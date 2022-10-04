Read full article on original website
WSU volleyball upsets ranked Oregon
What a night Friday night was for the Washington State volleyball team. The Cougs came back after being down 2-1 to win the fourth and fifth sets to beat the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (22-25, 28-26, 13-25, 25-18, 15-9). That’s right, it was Duck hunting season on the Palouse once more this fall.
WSU Volleyball
Its been a tough road for Greeny and her staff to turn the WSU volleyball program around but they've done it. For the team's first 20 win season in 7 years and their first NCAA Tournament birth in that same span, Jen Greeny was named the Pac-12 Volleyball Coach of the Year. The Cougs open tournament play Thursday against Marquette in Madison, Wisconsin.
Cougology: WSU Fights Against the Trojans
I can’t believe we’re already at week 6! Time is just flying by. And you didn’t think I’d let this week pass without making sure I properly make fun of our opponents, the University of Spoiled- I mean, University of Southern California Trojans, did you?. Let’s...
Podcast Vs. Everyone: How to get more people to Pullman?
The Washington State Cougars surged past Cal in the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season, but that wasn’t the biggest topic of conversation around these parts after the game — just 23,021 showed up for the homecoming contest, leading people to wrestle with the oldest of questions: How to get more fans to come to Pullman for games.
Cougar Watch Party Food Ideas
Hosting a watch party and looking for WSU themed food/drink ideas!. - Cougar Gold mac n cheese (duh) (Need a clever name for sweet & sour meatballs…"Ron’s Stones"??) Apologies if there is already a post like this, did a quick search and nothing came up…
