Richland County, OH

Briefs: Richland County Sheriff's Office awarded state grant

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

Grant allows for additional deputy to target violent crime

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Monday that 10 local law enforcement agencies, including the Richland County Sheriff's Office, will receive a total of $12.3 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office will receive $106,550 for new staffing to allow for an additional deputy to be assigned to investigate major crimes such as homicide, robbery, burglary and sexual assault. Funds also will be invested in new technology to assist in preventing and investigating incidents of violent crime.

The grants represent the ninth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, DeWine has awarded $58.3 million to 129 Ohio law enforcement agencies as part of this program.

The program is funded through the state operating budget and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds dedicated to first responders to counter various pressing issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including violent crime.

Water main repairs close portion of two Mansfield streets

West Sixth Street, from Penn Avenue to Spayer Lane, and Ninth Avenue, from Grace Street to Orange Street, in Mansfield are closed for water main repairs. Both streets are expected to reopen Friday. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Bigfoot investigator to appear at Marvin Memorial Library

SHELBY — Doug Waller, an author and member of the Southeastern Ohio Society for Bigfoot Investigations, will appear at Shelby's Marvin Memorial Library at 6 p.m. Monday.

Waller will discuss his books and share his experiences as a Bigfoot investigator. He will have autographed copies of his books available for purchase. Refreshments will be provided.

ODNR urges caution during Ohio’s fall wildfire season

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) urges Ohioans to learn about the state’s outdoor burning regulations and to take precautions if they are planning to burn debris this fall. Ohio law states that most outdoor debris burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November.

Burning is limited in the fall due to the abundance of dry grass, weeds and leaves on the ground. Gusty winds and low humidity can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control. If a fire does escape control, contact the local fire department immediately.

Residents should check the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s open burn regulations prior to any outdoor fire and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions in the area. Food waste, dead animals and materials containing rubber, grease, asphalt or petroleum should never be burned. Violators of Ohio’s burning regulations are subject to citations and fines.

Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

