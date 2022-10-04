Today is National Taco Day, and Taco Bell is helping customers celebrate in a big way. On October 4, the fast food brand is offering Taco Bell Rewards members an opportunity to sign up for Taco Lover’s Pass, which allows you to claim a taco a day for 30 days exclusively through the Taco Bell app. Yes, you read that right — a taco daily, for an entire month! However, it’s important to act today because you can only sign up for the limited time pass for one day: October 4. With the Taco Lover’s Pass, rewards members are able to get...

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO