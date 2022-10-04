Read full article on original website
Suspect hits BRPD unit during high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A “lengthy pursuit” involving the Baton Rouge Police Department and a white Hyundai Accent ended with the arrest of Caleb Clayton, 21, of Baton Rouge. Clayton allegedly led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday, October 4. The Baton...
Arrest Report: Baton Rouge Police intervene after couple’s verbal spat escalates to violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – October has been recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1989. Sadly, since that year, incidents of domestic violence continue to abound. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), every minute, about 20 people in the U.S. are physically...
Hours after Crime Stoppers post, LSUPD arrests suspect in campus burglaries
BATON ROUGE - Hours after Capital Region Crime Stoppers made a social media post asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in two burglaries on LSU, officials reported the man had been arrested. The original Facebook post from Crime Stoppers asked for anyone with information regarding the man...
Police investigating Nicholson Drive motorcycle crash that left man dead
BATON ROUGE - Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that left a 22-year-old dead late last month. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sept. 23 on Nicholson Drive at the Aster Street intersection. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an SUV was crossing Nicholson when the...
State police take over investigation into LPSO deputy accused of striking woman with car
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has turned the investigation involving a deputy accused of striking a woman with his patrol unit over to the Louisiana State Police. According to the state police, 33-year-old Christina Estave was hit in the back end of her...
BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
BRPD officer accused of groping woman during traffic stop pleads not guilty
BATON ROUGE - A police officer facing several charges, including kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery, pleaded not guilty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was the first to report on the allegations against Donald Steele, a former officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department accused of kidnapping and threatening a college student with arrest if she did not comply with his sexual advances.
Tip leads to arrest of man accused of multiple burglaries in Iberville Parish
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led to the arrest of a wanted suspect accused of multiple burglaries in the parish Tuesday. Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said 38-year-old Charles Poston III was arrested and booked into jail on seven felony arrest warrants with additional charges pending. “Sheriff...
Suspected gunman murders estranged wife and two others before killing himself in Lafayette shooting spree
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - Four people are dead, including the suspected gunman after an apparent shooting spree across Lafayette Tuesday, according to KLFY-TV. The first shooting happened just after 10:00 a.m. on Tournoir Street where a 29-year-old man was shot to death, according to Lafayette Police. Police identified the suspect,...
3 people killed as man goes on shooting spree, before taking his own life
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A shooting spree across Lafayette and Lafayette Parish Tuesday has left four people dead, including the suspected gunman. The man, who police say, is responsible for it all took his own life. Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Matthew Benoit, Duson Police Chief Kip Judice and...
Hammond home invaders attempted to execute 7-year-old; police say gun misfired
HAMMOND - In the aftermath of a violent home invasion in Hammond that left one man dead and his 12-year-old daughter fighting for her life, deputies say attackers attempted to kill a 7-year-old as well. Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that the assailants also...
57 lbs. of marijuana confiscated after Lafayette Sheriff traffic stop
Randy Page, 41, was arrested Wednesday after being stopped by Duson Police Department during a traffic stop.
Man in parked car shot multiple times in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of East St. & Truman St on Oct. 4.
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff: Dealer caught stockpiling drugs at small BR church after buyer died from overdose
BATON ROUGE - An investigation into an overdose death led narcotics detectives to a small church in Baton Rouge where one man was arrested Tuesday. The narcotics division with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the Central Police Department, was working an overdose death. A statement from a friend of the victim told officials the victim had purchased heroin and fentanyl from Hakeem Allen, 27.
Man takes his own life after killing woman on Clara Street in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette police say a woman was shot dead late Tuesday by a man who then took his own life. According to Police Spokesperson Sgt. Mattew Benoit, police responded to a call just after 6 p.m. in the100 block of Clara Street. On scene, he said, officers located a deceased female. Moments later, […]
Police: Suspect dead after killing three across Lafayette Parish Tuesday
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Department, the suspect responsible for three homicides across Lafayette Parish is now dead after taking his own life.
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Juvenile charged after allegedly grabbing woman at apartment complex in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently responded to an apartment complex in the 7800 block of N. Jefferson Place Circle. Upon arrival at the Maison Bocage Apartments, deputies initiated an investigation into a battery complaint involving a woman and juvenile. According to...
Police arrest man suspected of fatal shooting in Walker
WALKER - A man who is suspected of shooting someone to death during a fight was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Walker Police say a fight between 27-year-old Marrece Felder and 23-year-old Landon Harper broke out around 4 p.m. near the corner of Travis and Jim Tilley streets. Officers said the fight...
