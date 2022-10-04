Read full article on original website
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
A Look Back at the Haunting of El Paso’s People Emporium
Greetings boos and ghouls! With the Halloween season is in full swing in the Borderland, many are on the hunt for the perfect "Squid Game" costume, but I'm looking for some haunted places to check out!. transparent ghost little girl appears between vintage seat in movie theater, horror film, halloween...
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co Closing Its Doors For Good In El Paso
Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. has announced it is closing its doors for good in East El Paso. After nearly a decade, the local coffee shop known for its unique square donuts is closing and saying goodbye to its patrons this weekend. Hillside Coffee & Donut Co. originally opened at...
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
There’s A ‘New Wave’ Of Famous El Pasoans in 2022
An El Paso-born actress is set to appear in the newest season of Netflix hit YA show Winx: Saga. She's part of a growing list of El Pasoans "Making It" in the entertainment industry. For a long time if you asked somebody if they could name anyone famous from El...
2 New Cookie Plug Locations Are Coming To West & East El Paso
El Paso LOVES cookies. If it's any evidence by our local places like Bella Cora Bakery, or Insomnia Cookies... it's pretty clear that El Paso has a sweet tooth. We love whenever a new spot opens; whether it's local or a chain (like Tiff's Treats or Baked Bear). El Paso...
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall
In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
Full Moon Sound Bath At White Sands Back By Popular Demand
Instruments of Healing is back with one last full moon sound bath of the year at White Sands National Park. Throughout the year, Instruments of Healing has been hosting full moon sound baths at White Sans National Park, and due to popular demand, the event is back for one last time this month.
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
Rae of Light Puts on Amazing Halloween/Stranger Things Light Show in East El Paso
Spooky season is officially here and El Pasoan's all across the city are celebrating in their own unique way. Over at Rick Car's house, he's celebrating spooky season and invites the community to join him!. If you've read some of my previous articles, then you already know how much I'm...
18-year-old writer/director screens feature film
Las Cruces Filmmaker Xzavier Estrada premiered his first feature-length film, “Abnormality,” to more than 175 people during a Sept. 25 screening at Rio Grande Theatre. The nonprofit Film Las Cruces “was a proud sponsor of the event,” said Las Cruces and Doña Ana County Film Liaison Jon Sepp.
Boozy Ice Cream Barlor Opens Second El Paso Location At The Canyons at Cimarron
Forget adult happy meals. Ice cream AND booze. TAKE MY MONEY NOW!! The Canyons at Cimarron just got a new tenant and it’s a place that will have adults screaming for more ice cream. Locally owned ice cream bar, Boozy Ice Cream Barlor, has expanded its business and has...
It’s Back! Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-Up Truck Rolling Into El Paso For One Day Only
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be returning to El Paso this month with purrfect treats and pretty-in-pink merchandise for fans of all ages. But it's only going to be in town for a single Saturday in October, so save the event date shared below. Hello Kitty, Goodbye Paycheck. Hello...
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
When the El Paso Rain Pours It Creates Terrible Road Conditions
El Paso being a desert city means some El Pasoans praise when we expect a little rain. But even then, sometimes a little rain can really do some damage. It's sad because not a lot of people get excited about the rain like some of us do. Instead of being...
El Paso Weekend Events Scheduled To Continue & Events Cancelled Due To Weather
The monsoon typically ends at the end of September, but it seems as if Mother Nature didn’t get that memo because the borderland has been experiencing some heavy rain the past several days and it won’t be stopping anytime soon. According to the National Weather Service, El Paso...
Vice article raises concern about buses El Paso uses to charter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
San Elizario Man an Amazing Farmer Growing Food for Our Future
If a flower can flourish in the desert, you can flourish anywhere. A man in San Elizario in innovating farming techniques because of global warming. Now he's created something from nothing in the Chihuahuan desert. A new report from El Paso Matters highlights someone born and bred in San Elizario:
Weather Watcher of the day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Check out this photo by Weather Watcher Henry Delgado! Rainbow over Ascarate Park Wednesday afternoon. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
New York City Mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant influx, tells El Paso, “stop sending buses to New York”
EL PASO, Texas -- The Mayor of New York City declared a state of emergency amid migrant influx. Migrants have been bused from El Paso to New York City since August. "From Aug. 23 to Oct. 6, we have chartered a total of 196 buses, for a total of 9,322 people (7,368 to NYC, 1,954 The post New York City Mayor declares state of emergency amid migrant influx, tells El Paso, “stop sending buses to New York” appeared first on KVIA.
New county migrant processing center getting ready to open
EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
