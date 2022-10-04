ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'23 dual-sport prospect visits Virginia Tech, talks recruitment

Fredericksburg Christian School (VA) senior Luke Chilton has amassed college interest both on the basketball court and on the football field. The 6-foot 7-inch, 235-pound prospect holds basketball opportunities at Stevenson, Alvernia, Bridgewater, and others, but his calling could be on the gridiron. “I’m down to play both, but I’m...
Virginia Tech Men’s Basketball prepares for the season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The reigning ACC men’s basketball champions in the Virginia Tech Hokies as they are in day 6 of their preseason practices getting ready for the season as they are about a month away and when you look at teams under the guidance of Mike Young in his 4th year, he is excited about the program especially guys he sees that can make a difference in the program.
Overlooking Hendon Hooker Worse Than Overlooking Steph Curry

One of the great "what ifs" for Virginia Tech fans is what if Steph Curry would have been offered a scholarship by Seth Greenberg and played his college ball in Blacksburg instead of at Davidson?. There's plenty who see that as the biggest miss/what if in Virginia Tech Athletics history...
pcpatriot.com

Remembering former Cougar great – Kevin Crouse

This past week was the birthday of a former Cougar great. Though he was and probably is best known as a Cougar football player, his story goes far beyond, and far deeper, than the football field. It’s been a while now, but that player still has a big impact on so many people, myself included.
Veterans Voices : Joe Gaither

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — For more than seventy years — Coach Joe Gaither has called the Roanoke Valley home. His early life shaped heavily by his family’s African roots – even growing up in Salem. In the 1960’s he went the segregated all-black G.W. Carver High School before spending his senior year at a desegregated Andrew Lewis High School. Gaither was basketball athlete at both schools…he learned a lot between going to the two schools.
Blacksburg working to revitalize old laundromat

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to revitalize the old Cooks Cleaning Center on N. Main Street in Blacksburg. Blacksburg purchased the property a few years ago and has been working to clean out toxins ever since. The town hopes to turn the building into a...
Roanoke Dental Group recognized as one of the top Hokie-led businesses

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Henritze Dental Group, based in Roanoke, is now recognized as one of the most successful Virginia Tech alumni-led businesses. Virginia Tech football fans may know the story behind the lunch pail, but its symbolism of hard work goes beyond the football field. The Lunch Pail 100...
Loretta Lynn’s impact remembered in southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Herm Reavis has been a special part of the Roanoke Valley radio waves for decades. In the late 1960s, Reavis was the sales manager at WSLS radio, which later became WSLC radio in the 1970s. But he remembers the days when the Salem Rodeo got its start.
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol

A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
10/8: Free Concert at NRCC

The music of Marshall Page and Coal Mountain and Dixie Bluegrass Boys will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Marshall Page is an accomplished singer/songwriter from...
Strong fall cold front to bring us from 70s to 30s in about 36 hours

ROANOKE, Va. – The great thing about October is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone. After a chilly morning Thursday, high temperatures rebound into the 70s area-wide during the afternoon. We’ll be just about that warm Friday afternoon as well, but we’ll factor in more...
Salem remembers country star Loretta Lynn’s impact on community

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – A country music icon, Loretta Lynn was loved all over the United States for her honest lyrics and her journey from coal miner’s daughter to music industry superstar. “She was a woman who didn’t grow up with an easy life,” said Lisa Cox, who...
Locals witness delegate dust-up

Early gives first-hand account of incident between Williams, March. Wren Williams speaks to a crowd of Carroll County Republicans at Contender’s in Hillsville in April of this year. The shove heard round Southwest Virginia has led to assault charges filed against a state delegate hoping to represent Carroll County,...
Roanoke launches 'Recycle Right' pilot program, aims to stop recycling contamination

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke’s Solid Waste Division, Office of Sustainability, and Recycling Disposal Solutions (RDS) will pilot a program in the Belmont-Fallon neighborhood to increase recycling knowledge and decrease recycling contamination. The Recycle Right Pilot Program is a recycling contamination reduction effort modeled after...
VSP investigating fatal crash on Route 460 in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Route 460E in Giles County Wednesday morning. The crash involved a tractor trailer and occurred in the Pearisburg area near Thomas Drive, according to VDOT. As of 5 a.m., all east lanes as well...
