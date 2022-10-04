ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Couple Shipped Fully-Auto M-16s In Military Surplus Order

By Marvin Moore
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 5 days ago

According to a report from ABC 13 , federal authorities have launched an investigation to determine how at least a dozen military-grade rifles wound up sold as part of a surplus equipment lot.

The weapons were shipped to a Richmond-area husband and wife who run a business buying and reselling military surplus. A recent order of 108 storage cases unexpectedly contained at least a dozen fully-automatic M-16s. They gave one of the cases to a friend as a thank you for helping them stack and store them and he made the shocking discovery upon opening the assumed-to-be-empty case. He found 12 fully-automatic M-16s, all of them with tags designating the military branches and names of service members the weapons were previously issued to.

The couple reported the find to authorities and had ATF and FBI agents onsite within hours. The box containing the M-16s was seized and the others were being searched. The ATF confirmed that they were investigating, but there has been no update on what else was found or who is legally responsible for the dangerous error.

Photo: Getty Images

