Food Network
Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day
Taco Tuesday happens every week. (Thank goodness.) But National Taco Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, October 4, comes only once a year. So for sure you’ll want to circle it in hot-sauce on your calendar. You’ll also want to mark the occasion in the only appropriate way:...
CNET
National Taco Day 2022: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Chevys Offer Tasty Deals
National Taco Day this year is on Tuesday, Oct. 4. That's right -- it's the ultimate Taco Tuesday. Wyoming-based chain Taco John's trademarked "Taco Tuesday" back in 1989, but that hasn't kept others from getting in on the action. Thousands of eateries and national chains will be celebrating National Taco Day, including Del Taco, Moe's Southwestern Grill and Taco Bell.
Check out these National Taco Day deals!
We all are familiar with “Taco Tuesday.” And Tuesday October 4th is extra special because it’s National Taco Day. If you weren’t already planning on having tacos, this is your sign to change that. We recommend that you take advantage of some of these National Taco Day deals to celebrate the special day!
CNET
National Taco Day: Taco Bell, Del Taco, Jack in the Box and More Offer Free Tacos and Other Great Deals
Today is National Taco Day. That's right -- Taco Tuesday just got a major upgrade. The origins of the popular dish stretch back to long before the Spanish arrived in Mexico, though what we know as the modern-day taco emerged in the 18th century, when Mexican miners needed something inexpensive and portable to eat. Some historians believe the word "taco" originated as slang for the paper rolls filled with gunpowder that they used to blast the ore.
Taco Bell is Bringing Back Popular $10 Taco Lover’s Pass - But You Can Only Buy It on National Taco Day
Could you eat 30 tacos for thirty days? The Taco Lover's Pass is the gift of tacos this October for National Taco Day. (Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell is offering a $10 pass that will allow fans to choose one of seven tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. The pass can be purchased through the app.
WJLA
Celebrate National Taco Day with 8 deals and free tacos on Tuesday
Happy National Taco Day to all who celebrate — and really, shouldn’t we all celebrate tacos every day, especially on Tuesday, October 4?. Why is October National Taco Day? That’s not what we’re here to answer. You’re here to find out about free or discounted tacos, and we want to get to that as fast as possible so you can go grab some of them for lunch or dinner.
