Happy National Taco Day to all who celebrate — and really, shouldn’t we all celebrate tacos every day, especially on Tuesday, October 4?. Why is October National Taco Day? That’s not what we’re here to answer. You’re here to find out about free or discounted tacos, and we want to get to that as fast as possible so you can go grab some of them for lunch or dinner.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO