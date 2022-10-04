Stars of the Day: Simoes and Waugh lift Rogers to slim victory in girls tennis

Thursday's stars

Anna Simoes and Phoebe Waugh, Rogers girls tennis

Simoes and Waugh were the first ones off the court after defeating their No. 2 doubles foes 6-2, 6-1, and the host Vikings got three more wins to edge St. Raphael 4-3 on Thursday and move their Division II record to 5-4 on the season.

Julia Polofsky, Tiverton girls volleyball

Despite some strong serving, Tiverton dropped a 3-1 decision to Tolman by scores of 25-14, 25-22, 24-26 and 25-16 on Thursday.

Polofsky “played great and very consistent,” according to Tigers coach Kerri Allder. She finished with eight aces, four kills, a block and seven digs. As a team, Tiverton posted 24 service aces.

Talus Nightingale, Portsmouth girls tennis

The Patriots' No. 1 singles player — who will be competing in the state singles tournament once again this season — scored a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles as Portsmouth took down host Smithfield 5-2 on Thursday.

Olivia Kestler and Maighan Parsley, Middletown girls volleyball

Kestler returned from illness and had 20 assists in a 3-0 win over Johnston on Monday. She registered 14 assists in 3-2 loss to Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday, while Parsley had a combined 14 service aces in the two matches.

“(Parsley) is always a great server, but this week in particular she was dominant from the service line,” Middletown coach Gus Steppen said. “She is one of our middles, but really a reliable back row passer. Solid passing and all around effort.”

June Cormier, Jack Niewohner and Jamie Huber, middle school boys cross country

The annual Island Meet was held Thursday at Fort Adams State Park, with Thompson, Portsmouth, Gaudet and Tiverton seeking local bragging rights.

Cormier of Tiverton finished first with a time of 10 minutes, 49 seconds on the 1.8-mile course. He was followed by Niewohner of Portsmouth and Jamie Huber of Gaudet.

Portsmouth took home the first-place team prize, followed by Gaudet, Tiverton and Thompson.

Eshe Stockton, middle school girls cross country

The Portsmouth student was the top finisher Thursday during the annual Island Meet that included Thompson, Gaudet and Tiverton. She clocked a time of 11 minutes, 59 seconds on the 1.8-mile course.

Brook Marston and Lucy Tate, also of Portsmouth, placed second and third, respectively, for Portsmouth, which won the team title.

Wednesday's stars

Aidan Chen and Kyle Bielawa, Portsmouth boys soccer

Visiting Portsmouth jumped on South Kingstown with three first-half goals — two coming from Chen — and keeper Bielawa made 13 saves as the Patriots prevailed 3-1 on Wednesday. Portsmouth climbed to 3-2-3 in Division I while handing the Rebels just their second setback of the season.

Emily Maiato and Evelyn Shuster, Portsmouth girls soccer

Goalkeeper Maiato kept host North Smithfield off the scoreboard with eight saves, and Shuster scored the game’s lone goal with four minutes left as the Patriots topped the Northmen 1-0 on Wednesday night.

“While Emily didn't have many shots on her, she did come up big with two saves on great shots,” Portsmouth coach Lauren Bulk said. “Those two saves kept us in the game and allowed us to come out with a victory.”

Camilla May and Danaysha Cherry, Rogers girls volleyball

Host Rogers continued to have no luck in five-set matches as it dropped its fourth 3-2 decision of the season Wednesday — this one to Lincoln. May had 12 kills, five digs a block and an ace, and Cherry had seven kills, four blocks and a dig.

Tuesday's stars

Fallon Bagley, Rogers girls soccer

Bagley notched her third hat trick in the past four games as the host Vikings ran past Woonsocket 6-0 on Tuesday night at Toppa Field.

Logan Bouchard and Nate Sama, Tiverton boys soccer

Bouchard tallied three goals Tuesday and goalkeeper Sama made 13 saves as the Tigers rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to beat host West Warwick 5-3 and raise their Division II record to 6-2.

Monday's stars

Leonso Guas Morales, Rogers boys soccer

The sophomore forward scored his third and final goal after the Times 2/Paul Cuffee/St. Patrick co-op squad had pulled to within a goal as Rogers scored a 4-2 victory in Providence on Monday.

Hailey Labonte and Mila Abedon, Portsmouth girls volleyball

Labonte cracked a dozen kills, had 12 digs and two service aces while Abedon contributed four aces and two digs for the host Patriots, who put down Classical 3-1 on Monday and recorded their fifth win in their past six Division I outings.

Kaelyn Mahoney, Portsmouth girls soccer

Mahoney was left out the scoring Monday — that came from Mollyana McGuire and Olivia Costa (two goals each) and Poppy Jelley (penalty kick) — but she covered her position well as the host Patriots bopped Bay View 5-1.

“Kaelyn had a fantastic game in the middle,” Portsmouth coach Lauren Bulk said. “She switched the field well, won the majority of the 50-50 balls and assisted in both offensive and defensive play.”

Nicole Rivera and Lilly Reilly, Rogers girls tennis

The Vikings' No. 3 doubles team beat Emelia Budzyna and Emerson Deschene 6-2, 6-3 to earn the match-clinching point as Rogers edged host North Smithfield 4-3 on Monday to move its Division II record to 5-4.

