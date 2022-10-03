Read full article on original website
bestcolleges.com
What Courses Will You Take in a Master’s in Education Program?
Given the current demand for qualified teachers, a master's degree can set you apart. Master's in education programs consist of several foundational classes to help build your knowledge. You can choose from several specialization areas when pursuing your master's in education. Knowing your future career goals can help you choose...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
Opinion: Educator’s View: This School Year Demands a New Approach to Teaching. Here’s One
Backpacks, fresh notebooks, sharpened pencils and new goals. I love this time of year, but I’m worried students and teachers are returning to schools that are at a breaking point. Students’ learning needs are enormous, with recent national data showing they’re making gains, but not fast enough to close gaps associated with the pandemic in […]
You Don’t Need a 4-Year Degree To Land These 10 Remote Jobs
The working world has become increasingly remote, with work-from-home jobs available for people with all levels of education. Some companies are now looking at a prospective employee's skills and...
healthleadersmedia.com
$80M Federal Grant Will Help Expand the Struggling Nursing Workforce
The plan: To advance equity and improve healthcare workforce diversity by training people from historically marginalized and underrepresented populations. — Nurse training programs are getting $80 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand the pipeline and get more nurses into short-staffed healthcare centers. The Nursing Expansion Grant...
Nature.com
How a hobby farm taught me to set priorities in academia
With tenure and training, I learnt to say no to endless meetings and remake my academic career. Brandon Brown is a professor of medicine at the University of California, Riverside. You have full access to this article via your institution. The day I got the news about my promotion to...
bestcolleges.com
What Is Business Management? And Is It Right for You?
Business management jobs are in demand across nearly all fields and industries. Strong leadership and communication skills are important in business management. The median salary for business managers exceeds $100,000 a year. Most business management jobs require a bachelor's degree and work experience. Hoping to eventually take on a leadership...
bestcolleges.com
Colorado Nonprofit Advances Equity in Higher Ed by Giving Students a Voice
Denver-based AdvanceEDU partners with universities to give working students more affordable and flexible access to higher education. AdvanceEDU helps students earn a degree at their own pace while remaining in the workforce. The program offers round-the-clock coaching and resources to students. Key to the program is its student leadership board,...
elearningindustry.com
eBook Launch: The Future Of Learning Is Continuous
Discover Why The Future Of Learning In The Workplace Is Continuous. The constant pursuit of knowledge is what sparks personal growth and professional goal achievement. But how do you promote continuous learning in the workplace and encourage employees to seize new training opportunities? This eBook by Schoox explores why the future of learning is continuous and how you can use it to your business's advantage.
agupdate.com
Initiative intends to transform systems
OPINION A team of Black, Indigenous, other people of color and allied leaders have announced “Growing Justice,” a new initiative that aims to raise $50 million in order to transform food systems in the United States. The fund is the first of its kind focused on equitable good-food procurement. Its goal is to prioritize the leadership and collaboration of people of color in the food value chain, from funders to farmers to distributors and food workers. Founding funders include The Rockefeller Foundation, the Native American Agriculture Fund, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, the Panta Rhea Foundation and the Clif Family Foundation.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Operational, workforce challenges tax affordable senior housing providers: survey
Affordable senior housing providers say they are stretched thin due to a host of operational and workforce challenges, but partnerships with outside agencies are helping them meet residents’ needs, according to the recently released results of a survey of providers. LeadingAge’s latest quarterly survey shows that 40% of affordable...
wonkhe.com
Students are the key to an open research culture
The open research agenda represents a profound shift in how we investigate and think about the world. It describes the combined and collaborative efforts to create a scientific process that is transparent and robust, through making code, software, and educational materials freely available, allowing global access to research findings and data whilst diffusing knowledge through advanced digital technologies.
bestcolleges.com
List of Law Schools Accepting GRE Grows
The GRE is a good predictor of law school success, according to two studies by the Educational Testing Service. The growth of GRE acceptance among law schools is indicative of schools' desires to increase access to legal education, according to ETS. The University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of...
bestcolleges.com
Washington, D.C., Wants to Make Master’s in Social Work Program Free
A proposed bill would provide scholarships to district residents who want to pursue an advanced degree in behavioral health at the University of the District of Columbia. Washington, D.C., council members introduced a bill funding scholarships for behavioral health studies at the University of the District of Columbia. The scholarship...
apaonline.org
First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science
I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
airtrafficmanagement.net
Urban Aeronautics and Neurobotx partner for training in the metaverse
Neurobotx announced a paid partnership with leading aerospace company Urban Aeronautics, through their Neurobotx EVTOL Partnership Program. Neurobotx is a Boeing-backed company led by neuroscientist Dr. Diana Deca, aimed at building the cognitive metaverse for air taxi and EVTOL companies. The company collaborates with different aviation companies to combine state-of-the-art simulation, haptics, digital marketing, PR, business development, synthetic data and deep learning to help expedite and optimize go-to-market and investment opportunities for their EVTOL clients. Through this partnership, neurobotx and Urban Aeronautics are collaborating to visualize and simulate CityHawk for new and existing use cases, industry stakeholders and VC partners.
How to Foster Leadership at Every Level in Your Workplace
The Special Operations community, like history itself, is filled with stories of leadership associated with crisis. Special Forces Operational Detachment, Alpha (ODA) 595, made famous in the film 12 Strong, is a fitting example. We tend to associate historical figures with leadership, General George Washington, President Roosevelt, the Generals of WWII, Queen Elizabeth, Steve Jobs, […]
nypressnews.com
Supporting Student Parents is Much More than Providing Child Care
I wasn’t old enough to remember my mother carting me to campus at the University at Albany as an infant. When I asked her what it was like to be a young wife and mother in her senior year of college, she responded:. “That was so long ago. We...
