What to know about Maggie Haberman, author of new book about Trump

By Madison Selcho
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
Donald Trump photographed in June 1995 right around the time when journalist Maggie Haberman began to cover him for New York tabloids. | Kathy Willens, Associated Press

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman seeks to shed light on the formative experiences of former President Donald Trump in her new book, “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.”

Haberman has covered Trump for a long time

Haberman was a metro reporter for New York tabloids in the late 1990s when she first started writing about Trump, according to CBS News .

In an interview, CBS News’ John Dickerson asked Haberman how long Trump had been in her head. She responded, “At least 11 years for this level of intensity.”

“None of this came as any surprise to me. For much of the past decade, reporting on Trump has been my full-time job as a correspondent for The New York Times. To fully reckon with Donald Trump, his presidency, and his political future, people need to know where he comes from,” Haberman wrote in an article for The Atlantic .

As a native New Yorker herself, Haberman used her knowledge of the city that both she and the former president grew up in to try to make sense of him for her audience.

Haberman’s book highlights the observations she has made about Trump and is intended to give people more context about him.

Haberman wrote a book about Elizabeth Smart

Haberman has worked in various places throughout her career, such as The New York Times, the Daily News, the New York Post and had a short period of time with Politico.

At The New York Times , Haberman won a Pulitzer Prize.

Haberman has written one other book, which is about the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart , titled, “Held Captive: The Kidnapping and Rescue of Elizabeth Smart.”

