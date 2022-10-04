ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Comments / 2

G. D. Morris
1d ago

It's Coach Venebales 1st year! and without any of his own recruits on the field yet. He's playing this year with transfer portal players and Lincoln Riley left behinds. There are great players among them but without the right pieces, they really can not achieve much.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Ponca City News

Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says

Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Georgia State
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
FMX 94.5

The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out

I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
AUSTIN, TX
Magic 106.5

Five reasons to Hate..... OSU

Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Longhorns#Texas Tech Red Raiders#College Football#Sec#Sooners#Kansas State#The Red River Rivalry#Byu#Ucf
KVUE

Concordia University Texas head baseball coach Tommy Boggs dies following battle with cancer

AUSTIN, Texas — Concordia University Texas head baseball coach and former Major League Baseball player Tommy Boggs died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. Coach Boggs was entering his 13th season as head coach of the program, according to a release from the university. He led the Concordia Tornados to 325 victories, the most victories in the team's history.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
Ash Jurberg

VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
TEXAS STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
North Dallas Gazette

Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism

AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
FORT WORTH, TX
checkoutdfw.com

MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin

This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

FanSided

289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy