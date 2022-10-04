The Creighton survey of Midwest purchasing managers for September shows the overall measure dropped again. Economist Ernie Goss says they measure the status of the states on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 representing growth neutral. “It was 52.7 and that’s still above growth neutral, but down from August 55.5, which is obviously stronger. This is the fifth decline in the last six months — so the manufacturing economy in the region is slowing down,” Goss says. He says it is the lowest number since June of 2020.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO