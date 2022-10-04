Read full article on original website
Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field
Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Video: Rams Linebacker Bobby Wagner Flattens Streaking Fan On Field
A streaking fan who ran onto the field at Levi's Stadium tonight got more than he bargained for. The man, who was carrying a pink smoke bomb, got too close to the Los Angeles Rams sideline and paid the price. Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner absolutely destroyed him. If you are...
Protester who was tackled on field by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police complaint
A protester who ran onto the field during the Rams-49ers game and was tackled by Bobby Wagner has filed a police complaint against the Rams linebacker.
Fan leveled by Bobby Wagner at Levi's Stadium is seeking legal recourse
One of the more bizarre aspects of the Los Angeles Rams’ Week 4 loss was an incident that occurred between a streaker and starting linebacker Bobby Wagner. Just before halftime, the fan made his way onto the field, and was subsequently subdued by Wagner with a ferocious hit that swiftly ended his 15 seconds of fame.
NBC Sports
Rams' Wagner absolutely decks protestor during 49ers game
Bobby Wagner has more combined tackles than anyone since he entered the NFL in 2012. On "Monday Night Football," the Rams' linebacker had yet another takedown with an unlikely foe hitting the ground. It wasn't a 49ers player, but a protestor running on the field at Levi's Stadium with a pink smoke bomb.
Bobby Wagner responds to streaker's police report
The Los Angeles Rams have seen their share of drama so far in 2022, but none as bizarre as what has occurred between starting linebacker Bobby Wagner and a streaker who interrupted their Monday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After running onto the field with a device that emitted copious amounts of pink smoke, the streaker was summarily tackled by Wagner and a teammate before being escorted into the custody of law enforcement per standard procedure.
