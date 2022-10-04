Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
TechCrunch
Eclypsium lands $25M to secure the device supply chain
As the enterprise device supply chain grows increasingly global and fragmented, it’s becoming more challenging for organizations to secure their hardware and software from suppliers. According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, the EU agency that contributes to the bloc’s cyber policy, 66% of cyberattacks focused on a supplier’s code as of 2021.
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation
US Banks Plan 2023 Investments in Receipt Data Innovation. Collaboration between retailers, financial institutions (FIs) and FinTechs powers the rich, seamless commerce and banking experiences today’s digitally-savvy consumers expect. Often, this includes leveraging the full value of item-level receipt data in a simple, secure way to better engage with merchants and consumers.
TechCrunch
3 takeaways from the Poshmark-Naver deal
TechCrunch+ asked yesterday why we weren’t seeing more software M&A in light of depressed technology share prices and the mountain of cash sitting on the sidelines today, looking for a deal. What we might have stressed slightly more was the possibility of corporate M&A over private equity acquisitions. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
gcaptain.com
Shaun White to lead new Foreship subsidiary in drive to support UK as centre of excellence for maritime design and technology
Foreship has appointed Shaun White as Managing Director of Foreship UK, the new subsidiary which commits the leading naval architecture and marine engineering company to securing a strategic presence based in the United Kingdom. With an official start date of 1st October, Shaun heads Foreship UK from offices in Southampton,...
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
ffnews.com
Versapay Appoints Fintech Veteran as New Chief Product Officer (CPO)
Versapay, the leader in Collaborative Accounts Receivable (AR), announced today the appointment of Craig Walker as its Chief Product Officer (CPO). Walker will own product strategy and execution to deliver advancements in the company’s accounts receivable automation technology and payment network that connects nearly a million buyers and suppliers.
TechCrunch
The Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition
That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re highlighting them by vertical. Today we focus on climate tech and health tech. But don’t stop there. You’ll find all of these up-and-coming companies listed in the Exhibitor Directory. Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecoinrise.com
Fresh Del Monte Invests 39% Stake in Decapolis For Traceability Solution
Leading fruit and vegetable producer Fresh Del Monte Produce has partnered with food product technology company Decapolis to introduce blockchain traceability solutions for consumers. In effect, Fresh Del Monte Produce has invested 39% of its stakes in the Jordanian and UK-based startup technology company, Decapolis. Fresh Del Monte Produce is...
Aderant Launches Milana, Next-Generation Cloud Docketing Solution
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- Today, Aderant announces the launch of Milana, a revolutionary new cloud docketing solution which combines the best of CompuLaw, including its industry-leading court rules, with the rich feature set of American LegalNet (ALN) solutions to create a best-of-both-worlds cloud product. Milana, which means “mix” or “bring together” in Hindi, is the culmination of 10 months of development since Aderant acquired ALN in January 2022. Milana introduces a new standard of litigation docketing, offering an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that will continue to lead the market and drive innovation with the ongoing rollout of new features and functionality immediately available to end-users. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005162/en/ Aderant’s Milana cloud docketing solution provides interactive dashboards for stakeholders with a holistic view of litigation activity firmwide. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Humaans raises $15M to simplify HR tasks like onboarding
Part of the reason HR work today is so demanding is the lack of effective tools to help accomplish aspects of the job, according to Giovanni Luperti. He’s the CEO of Humaans, an HR tech startup that lets organizations build a customizable HR stack that manages employee documents, data, payroll, contracts and other components of “people ops.” Luperti has a product to pitch. And it’s true that other HR tech vendors offer similar — if not comparable — solutions, like Darwinbox, iBob, BambooHR and Personio. But Luperti asserts that Humaans takes a fundamentally different approach to unifying disparate HR tools.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Edtech market map, robotics fundraising, getting started with FinOps
Cybersecurity startups, however, often experience long TTV, as enterprise customers often require several sales calls and a bespoke onboarding process. To boost adoption and reduce churn, VC Ross Haleliuk shares four steps PLG cybersecurity companies can take to drive growth and reduce churn, along with multiple tactics that will help teams get started.
TechCrunch
Accel, BoxGroup, Cowboy Ventures, Pear VC and Yahoo to judge Startup Battlefield at Disrupt
Improve your pitch: Startup Battlefield isn’t just thrilling to watch; it’s a masterclass in how investors think. The judges’ feedback provides insight into the criteria they use to determine whether a company is viable or not. Watch and learn what investors look for, what motivates them and what pushes them to schedule a meeting.
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
TechCrunch
Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu storms Disrupt with tips for thriving in a crypto winter
While implosions like the Terra ecosystem’s $40 billion collapse and the 97% plunge in NFT trading volume send a bone-chilling wind across the cryptoverse, the weather forecast for Animoca appears positively balmy. The web3 giant recently raised $110 million, is currently valued just south of $6 billion and may be gearing up for an IPO.
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
salestechstar.com
Kantata Integrates with Sage Intacct to Deliver Seamless Experience for Professional Services Teams
Kantata’s resource and project management solution combined with Sage Intacct’s financial management solution gives organizations the platform they need to grow their businesses and meet clients’ expectations. Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, announced that it has partnered with Sage, a leader...
TechCrunch
The changing cloud landscape: From observability to optimization
Fundamental shifts in AI/ML were made possible by the ability to batch jobs and run them in parallel in the cloud. This reduced the amount of time it took to train certain types of models and led to faster innovation cycles. Another example was the shift in how software is actually architected: from monolithic applications running on VMs to a microservices and container-based infrastructure paradigm.
TechCrunch
Nigerian proptech Spleet gets $2.6M led by MaC VC to scale its property management products
Landlords in the city, like any in Nigeria, have stuck to accepting rent in this manner for decades because they find monthly payments unsustainable; to them, annual up-front fees reduce administrative costs and the chances of renters defaulting. But in effect, renters are placed in a precarious position of finding their first lump sum for the first year’s rent and subsequently saving some money from their salary for the following rent.
assetservicingtimes.com
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership
Delta Capita extends Yield.io technology to customers through risk management partnership. Delta Capita has confirmed an alliance with Yields.io to deliver enhanced model risk management solutions to its customers. Through this collaboration, Delta Capita’s clients will benefit from Yield.io’s model risk management (MRM) technology, enabling a user to manage model...
Comments / 0