Larry Brown Sports

Video: Bobby Wagner absolutely destroys streaker on field

Bobby Wagner has no time for fans disrupting the game by running onto the field. A spectator ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Monday night during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams. As the person was running across the field and eluding the security staff workers who were chasing him, a few Rams players decided to get involved.
NBC Sports

Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report

The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
NBC Sports

Rams' Wagner absolutely decks protestor during 49ers game

Bobby Wagner has more combined tackles than anyone since he entered the NFL in 2012. On "Monday Night Football," the Rams' linebacker had yet another takedown with an unlikely foe hitting the ground. It wasn't a 49ers player, but a protestor running on the field at Levi's Stadium with a pink smoke bomb.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bobby Wagner responds to streaker's police report

The Los Angeles Rams have seen their share of drama so far in 2022, but none as bizarre as what has occurred between starting linebacker Bobby Wagner and a streaker who interrupted their Monday night matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After running onto the field with a device that emitted copious amounts of pink smoke, the streaker was summarily tackled by Wagner and a teammate before being escorted into the custody of law enforcement per standard procedure.
