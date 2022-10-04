ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium

Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Society
93.1 KISS FM

10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall

In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelangelo
lascrucesbulletin.com

18-year-old writer/director screens feature film

Las Cruces Filmmaker Xzavier Estrada premiered his first feature-length film, “Abnormality,” to more than 175 people during a Sept. 25 screening at Rio Grande Theatre. The nonprofit Film Las Cruces “was a proud sponsor of the event,” said Las Cruces and Doña Ana County Film Liaison Jon Sepp.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Photography#Classical Music#Ambient Music
KBAT 99.9

Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?

The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Check out this photo by Weather Watcher Henry Delgado! Rainbow over Ascarate Park Wednesday afternoon. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New York City Mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant influx, tells El Paso, “stop sending buses to New York”

EL PASO, Texas -- The Mayor of New York City declared a state of emergency amid migrant influx. Migrants have been bused from El Paso to New York City since August. "From Aug. 23 to Oct. 6, we have chartered a total of 196 buses, for a total of 9,322 people (7,368 to NYC, 1,954 The post New York City Mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant influx, tells El Paso, “stop sending buses to New York” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy