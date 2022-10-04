ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Pixelle expansion to bring over 50 new jobs to Ross County

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago
CHILLICOTHE ― Pixelle Specialty Solutions, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development announced an investment of over $21 million in upgrades and repairs to the number 24 paper machine at the Chilpaco facility.

“Pixelle continues to innovate and advance technology to drive the paper industry forward,” said J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO. “This investment brings 52 new full-time jobs to the paper mill and 50 construction and engineering jobs, which is a testament to the benefits of doing business in Southeast Ohio.”

Timothy R. Hess, Pixelle’s President and CEO, said the current supply-demand balance in the market and the Ohio facility’s competitive, integrated cost structure has afforded the company the opportunity to restart paper machine 24 (PM24) at the Chillicothe mill. This rebuilt machine will add 75,000 tons per year of capacity to serve customers in the food packaging, commercial inkjet, and other specialty paper segments.

"These are growing attractive markets where Pixelle has leading positions,” said Hess. “We would also like to acknowledge JobsOhio for an economic development grant that will support an employee training program to provide workers with the skillsets required to operate the paper machine safely and efficiently.”

JobsOhio supported the project with a $250,000 JobsOhio Workforce Grant and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process.

“We and our partners at JobsOhio appreciate Pixelle’s confidence in Southeast Ohio and the talented workforce in Ross County,” said Mike Jacoby, Ohio Southeast president. “We are thrilled that Pixelle is making this significant investment and continuing its 120-year commitment to product quality and dedication to excellence at its Chillicothe facility.”

The Chillicothe paper mill was founded in 1881 and is the last remaining integrated paper mill in the state of Ohio.

“Ross County’s paper-making roots run deep,” stated Director Tammy Eallonardo, Greater Chillicothe & Ross County Development. “Generations of families have worked at our paper mill. We take great pride in their legacy and look forward to the restart of the #24 paper machine. Pixelle’s continued investment strengthens our local economy."

