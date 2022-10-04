Read full article on original website
Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Flannel Fest
Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a fall day/night to see live music performances. We were there. It was fun! Boone & Crockett will officially be bringing Flannel Fest back in a live and in-person capacity on Saturday, October 8.
Milwaukee Public Market announces 17th annual Harvest Festival
Milwaukee Public Market's annual Harvest Festival is returning. This year's festival will mark the 17th anniversary of the Public Market opening in 2005.
Sample beer, taste food and raise money while enjoying the Milwaukee County Zoo after-hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is holding a fundraiser and it will allow attendees to drink beer and taste food across the Milwaukee County Zoo. Zoo Brew is back for the first time since 2019, taking place Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. VIP admission will begin at 6:00 p.m. Regular admission is $60, VIP admission is $70 and designated drivers are welcome to attend for a $30 cost.
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
S.W.A.T Team Shows Up At Milwaukee Couple's Home Six Times In Two Years
'We got a very angry banging at the door.'
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
403 words about the Kopp’s / “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” controversy
On Monday, folks in the Milwaukee subreddit noticed that Kopp’s Frozen Custard was planning to honor something called “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” on October 9 with a “Hey Cupcake” custard flavor:. According to the website National Day Calendar, “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” encourages “open dialogue...
Boo-Boo’s Sandwiches is closed, so here are 700 words about Boo-Boo’s K-Jon Chicken Sandwich
It’s sad but true: the incredible Boo-Boo’s Sandwiches (405 S. 2nd St.) is closed. For now. On Sunday night, the Walker’s Point sandwich shop posted this message to social media:. To all our Fantastic Fans, Newbies and Repeat Offenders!! We are sad to announce that we are...
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
I-Team: Cameras monitored by bridge operators missing important features
After a man fell to his death on the Kilbourn Ave. bridge in August, the I-Team started looking into bridge safety. We found there are features missing from the cameras on these bridges.
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
African cocoa maker Niche Cocoa opening plant in Franklin
The Niche Cocoa Industry of Ghana is planning to build its first factory in North America in Franklin, Wis., officials announced Tuesday.
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
Competitive auto market leads to buyer’s remorse
MILWAUKEE - A consumer alert for anyone searching for a used car: a competitive buying market has some feeling buyer’s remorse. A shortage of manufacturing materials over the last two years has led to fewer vehicles on dealer lots. While there are signs of inventory improving on the horizon, demand for new and used cars remains high in southeast Wisconsin and so are the prices.
Savannah Bananas to bring “Banana Ball” high jinks to Franklin Field next September
It’s time to say farewell to another baseball season in Milwaukee. However, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Sure, the Brewers are cool and all, but we’re actually referring to two non-Major League games taking place in the region next September. On Tuesday, the Savannah Bananas announced they’ll be bringing their incomparable brand of “Banana Ball” to Franklin Field for a pair of challenger games against the Milwaukee Milkmen September 8-9.
