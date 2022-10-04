‘Tis the Season: The Beach Boys feat. Holiday Vibrations Orchestra at E.J. Thomas Hall – The University of Akron in Akron Dec 10th, 2022 – presale password

Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Wings in the Akron Area
Are you looking for mouthwatering wings in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses in the area. If you're craving tasty wings, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out their wings with the Basement's signature "Kaluger" sauce, which is made with a secret family recipe. You can also get your wings with sauces such as Nashville hot, sriracha ranch, hot garlic, Cajun, chili pepper glaze, honey mustard, teriyaki, parmesan ranch, and more. Many customers like getting their wings double-grilled; if you get them double-grilled, the cook will grill them again after they've been tossed in sauce to get the wings extra crispy.
Fall festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend, Oct. 7-9
The average high might be in the 60s these days but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend! Grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these events.
All aboard! Tickets for North Pole Adventure on sale this morning
It's not even Fall yet, but you may want to mark your calendars now for a North Pole Adventure.
wildcatvoice.org
The local Franklin Castle–just in time for the spooky season
The Franklin Castle is known to be one of the most haunted houses in Ohio. The Franklin Castle, also known as the Tiedemann House, was built in the nineteenth century (1881) on Franklin Boulevard. The castle, four stories and over twenty rooms, is located on the west side of Cleveland in the Ohio City area.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad's North Pole Adventure returns to Northeast Ohio: How to buy tickets
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Tickets for one of Northeast Ohio's favorite holiday traditions are on sale now!. In previous years, the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Christmas train has sold out, and it is expected to be once again as one of the most sought-after holiday experiences in Northeast Ohio. SUBSCRIBE:...
WLWT 5
The circus-like baseball team Savannah Bananas will be performing in Ohio
AKRON, Ohio — The Savannah Bananas will be coming to Ohio in 2023, the team announced. The circus-like baseball team are bringing Banana Ball to Canal Park in Akron on July 3, 2023. The Savannah Bananas’ mission is to make baseball fun through on-field hijinks like choreographed dances, skits...
Canton’s football Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment lines up more financing
CANTON, Ohio - Two subsidiaries of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. have agreed to borrow up to $28.2 million to help construct two retail buildings on the resort’s Canton campus. The borrowings — which include a sale and leaseback of land — are another example of the...
List: Trick-or-treat times in Northeast Ohio for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player above aired in a previous story on Sept. 30, 2022. October is finally here! As fall festivities are underway, it won't be long before Halloween -- which means trick-or-treat is just around the corner. So when is your community having its...
artsinstark.com
Canton Ballet Announces New Leadership
October 4, 2022 (Canton, Ohio) The Canton Ballet Board of Trustees announces that longtime Artistic and Executive Director Cassandra Crowley will retire on December 31, 2022. Jennifer Catazaro Hayward will take over the artistic leadership of the organization as Acting Artistic Director beginning January 1, 2023. Ms. Catazaro Hayward has been with the Canton Ballet for 40 years, first as a student and performer, later as a teacher, and most recently as Assistant Artistic Director.
WFMJ.com
Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations
Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
whbc.com
New Downtown Canton Restaurant Features ‘Mix’ of Menu Items, Outdoor Space, More
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly a week in the books. It’s been busy since “Mellange” opened in the space formerly occupied by Napoli’s on Market Avenue N near Second Street in downtown Canton. The word Mellange is a French term for “to...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Foodie Favorites Road Trip: Sanabel
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If so, then you should check out these places in the state of Ohio. If you like fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint in central Ohio. Get a fish platter, which comes with two pieces of their crispy fried fish, chips, two hushpuppies, and your choice of coleslaw or macaroni salad. They also have tasty fried shrimp, smelts, and crab cakes. If you're really hungry, Marino's offers all-you-can-eat fish on Saturdays.
Shelter animals arrive in Northeast Ohio to help with influx of displaced pets from Hurricane Ian
NORTH CANTON, Ohio — After Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida, leaving a path of destruction behind, shelters from all across the country are coming together to help clear the kennels in those hard hit cities. The goal is to make room for displaced pets, as shelters brace for...
Tracy McCool shares message in husband’s cancer journey
We have a message to share from Fox 8’s Tracy McCool as her husband continues his fight against cancer.
cleveland19.com
Solon natives survive eye of Hurricane Ian
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family from Solon says they’re lucky to be alive after riding out the eye of Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral. “It’s a war zone here,” said Lin Laudel. This was Laudel and her husband’s first major hurricane since moving to the sunshine...
Canton hosts blanket donation drive for homeless animals
Canton is hosting a blanket donation drive to help shelters and rescues take care of homeless animals.
Report: Akron man dies after falling off Myrtle Beach hotel balcony while attempting to do handstand during Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — An Akron man died last week in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian while apparently trying to perform a handstand on a hotel balcony. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio colleges and universities report further enrollment declines for fall 2022 semester
Many of northeast Ohio’s largest public universities are continuing to see declines in their enrollment, continuing to feel the effects of the pandemic, changing demographics and other factors. Cleveland State University, the University of Akron, Kent State University, and Youngstown State University all saw enrollment declines this fall compared...
Ohio Man Falls From 15th Floor Hotel Balcony While Attempting Handstand
He was in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian at the time.
