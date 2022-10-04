Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Research Shows Viking Bead Makers' Advanced and Sustainable Methods in 700 AD
New research revealed that the craftsmen in Ribe Denmark in 700 AD showed advanced, sophisticated, and sustainable skills in making glass beads from old Roman glass mosaics. The study presented new development and surprising findings than previously believed in the Viking bead makers. The interdisciplinary study was published in the...
Phys.org
Researchers propose ectomycorrhizal fungi's role be integrated into carbon accounting
A new study led by the University of Helsinki provides evidence that the observed decline of carbon use efficiency and net ecosystem exchange from south to north in the boreal forest may be caused by the abundance of ectomycorrhizal fungi. The proposed approach could easily be included in carbon balance...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Dependency Injections in JUnit
The purpose of a unit test is to identify the errors in an application as soon as you can. Though several channels might lead you to the same objective, you should aim to use the most efficient route. A JUnit test suite might have several test classes that need the...
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
What to Do if Startup Repair Fails to Fix Your PC
Windows comes with a number of troubleshooting utilities that detect and fix errors automatically when they occur. Among these utilities is Startup repair, which deals with issues that arise when you launch your operating system. Despite its ability to work usually, this utility can stop working at times, leaving users...
makeuseof.com
Linear vs. Switching Power Supplies: What’s the Difference?
You are likely using a smartphone, laptop, or personal computer on a daily basis. These electronic devices use direct current (DC) to work. However, since households are normally powered by high voltage alternating currents (AC), you’ll need to lower the voltage and convert AC to DC by using a power supply such as your power brick or charger.
Phys.org
New cleaning technique boosts electronic and photonic prospects of aluminum nitride
A group of researchers led by Cornell is unlocking the full potential of aluminum nitride—an important material for the advancement of electronics and photonics—thanks to the development of a surface cleaning technique that enables high-quality production. The research was published Sept. 9 in the journal Science Advances. Graduate...
makeuseof.com
Save Big on Windows and Office Lifetime License
For many of us, Windows and Office licenses are more expensive than we can justify paying. That doesn't mean that you have to go without such a license because that can translate into security risks for you or limited usability of the tools you need. That's where Scdkey comes in,...
makeuseof.com
How to Manage Flatpak App Permissions on Linux With Flatseal
Flatpak is a universal packaging system that facilitates software installation on Linux. It's stable, forward-compatible, and bundles dependencies with the program itself, so you don't have to install them separately. Another advantage of Flatpak is that all Flatpak programs run inside a sandbox for improved system security. However, this also...
makeuseof.com
How to Install Python on Mac and Run Your First Script
While older Macs come with a built-in version of Python, it's outdated and no longer compatible with the latest applications. To run Python scripts on your Mac, you'll have to install the newest version of Python on your system manually. So, here's a complete guide on installing Python on your...
Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal
Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
makeuseof.com
How to Customize the Apple Watch Ultra Action Button
One of the exclusive features of the Apple Watch Ultra is an Action Button on the left side of the case. We’ll show you how the customize the Action Button to and configure it to work for you. How to Use the Apple Watch Ultra Action Button. The Action...
makeuseof.com
How to Create and Edit Tables in Google Docs
Google Docs is a versatile platform that offers a wide range of features for users, where inserting tables is just one of the many things you can execute on Google Docs. Thanks to the tables feature, Google Docs is an excellent choice for anyone who needs to analyze, create well-designed documents, or perform data visualizations. Here, in this guide, you'll find how to create and edit tables in Google Docs so that you can keep your data organized and easy to read. Let’s find out how!
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off Your MacBook's Screen: 3 Methods
While closing your MacBook's lid or shutting it down might be a more straightforward way to put it to sleep or end your session, there are ways you can idly extend your productivity by leaving your laptop running in the background with the display off. Here, we'll teach you how...
sensortechresearch.com
World's First Printer for Soft, Stretchable Electronics
Voltera, a global leader and manufacturer of additive and printed electronics technology, today announced the launch of NOVA, a groundbreaking manufacturing platform for printing flexible hybrid electronics. NOVA uses direct-write technology to print circuits on soft, stretchable, and conformable surfaces. "This first-of-its-kind benchtop machine unlocks rapid flexible hybrid electronics prototyping...
makeuseof.com
Can't Add a New Email Account to the Windows Mail App? Try These Fixes
There is no limitation on how many email accounts you can add to an email client. This way, you can access all of your emails from one place, so you can keep track of everything you need to do without having to switch devices. Most of the time, adding a...
makeuseof.com
risiOS: A Fedora-Based Linux Distro That Holds Your Hand
Fedora Workstation has become an easy-to-use, well-supported version of Linux. If you just want an operating system for your computer that shows you some of the best of what free and open-source software has to offer, Fedora Linux is an easy recommendation. But there are some areas where new users...
makeuseof.com
Where Are the Blue Screen of Death Log Files Located in Windows? Here's How to Read Them
When your computer crashes and you face a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD), your system saves the details of the crash as a BSOD log, in a pre-defined location in Windows. This information gives you details about when the crash happened, what caused it, and sometimes even what to do to fix the problem.
makeuseof.com
How to Set the Network Profile Type to Public or Private on Windows
By default, all Wi-Fi networks on Windows are treated as public networks. However, you can always change the network profile type from public to private (and vice-versa). Windows lets you set the network profile type for each network separately. We'll walk you through four different methods for changing the network profile type on Windows. But first, let’s quickly understand the difference between a public and a private network on Windows.
3printr.com
Wet blasting in the finishing of additively manufactured parts
Additive manufacturing continues to disrupt the traditional manufacturing paradigm, and every day secures a more robust foothold as a production technology. The reason for this is driven by advances in build processes that promote increases in speed, accuracy, and repeatability of production, and therefore increased yield ratios. As is now...
Comments / 0