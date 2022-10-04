Read full article on original website
Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo
Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
Ohio State Football vs. Michigan State: 3 bold predictions
The Ohio State football team faces its first road test of the season as it travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State. Here are three bold predictions for the game. The Ohio State football team and coach Ryan Day travel up north on Saturday to face off...
Report: Michigan football defender, special teams star, out for year
The injuries are mounting up in Ann Arbor. Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green has yet to see the field this season, tight end Erick All is rumored to be out for a substantial amount of time, quarterback Cade McNamara is out for the time being, and the Wolverines got left guard Trevor Keegan back after he missed a few weeks due to a neck injury.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Is ‘miracle’ win the greatest football upset ever?
(CORRECTION: Midland was incorrectly named as the team that was upset by Bay City Central. It has been corrected to Mt. Pleasant.) Every once in a while, a shocking upset captures the attention of high school football team around the state. Anytime a highly-ranked team gets taken down, it’s cause for attention.
MLive.com
Orchard View football forfeits game against Oakridge due to lack of available players
MUSKEGON – The Orchard View football program’s return to varsity football this fall after canceling the 2021 season due to low participation numbers has been filled with growing pains. The Cardinals have started off the year 0-6 overall and 0-3 in their first season in the West Michigan...
What channel is the Ohio State football game on? How to watch OSU vs. Michigan State
The Ohio State Buckeyes hit the road for the first time in the 2022 college football season when they travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to play the struggling Michigan State Spartans. Once seen as a contender for the Big Ten East title, the Spartans are 0-2 in the Big Ten...
Bartlett senior wins fan vote for high school football player of the week
Panthers leader in the secondary was instrumental in a victory over Houston on Sept. 30.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 7: Predictions, OK Conference standings, Friday’s matchups
Does Week 7 feel a little like the lull before the storm when it comes to the Grand Rapids high school football scene?. Friday doesn’t bring us those big matchups that we had last week or some of the showdowns we will see coming down the stretch.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: 6 reasons why Michigan State can't 'Purdue' the Buckeyes
Ohio State is a massive favorite this weekend at Michigan State. But the Buckeyes fan base can be forgiven if there’s just a tiny bit of fear of being “Purdued.”. How did Purdue become a verb? Well, 2018 is how. Ohio State, 7-0 and No. 2 in the nation, played a ho-hum road game against an unranked Purdue team … and got blasted, 49-20. It was Ohio State’s only loss of the year, but it was a bad enough loss to keep the Buckeyes out of the College Football Playoff.
MLive.com
Overpaid or overreaction? Michigan State fans weigh in on 0-3 stretch with OSU on deck
The Michigan State faithful seem to be of two minds when it comes to the football team’s losing streak. Keep chopping or make some changes. Led by Taulia Tagovailoa and Antwain Littleton II, Maryland handed the Spartans a third-consecutive loss, beating them 27-13. Tagovailoa threw for 314 yards, and...
MLive.com
Small-school shakeup headlines latest Michigan high school volleyball rankings
Michigan’s high school volleyball playoffs are less than a month away, and while the top teams have started to establish themselves, there’s still time for some squads to make a late surge. Several small school programs stepped up their game over the past week, and that led to...
MLive.com
Gull Lake boys basketball coach steps down after 5 years, 2 SMAC titles
RICHLAND, MI – Richland Gull Lake emerged as one of the best boys basketball teams in Southwest Michigan during Bryan Dutton’s five seasons atop the program, but the Blue Devils will need to continue that success under new leadership this season. Dutton announced his decision to step down...
Each Big Ten football team’s Week 5 summed up with a GIF
This has been a wonky Big Ten football season, hasn’t it? Sure, Ohio State and Michigan are humming along nicely and look to be the standard bearers. But two head coach firings in season from a conference known for its stability and patience is just something we don’t see around these parts. Factor in the disappointing seasons from Michigan State, Nebraska and Wisconsin (throw Northwestern in there as well) and this has been anything but a steady season in the Big Ten. So check out the week that was around the Big Ten summed up in gif-form from ‘Curb Your Enthusiam.’ We promise...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 7 prep football picks: Which teams celebrate rivalry wins?
KALAMAZOO, MI – Nine guaranteed opportunities is all high school football teams get each season, so every game deserves maximum effort, but there are some matchups where the hitting is a little harder and the chirping is a little louder. Those are the rivalry games, of course. The ones...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions honor Redford Union coach Ian Iler
Redford Union claimed its sixth consecutive win, giving Union head coach Ian Iler a win of his own. The Detroit Lions named Iler the Week 6 Detroit Lions High School Coach of the Week after its 47-21 win over Garden City in a Wayne Western Athletic Conference game. Iler is...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State assistant Tony Alford speaks on play of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams through first five games
Ohio State assistant coach Tony Alford discussed how TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams have played through the first 5 games of the season. The 2 running backs have led the way in the running game for the Buckeyes. The offense has been able to remain versatile with a strong passing game and an explosive running attack with multiple options at running back.
Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison, Cade Stover Preview Michigan State
The Buckeyes face their first road test of the season when they travel to East Lansing on Saturday.
