I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?

