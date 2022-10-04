ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes

Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles

RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
RICHLAND, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Each Big Ten football team’s Week 5 summed up with a GIF

This has been a wonky Big Ten football season, hasn’t it? Sure, Ohio State and Michigan are humming along nicely and look to be the standard bearers. But two head coach firings in season from a conference known for its stability and patience is just something we don’t see around these parts. Factor in the disappointing seasons from Michigan State, Nebraska and Wisconsin (throw Northwestern in there as well) and this has been anything but a steady season in the Big Ten. So check out the week that was around the Big Ten summed up in gif-form from ‘Curb Your Enthusiam.’ We promise...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLive.com

Detroit Lions honor Redford Union coach Ian Iler

Redford Union claimed its sixth consecutive win, giving Union head coach Ian Iler a win of his own. The Detroit Lions named Iler the Week 6 Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week after its 47-21 win over Garden City in a Wayne Western Athletic Conference game. Iler is...
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State assistant Tony Alford speaks on play of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams through first five games

Ohio State assistant coach Tony Alford discussed how TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have played through the first 5 games of the season. The 2 running backs have led the way in the running game for the Buckeyes. The offense has been able to remain versatile with a strong passing game and an explosive running attack with multiple options at running back.
COLUMBUS, OH

