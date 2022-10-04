Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ames Repair Cafe first event of its kind in Iowa
Residents of Ames will be able to get electronics, small appliances, computers, bicycles, clothing, or other items that need some work, fixed for free this weekend. Mike Van Vertloo organized the Ames Repair Café where some 25 volunteers will lend their repair skills to the effort. “We can teach...
Effort to create habitat for monarchs appears to be working
Iowans are steadily promising to devote their farmland, roadsides and even urban properties to habitat for monarch butterflies. A 20-year program which Iowa State University launched five years ago is reporting significant progress, with 430,000d acres of land already set aside. Nicole Shimp is a program specialist with ISU’s Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium which is releasing its Monarch Conservation Effort Report.
Group of Iowa scientists touts the benefits of trees
A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb “a huge volume” of water. “That...
Pilot basic income plan set to launch in Polk, Warren, Dallas counties
Eleven organizations in central Iowa have put together a pilot project for what’s called a basic income plan they will launch later this year. The Director of Principal Foundation, Jo Christine Miles, says they will provide $500 each month to participants. “Folks who we know are tending to struggle to make ends meet. And let’s see how their health, their children’s educational outcomes, their work in housing choices are impacted by having this basic income to help them make those ends meet,” Miles says.
Candidates for ag secretary discuss water quality initiatives
The two candidates running to be Iowa’s secretary of agriculture for the next four years disagree on how to advance voluntary efforts to improve water quality in the state. Republican Mike Naig has been ag secretary since the spring of 2018 and he’s seeking a second full term in the office.
Study finds number of children living in poverty down in Iowa
A new report finds the rate of Iowa children living below the federal poverty line fell significantly in the past quarter-century. The study by the non-profit Child Trends found child poverty rates in the state dropped from 19% in 1993 to just 6% by 2019. Avenel Joseph, vice president for policy at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, says she’s encouraged by this trend, but is concerned it won’t last.
Public invited to see voting machine testing
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and Polk County Elections Director John Chiodo are allowing the public to view the testing that’s done on voting machines. Pate says they want to be sure everyone knows how the process works. “Because there’s a lot of people who don’t know what...
IT security incident impacts hospitals in Des Moines, Omaha
A security breach at one of the nation’s largest health systems has affected hospitals in Des Moines and Omaha. Officials at Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health say an IT security incident happened on Monday. Some MercyOne facilities in central Iowa have been affected. A MercyOne spokesman says some IT systems have been taken offline and that may include electronic health record systems.
Harvest, hunting put deer on the move in Iowa
An Iowa DNR deer research specialist says several factors are causing deer to be more active this time of year and motorists should be on the lookout. The first bowhunting season is underway and Jace Elliott says that is one thing that will increase movements. “It certainly will. You know, as more hunters enter the woods, it will slightly disrupt your movements. And yeah, we will see deer maybe change their habits a bit due to hunting pressure,” Elliott says.
Creighton survey finds another decline in Midwest economy
The Creighton survey of Midwest purchasing managers for September shows the overall measure dropped again. Economist Ernie Goss says they measure the status of the states on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 representing growth neutral. “It was 52.7 and that’s still above growth neutral, but down from August 55.5, which is obviously stronger. This is the fifth decline in the last six months — so the manufacturing economy in the region is slowing down,” Goss says. He says it is the lowest number since June of 2020.
Semi driver killed in crash with grain wagon
A man from Grinnell has died and another man was injured in a wreck on a county highway near Brooklyn that involved a semi and farm equipment. The semi and a tractor were both headed north on the highway at about six o’clock last night when the semi ran into the back of a wagon being pulled by a tractor. The semi wound up on its side in the ditch. Sixty-eight-year-old Garland Alan Roth, the semi driver, was killed.
