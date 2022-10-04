ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a2epC_0iLUjpbU00

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is not at all happy at the club anymore says new report.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester United announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021. A signing that electrified the fan base at the time.

Ronaldo’s homecoming was the biggest move of that summer, one of United’s biggest signings of the last 10 years.

The fan base had a sense of excitement and were emphatic to see Ronaldo play again for the club. However, things have not gone to plan.

Ronaldo himself had a good campaign last season. United however failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and win a trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xZJOQ_0iLUjpbU00

IMAGO / News Images

Ronaldo was desperate to leave United in the recent summer window. His agent Jorge Mendes worked hard to find him a new club.

However no suitors came forward and Ronaldo stayed at Old Trafford. So far this season Ronaldo is yet to start a consistent number of games.

Many fans and pundits have criticised Ronaldo, whereas some feel that the striker is being hard done by at the club.

Roy Keane in particular spoke recently during the Manchester Derby. The former captain said that Ronaldo was practically being hard done by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbZYk_0iLUjpbU00

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Reports have emerged today that United will allow Ronaldo to leave the club. Should a suitable offer arrive, United will be open to the departure of the player.

A journalist from Diario AS named Guillermo Rai has stated;

“Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy at all at Manchester United. He believes he could have a way out of the club in January.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Man Utd fans all say same thing as frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo sees Rashford and Martial score minutes after coming on

CRISTIANO RONALDO saw Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial score within minutes of coming on for Manchester United against Omonia while he toiled for no reward. Ronaldo has been dropped by new United boss Erik ten Hag with the superstar starting just once in the Premier League and only picked in the XI for Europa League games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jorge Mendes
Person
Roy Keane
Person
Marcus Rashford
The Spun

Legendary Olympic Figure Has Reportedly Died At 81

Jim Redmond, who helped his injured son cross the finish line at the 1992 Olympics, died at 81 years old. British sprinter Derek Redmond tore his hamstring during the 400 meters semifinal at Barcelona. He resisted medical attention and attempted to limp his way to the end when his father rushed down from the stands.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He deserves to be in the England team!': Rio Ferdinand calls for Gareth Southgate to play Fiyako Tomori in his Three Lions defence ahead of AC Milan's Champions League tie with Chelsea as the World Cup edges closer

Rio Ferdinand has claimed Fiyako Tomori 'deserves to be in the England team'. The defender lined up against former side Chelsea for Milan in the Champions League this evening, putting in a solid performance despite his side losing 3-0 on the night. Ferdinand, who made 81 appearances at centre-back for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Uefa Champions League#The Uefa Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA
Yardbarker

PSG Midfielder Expresses Gratitude Toward Real Madrid Manager

Despite Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid having tension over the recent Super League discussion, midfielder Fabián Ruiz had kind words for manager Carlo Ancelotti. This summer transfer window Ruiz left Napoli after four seasons to join the capital club. The midfielder was part of the revamp PSG did as sporting advisor Luis Campos brought in four new players, including Ruiz.
SOCCER
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Power Rankings: Erling Haaland keeps Manchester City top; Barcelona and Tottenham drop

In no time at all the Champions League group stage has reached its halfway mark with five teams -- Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and, remarkably, Club Brugge -- holding maximum points to their names. No team is eliminated yet nor has anyone guaranteed their place in the round of 16 but the picture is already looking clear. Here is who we view as the runners and riders to win it all in Istanbul in June:
UEFA
Yardbarker

Manchester United Target Joins Atletico Madrid Permanently

Manchester United are looking to strengthen their squad in the two windows next summer. One player they had their eye on was a former World Cup winner. United manager Erik Ten Hag reportedly wanted to add a new attacking player to their squad. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the cards, this would be key.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy