The Los Angeles Rams have seen their share of drama so far in 2022, but none as bizarre as what has occurred between starting linebacker Bobby Wagner and a streaker who interrupted their Monday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After running onto the field with a device that emitted copious amounts of pink smoke, the streaker was summarily tackled by Wagner and a teammate before being escorted into the custody of law enforcement per standard procedure.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO