Read full article on original website
Related
Video: Is Nate Diaz in Bellator – against A.J. McKee?! – something we want to see?
The Nate Diaz era in the UFC, presumably, is over and we’re waiting on news of his next stop. Diaz fought out his contract with a submission of Tony Ferguson in September. His next stop is anyone’s guess, but it could be boxing, bareknuckle boxing, or staying put in MMA, but with a new promotion.
Boxing Scene
Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall Added To Paul-Silva Showtime PPV Card
Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell and elite mixed martial arts striker Uriah Hall will face off in a professional boxing match on Saturday, October 29 as part of the SHOWTIME PPV event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix.
Video: Can Mackenzie Dern still meet early expectations to become a UFC champion?
Mackenzie Dern entered the UFC as a highly-touted prospect due to her elite BJJ skills, and along with her arrival in 2018 came a lofty projection. Dern’s fifth professional MMA fight was her UFC debut. That alone speaks to the expectations of her career trajectory. She received early comparisons to UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey largely due to their grappling backgrounds, but being mentioned along with the former bantamweight champion suggests that a UFC title would also be in Dern’s near future.
Mariusz Pudzianowski vs. Mamed Khalidov To Headline KSW 77 On Dec. 17
The Lead-Up Pudzianowsk is a former title holder of the ‘World’s Strongest Man’. At 45 years old, the strongman champion is still going strong in his MMA career, having won his last 5 fights by knockout. He last put on a monstrous KO highlight against Michal Materla at KSW 70 back in May.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMA Fighting
Bellator 286 fight night weights: Enrique Barzola leads card with 25.6-pound gain, two fighters suspended from divisions
Two fighters will be forced to move up in weight for future bouts in California following their dramatic weight gains at Bellator 286, including bantamweight contender Enrique Barzola, who led the card with a 25.6-pound gain between weigh-ins and fight night. The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) on Tuesday released...
Michael Chandler: It's crazy that Charles Oliveira is an underdog against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Michael Chandler doesn’t agree with the betting odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. According to Tipico, ex-champ Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) is a +135 underdog heading into his vacant lightweight title fight against Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), which headlines UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi.
Aspen Ladd Signs With The PFL, One Week After UFC Release
Aspen Ladd is entering a new chapter in her MMA career. Not long after being released by the UFC, Ladd has already found a new banner to fight under. On Tuesday, the PFL announced they had picked up the former UFC contender for their 2023 season. Ladd will compete in...
Beneil Dariush: It's 'basically a clown show' if Michael Chandler gets UFC title shot before I do
Beneil Dariush thinks it would be a joke if Michael Chandler emerges as the next lightweight title challenger after UFC 281. Chandler (23-7 MMA, 2-2 UFC) takes on Dustin Poirier on Nov. 12 and expects to be next in line for a shot at gold with a win. But having already lost to Charles Oliveira in a title fight at UFC 262, followed by a loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, before rebounding with a knockout of Tony Ferguson, Dariush would be dumbfounded if Chandler leapfrogged him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aspen Ladd issues statement after signing on with PFL: “I look forward to testing myself against the best women’s featherweights in the world”
Aspen Ladd has issued a statement after signing on with PFL. Ladd, 27, was recently released from the UFC roster after a seven-fight run with the promotion. The Californian had her struggles making weight as a UFC bantamweight and had lost her 2 most recent fights against Raquel Pennington (14-8 MMA) in April of this year, and Norma Dumont (8-2 MMA) in October of last year.
MMAmania.com
Tito Ortiz reflects on Dana White boxing match falling through: ‘It was a lose-lose situation for me’
Tito Ortiz versus Dana White in a boxing match is on the long list of fights that got away. Despite the working relationship they once had as Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion and promotional president, Ortiz and White weren’t the fondest of each other back in the day. The pair disliked each other enough that they tried to arrange a boxing match that came very close to happening, White going as far as to even get his license to fight.
Ex-UFC fighter Aspen Ladd signs deal with PFL
(Editor’s note: Story updated to reflect revised statement from Ladd, which doesn’t mention new featherweight division.) Aspen Ladd has a new home. Just one week after parting ways with the UFC, Ladd (9-3) has signed with PFL to compete at women’s featherweight, promotion officials announced Tuesday. “I...
MMAmania.com
Thiago Santos explains jump to PFL from UFC: ‘The purse is financially better for me’
Thiago Santos is ready to make the big bucks in his last run at a mixed martial arts (MMA) title. The one-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight title challenger departed his long-time fighting home last month (Sept. 2022). In doing so, he immediately signed a deal with Professional Fighters League (PFL), where he’s now set to compete in the 2023 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
UFC veterans suspended for massive weight gains ahead of Bellator 286
California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) is continuing its efforts to prevent massive weight cuts and subsequent weight gains for all mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters competing in “The Golden State,” recently suspending a pair of fighters who competed at Bellator 286 last Sat. (Oct. 1, 2022) in Long Beach.
MMA Fighting
Jose Aldo says ‘boxing is a possibility’ but rules out fighting MMA again: ‘I remain under contract’ with UFC
Jose Aldo leaves the door open for a future return to competition as a boxer, but coming back to mixed martial arts is not a possibility. Aldo had one bout left in his deal with the UFC when he announced his retirement from MMA in September, but secured a deal that would allow him to make the jump to boxing. Howerver, Aldo revealed in an interview with Globo Esporte that he remains tied to the UFC in a way that prohibits signing with other MMA promotions.
mmanews.com
Kayla Harrison Reacts To The PFL Adding Aspen Ladd
Two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has given her first thoughts on the PFL signing former UFC fighter Aspen Ladd. The PFL signed Ladd just days after the UFC parted ways with the female fighter following her recent weight miss ahead of UFC Vegas 60. She was to face Sara McMann in a bantamweight matchup before weighing in two pounds over the limit, forcing the UFC to cancel the fight.
Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland Set To Headline UFC Orlando In December
Former two-time UFC title challenger, Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson, and contender, Kevin Holland, are set to headline UFC Orlando on December 3 from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The promotion officially announced the booking via a tweet on Wednesday, which comes on the heels of Holland recently announcing his "retirement"...
ESPN
Former UFC bantamweight Aspen Ladd has new home and weight class, signing with Professional Fighters League as featherweight
One week after being released by the UFC, Aspen Ladd has a new home with the PFL. Ladd (9-3) has signed on to compete in PFL's 2023 regular season as a featherweight, she and the promotion announced Tuesday. The PFL's season format has not previously included a female featherweight division, only lightweight.
MMA Fighting
Two-promotion champion Juntaro Ushiku set to defend RIZIN title against Kleber Koike
Juntaro Ushiku will return to the RIZIN ring to defend his featherweight title against Kleber Koike in the main event of RIZIN 39 in Fukuoka, Japan, on Oct. 21. The company officially announced the full lineup during a press conference on Thursday. Ushiku (22-8-1), the 145-pound titleholder in RIZIN and...
BBC
Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire cements place at top of Bellator pound-for-pound rankings
Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire remains top of the men's pound-for-pound ranking following his victory against Adam Borics at Bellator 286. The Brazilian, 35, earned a unanimous decision win in Long Beach, California, to retain his featherweight title. The victory represented Freire's first defence as champion since beating AJ McKee for the...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Extreme Rules predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
WWE Extreme Rules is set to go down on Saturday with a card comprised of wild gimmick matches. That includes matches for both of the top women's championships. Liv Morgan is set to put the SmackDown women's championship on the line against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match, meaning there are no rules and the match can only be won by pinfall or submission. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair will defend the Raw women's title against Damage CTRL leader Bayley in a ladder match.
WWE・
Comments / 0