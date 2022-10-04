ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

What to do if someone overdoses on an opioid, such as fentanyl

By Jose Fabian, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eiNc5_0iLUiAkQ00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Overdose Surveillance Board shows there were an estimated 5,722 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in 2021 in the state.

In Sacramento County, the data shows an estimated 119 people lost their lives in 2021 due to fentanyl poisoning, and Sacramento County says 50 have died from the same cause in the first seven months of 2022.

The dashboard for San Francisco County shows there were an estimated 382 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021, 101 in San Joaquin County and 1,361 in Los Angeles County.

The California Department of Public Health said fentanyl-related overdose deaths for younger people, between the ages of 10 and 19, have also greatly increased from 2018 to 2020. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl for those ages in 2018 was 36, and it was 261 in 2020.

Overall, there were 107,622 fatal overdoses nationwide in 2021, according to the CDC.

The risk of street drugs, such as cocaine and pills, having fentanyl is high, Sacramento County health officials say, and people may unknowingly consume fentanyl, which could lead to an overdose.

According to the CDPH, the Drug Enforcement Administration said it found two out of every five counterfeit pills had a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl.

Below are the steps on what to do and what not to do when someone overdoses on fentanyl or another opioid, according to the CDC.

How to spot an overdose

  • Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”
  • Falling asleep or losing consciousness
  • Slow, weak, or no breathing
  • Choking or gurgling sounds
  • Limp body
  • Cold and/or clammy skin
  • Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

What to do when someone overdoses

  • Immediately call 911

California has a 911 “Good Samaritan law” that provides protection for those seeking help. To learn more about the law, click or tap here .

  • Administer naloxone (Narcan)

If there are doubts as to whether the person overdosed on an opioid, it should still be used.

“Naloxone won’t harm someone if they’re overdosing on drugs other than opioids, so it’s always best to use it if you think someone is overdosing,” the CDC said .

A second dose of naloxone can be used if there is no reaction to the first dose.

“More than one dose of naloxone may be required when stronger opioids like fentanyl are involved,” the CDC said.

  • Keep the person who overdosed awake and breathing
  • Lay them on their side to prevent choking
  • Stay with them until help arrives.

What not to do when someone overdoses

  • Do not slap or forcefully hit them

“If you cannot wake the person by shouting, rubbing your knuckles on the sternum (center of the chest or rib cage), or light pinching, the person may be unconscious,” the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration advised.

  • Do not put them into a cold bath or shower

It could cause them to go into shock. They could slip or drown if left unattended.

  • Do not give them a drug or substance other than naloxone
  • Do not make them vomit

They could choke on or inhale the vomit, which could be fatal.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction to alcohol or drugs, the Department of Health Services offers support and treatment services.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

California schools informing students and parents about Narcan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the opioid crisis grows, with an epidemic of overdoses, some California schools are giving a substance called Narcan to students. It’s a way to reverse the effects of fentanyl, which is often made illegally and sold on the black market, laced with poisonous ingredients. Now, local parents are partnering with […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Woman killed nearly 20 years ago identified through DNA

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman who was killed nearly 20 years ago and whose body was found in 2008 was identified through Genetic Genealogy Investigation, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. In March of 2008, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call stating that possible human […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Sacramento County, CA
Health
County
Sacramento County, CA
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Sacramento County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Siblings sentenced in plot to bribe California sheriff in marijuana grow case

A brother-and-sister team convicted of trying to bribe a Northern California sheriff to protect family marijuana grows were sentenced Tuesday in Sacramento, but there were stark differences in the punishment each received. Gaosheng Laitinen, 41, a small shop owner in Minnesota and the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was sentenced...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Opioid Overdose#Cdc#Drug Overdose#Cdph
KCRA.com

Inmate dies after being attacked in California prison yard

FOLSOM, Calif. — Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday. Robert Tunstall, 64, died Wednesday morning after another inmate attacked him in the recreation yard at Salinas Valley State Prison, according to a statement from the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

California law allows lawsuits against ‘cyber flashers’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Californians who find themselves on the receiving end of unwanted lewd messages can now sue senders, under a new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Cyber flashing is a term used to describe lewd photographs being sent electronically without the recipient’s consent. That act is now banned. “Under California law now, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Snapchat Gun Dealer Convicted for Selling, Manufacturing Firearms

A 20-year-old pled guilty to unlawful dealing and manufacturing firearms. The individual, Andrew Jace Larrabure-Tuma of Sacramento, was using Snapchat to advertise guns for sale. Unable to legally purchase a gun in California, Larrabure-Tuma bought kits on the internet and made his own firearms. He also bought kits from firearms...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man allegedly killed by 2 other Sacramento prison inmates: CDCR

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento are investigating the death of an inmate. According to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, on Tuesday, two inmates attacked Felipe Rodriguez, 36, in the yard with a weapon. An ambulance was called, however, when they arrived on the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
goldcountrymedia.com

Kaiser to expand medical services in Folsom

Kaiser Permanente announced it will expand in Folsom with plans to build what it banners a Comprehensive Care Center that will include an urgent care clinic, a surgery center and more than 90 medical offices. “Kaiser Permanente is committed to providing exceptional care to Folsom residents and the surrounding communities...
FOLSOM, CA
KRON4 News

State leaders announce funding for wildfire prevention

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Congresswoman Jackie Speier has announced $1.7 million in new funding to be used for fire prevention work under a congressional program called the Community Projects Program. Congresswoman Speier announced $750,000 will go to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, $500,000 to the Filoli estate which has 650 acres of […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente in the headlines: 5 updates to know

Here are five updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente since Sept. 15:. 1. Kaiser Permanente submitted applications for a 260,000-square-foot medical office building with an ASC in Folsom, Calif. 2. Kaiser Permanente and Boston-based Mass General Brigham have made financial commitments to implement "Food is Medicine" programming as part of...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Orangevale cat deaths being investigated by county officials

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of “multiple mutilated animals” in the Orangevale area, according to the records department. Officials are investigating after a Ring camera video surfaced online last month showing a man in a red-orange shirt walking up...
ORANGEVALE, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy