‘Tis the season to shop small! These local businesses offer unique, budget-friendly selections and exceptional service

Inside Nova
Fund-raising ornaments to look at beauty of Great Falls
The Great Falls Citizens Association and The Arts of Great Falls have teamed up to offer signature ornaments of Great Falls as a fund-raiser. The first ornament, in what organizers plan to be an annual series that highlights the community’s unique features, depicts “Great Falls of the Potomac,” a watercolor painting by local artist Begoña Morton.
Inside Nova
Advocacy group lays out funding roadmap for Arlington performing-arts venue
Hoping to succeed where the county government couldn’t, a coalition of performing-arts supporters in Arlington has unveiled a funding plan to, they hope, pave the way for construction of a new, purpose-built venue to meet the needs of a number of local arts groups. The proposed facility would cost...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Keep your backsides in class, local students
Last week brought another student walkout, as impressionable youth across the commonwealth, channeling their inner 1968 (if they catch that reference), staged protests Sept. 27 against changes in state policy regarding transgender students proposed by the Youngkin administration. (File this one under “elections have consequences and those consequences can cut...
Inside Nova
Workhouse Haunt returns for Halloween season
The Workhouse Haunt, an immersive scare-inducing outdoor haunted trail, is returning to the Workhouse Arts Center for the Halloween season. This year’s Haunt, titled “Nightmare Harvest,” will run on weekends from Saturday, Oct. 1, through Saturday, Nov. 5. Friday and Saturday hours are 7-11 p.m., and Sunday hours are 7-10 p.m. The Haunt will also perform on Halloween night, Monday, Oct. 31, from 7-9 p.m.
Inside Nova
It was a family affair at McLean 5K race
Three generations from the Weddle-Payan family recently ran in the annual McLean 5K race. In that footrace, organized by the McLean Community Foundation, McLean Community Center and Century 21 New Millennium, two members from that family finished first in their respective age groups. Ava Payan, 8, won the girls 1...
Inside Nova
Proposal moves forward to connect Crystal City, Reagan National Airport
Consider it another step forward for the proposal to connect pedestrians and bicyclists between Crystal City and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Arlington County government has identified as its preferred alignment of a bridge stretching from the planned relocated Virginia Railway Express station to the airport’s terminals, a walk of 1,300 feet that would take about 5 minutes.
Inside Nova
Letter: Arlington leaders need to stop incessant spending
Editor: Yes, I agree that Arlington voters do seem to be “masochistic” in terms of loading themselves up with public debt [Our View: Know Ramifications of Bond Passage,” Sept. 29]. Too many people think that the economy will just continue upwards. Few plan for a rainy day,...
Inside Nova
October is National Crime Prevention Month: Prepare yourself for the unexpected
Many of us may believe that because we live in a relatively safe town or neighborhood, bad things won’t happen. Unfortunately, no one and no place is immune to violence. Because October is National Crime Prevention Month, we spoke with three local experts who can direct us on keeping ourselves and our families safe.
Inside Nova
NOVA Parks executive director lauded by Fairfax NAACP
Karen Campblin, president of the NAACP Fairfax County branch, poses with NOVA Parks executive director Paul Gilbert in February following the installation of an interpretive sign on Jim Crow laws along the Washington & Old Dominion Regional Trail in Herndon. The local NAACP recently gave Gilbert an award for advancing...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Police investigate bank robbery at Manassas-area Wells Fargo
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber walked into the bank at 10:13 a.m. and passed a teller a threatening note demanding money and implying he had a gun. The robber then brandished a gun and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Inside Nova
Letter: Time for real independent voices on Arlington County Board
Editor: I usually don’t get much involved in local politics, but when it comes to the Arlington County Board, I will take a strong stand in fighting one-party rule. To maintain the property-tax rate while property values soar means we endure a huge increase in taxes. This is nothing more than greed on the part of the board. And this is very tough for those of us who are retired.
Inside Nova
Letter: Comprehensive plan must address affordable housing
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will soon update the Comprehensive Plan, which will have lasting effects on the future of affordable housing in our county. As the rabbi of Ner Shalom, I and my congregation strive to bring peace, freedom and justice to all people, and affordable housing accessibility is essential to that mission. Ensuring all residents of the county are housed is a value gleaned directly from our holy Scriptures, as Isaiah exhorts us: “Is not this the fast I choose, to unfetter the shackles of injustice and bondage…and bring the homeless into your house.”
Inside Nova
Police investigate bank robbery on Sudley Road in Manassas
Police are investigating a Tuesday morning bank robbery at the Wells Fargo at 8118 Sudley Road in the Manassas area. The robber passed a threatening note to a teller before fleeing around 11 a.m., Prince William County police said on Twitter. Expect heavy police presence and avoid the area if...
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: The choice for Arlington County Board
The all-Democratic Arlington County Board is hearing from its mostly Democratic constituents, many of whom are (a) not happy in the least about the Missing Middle zoning changes that are about to be shoved down the community’s throat and (b) equally irked by the we-know-better-than-you attitude of County Board members, so reminiscent of a decade or more ago (with different board members but equal haughtiness).
Inside Nova
The latest on the Stratford University saga; students still seeking answers after school shut down
More than 800 Stratford University nursing students still don’t know what will become of their years of schooling and course credits, days after the school officially shut its doors Sept. 30. Late last month, Stratford told thousands of students that it would be closing its three locations – in...
Inside Nova
Spanberger reintroduces herself in 7th District
Editor's note: InsideNoVa planned to write profiles on both candidates on the ballot in the 7th Congressional District. Representatives for Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate, did not follow through on several attempts to schedule interviews between July and late September. Abigail Spanberger is putting a lot...
Inside Nova
Satterwhite announces bid for Gainesville seat on Prince William Board of County Supervisors
Former Prince William School Board member Alyson Satterwhite is running for the Board of County Supervisors. Satterwhite, who announced her campaign Thursday, is running as a Republican in the Gainesville District, the same seat she represented on the School Board from 2012 to 2019. “Our beloved Gainesville District has a...
Inside Nova
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody in Woodbridge
Police are searching for a 25-year-old man who escaped police custody Tuesday as he was being detained on an outstanding warrant. Officers were called to the Bayvue Apartments in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue at 10:13 a.m. about suspected illegal drug use. Isaiah Dimtri Hall, 25, of Monroe Drive in Woodbridge, was being held by apartment security personnel, said Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr.
Inside Nova
Fugitive wanted on 'several violent felonies' flees traffic stop in Dumfries
Police are searching for a man wanted on "several violent felonies" who fled after a traffic stop Wednesday night in the Dumfries area. Shani Negus Felton ran on foot after officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Belleplain Court and Allen Dent Road before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Prince William County police said in a Twitter post.
Inside Nova
Prognosticator expects so-so voter turnout in Arlington
By the time Election Day is over, one prognosticator believes just under half of the Arlington electorate will have cast ballots. Former county treasurer Frank O’Leary on Sept. 29 issued his first turnout prediction of the season. “My bet is that between 74,000 and 78,000 of the approximately 155,000...
