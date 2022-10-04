ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Browns Insider Reveals Latest On Jadeveon Clowney

The Cleveland Browns got a boost on defense after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney re-signed with the team via a one-year, $11 million contract. After all, who would say no to a player that had nine sacks the previous season?. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury that still makes him questionable...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks’ Geno Smith Makes NFL History With Nice Week 4 Game

One of the most surprising performances thus far in the 2022 NFL season has been that of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Smith had the opportunity to win the starting job after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos this past offseason for a package that included quarterback Drew Lock.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Vikings' Lewis Cine: Has surgery

Cine underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair the compound fracture in his left leg, which he suffered in Sunday's win over the Saints. Cine's surgery was performed in London, where he'll remain until he's cleared to return home to Minnesota. Although a return is at least weeks, if not months away, it's good news for Cine that everything is going smoothly thus far in his recovery.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Johnson
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Tom Brady: Misses practice Wednesday

Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to right shoulder and right ring finger injuries. Brady banged up the finger Week 2 at New Orleans and now is dealing with a shoulder concern. Wednesday's absence may be a maintenance-related for the 45-year-old quarterback, who still has two more chances to mix into drills this week. As a result, Brady's status should continue to be watched to ensure he isn't in danger of sitting out Sunday against the Falcons.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Departs with groin injury

Haggerty left Monday's game against Detroit with a groin injury and will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Haggerty singled with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and subsequently stole second base. However, he had to leave the field with a trainer after sliding hard into the bag. Manager Scott Servais later indicated that Haggerty injured his groin, and the concern is serious enough to warrant an MRI. Before departing, Haggerty went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, a run and the aforementioned stolen base.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers LT Trent Williams (ankle) said he is “80 percent sure” he will come back before his four-week recovery time. (Josina Anderson) 49ers OT Colton McKivitz has a sprained MCL in his knee, according to HC Kyle Shanahan, and will be “out awhile.” (Nick Wagoner) The...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Richie James: Dealing with ankle injury

James missed Wednesday's practice with an ankle injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. This might explain, at least partially, why James dropped from 31 or more snaps and five or more targets in each of the Giants' first three games down to 21 snaps (32 percent) and three targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. His role was scaled back early on, however, so it may have been more about the Giants giving Kenny Golladay (knee) another chance without taking David Sills off the field. Golladay then left the game early, at which point Darius Slayton got significant playing time for the first time this year. At this early point in the week with so many guys injured, it's nearly impossible to decipher who will get targets at WR for the Giants this Sunday against the Packers in London.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress Fracture#American Football#Ir
CBS Sports

49ers' Jauan Jennings: Battling ankle injury

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Jennings is day-to-day after suffering an ankle injury in Monday's 24-9 win over the Rams, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports. Jennings played 18 of the 49ers' 49 snaps on offense (37 percent) in the Week 4 victory, turning his four targets...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: DNP on Wednesday

Montgomery (ankle) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice. Montgomery didn't practice last week due to knee and ankle injuries on his right leg before sitting out the Bears' eventual Week 4 loss to the Giants. This time around, he's only listed with an ankle issue, but it still is keeping him out of drills. Montgomery will have two more chances to get on the field this week, at which point the team may make a ruling on his availability for Sunday's game at Minnesota. If Montgomery requires another absence this weekend, Khalil Herbert will be the primary beneficiary out of the backfield, with rookie sixth-round pick Trestan Ebner available for any lingering touches.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Back at practice Thursday

Penny (shoulder) returned to practice Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. Penny's shoulder were heavily wrapped during media availability after the Seahawks' Week 4 win at Detroit, in which he turned a season-high 18 touches into 157 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns. He then proceeded to sit out Wednesday's practice, but that presumably was for maintenance-related reasons. Thursday's injury report will reveal whether or not Penny was limited or full as he got back on the field.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Broncos' Albert Okwuegbunam: Plays just one snap in loss

Okwuegbunam played one offensive snap and didn't record any counting stats during Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders. Okwuegbunam played 42 offensive snaps in the team's season-opening loss to the Seahawks, but he's seen his snap count decrease in each of the past three games and hardly played at all in Week 4. Eric Saubert led the Broncos' tight end room with 41 offensive snaps against Las Vegas, while Eric Tomlinson (21) and Andrew Beck (12) both garnered solid roles as well. However, Saubert was the only tight end involved in the passing attack, catching one of two targets for 25 yards. Greg Dulcich, a rookie third-round pick, could be activated from injured reserve as early as Week 6, and his presence may make Okwuegbunam's path back into the offensive game plan even more difficult.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Jets' Zach Wilson: Set for limited practice

Coach Robert Saleh indicated that Wilson (ankle) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. That said, Saleh noted that the Jets' starting QB is "fine," which suggests that Wilson is not in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Dolphins, barring any setbacks. On the plus side, it appears as though the meniscus issue that caused Wilson to miss the Jets' first three games is no longer a concern.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jake Elliott: Not slated to play Sunday

Elliott (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Elliott emerged from the Eagles' Week 4 win versus the Jaguars with a right ankle injury, which hasn't allowed him to practice this week. The team signed undrafted rookie Cameron Dicker to its practice squad Tuesday, and it appears he's destined to be elevated Saturday and sub in for Elliott on Sunday. As for Elliott, his absence isn't expected to be a long-term one, so he could be available Week 6 against the Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Eagles' T.J. Edwards: Registers season-low snaps

Edwards recorded six tackles (four solo) and one sack during the Eagles' 29-21 win over the Jaguars. Edwards notched a team-high six tackles and his second sack of the season, as Philadelphia's defense held Jacksonville to just 219 total yards over 46 offensive plays. Therefore, the starting middle linebacker played a season-low 44 defensive snaps, and he should see increased production in Week 5 against the Cardinals offense, which has averaged 56 plays so far in 2022.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy