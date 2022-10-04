ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after two injured in shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to the scene of a reported shooting on Tuesday, October 4. At approximately 5:50 p.m., officers responded to Airline Hwy. and McClelland Dr. Officers learned that there were two shooting victims. BRPD said that it believes the...
wbrz.com

BRPD officer accused of groping woman during traffic stop pleads not guilty

BATON ROUGE - A police officer facing several charges, including kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery, pleaded not guilty. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was the first to report on the allegations against Donald Steele, a former officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department accused of kidnapping and threatening a college student with arrest if she did not comply with his sexual advances.
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Dealer caught stockpiling drugs at small BR church after buyer died from overdose

BATON ROUGE - An investigation into an overdose death led narcotics detectives to a small church in Baton Rouge where one man was arrested Tuesday. The narcotics division with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, along with the Central Police Department, was working an overdose death. A statement from a friend of the victim told officials the victim had purchased heroin and fentanyl from Hakeem Allen, 27.
wbrz.com

Police arrest man suspected of fatal shooting in Walker

WALKER - A man who is suspected of shooting someone to death during a fight was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Walker Police say a fight between 27-year-old Marrece Felder and 23-year-old Landon Harper broke out around 4 p.m. near the corner of Travis and Jim Tilley streets. Officers said the fight...
