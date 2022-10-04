Read full article on original website
G. D. Morris
1d ago
It's Coach Venebales 1st year! and without any of his own recruits on the field yet. He's playing this year with transfer portal players and Lincoln Riley left behinds. There are great players among them but without the right pieces, they really can not achieve much.
Reply(1)
5
Related
Texas Reportedly Announces Official Update On Quarterback Quinn Ewers
It looks like Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are going to have their star quarterback return this weekend. Quinn Ewers, who's been out with a shoulder injury since the Alabama game, will reportedly make his return this Saturday vs. Oklahoma. It's perfect time for the Longhorns, ...
Bob Stoops: 'We've Got to Be a Little Realistic' About the Situation at Oklahoma
The Sooners' Hall of Fame coach said patience is key to a successful rebuild, and even described how OU can beat Texas with a backup quarterback.
TCU Loss Showed Oklahoma May Be Still 'Afraid to Make Mistakes' Going Into Texas Showdown
The Sooners' coach said the team played with hesitancy in a loss to Kansas State, so it stands to reason that TCU was able to compound that fear of failure last week.
Ponca City News
Bedlam football won’t happen, OSU’s Weiberg says
Body Oct. 4—Once the University of Oklahoma moves to the Southeastern Conference, the Bedlam football game with Oklahoma State won’t happen, at least for several years. That was the assessment of Chad Weiberg, OSU athletic director, who spoke Monday, at Enid Rotary Club. Non-conference schedules are made years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas Tech-University of Texas Rivalry Continues in a Lubbock Produce Section
Don't tell Texas Tech fans that the game is over; they're still doing what they can to support the home team. I still can't believe "horns down" is a thing. Now, I'm not necessarily saying "horns down" is a bad thing. It's just crazy that it'll get you an unsportsmanlike penalty when you're playing the University of Texas. That's just plain ridiculous.
The Red Raiders Need to Fly This Fan Out
I guess the first thing I should tell you is this guy says "s***"...a lot. The next thing you need to know is that he's about had it with his son's support of the Texas Longhorns. There's something kind of charming about this guy's interaction with his dad and the...
OU’s Venables Updates Dillon Gabriel’s Status Following Week 5 Head Injury
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables discussed the status of his starting quarterback three days after he suffered a head injury. Following Saturday’s 55-24 loss at TCU, Venables said Gabriel would enter the team’s concussion protocol. Venables went before the media Tuesday morning, but he didn’t have much to say...
Magic 106.5
Five reasons to Hate..... OSU
Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Week 6: How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Texas Tech Red Raiders continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Here's how to watch and listen.
Texas Basketball Great Tiffany Jackson Dies at 37
The three-time All-American left an indelible impact on the Longhorns program.
Oklahoma Softball: OU Opens Up Fall Ball With 19-1 Romp Over Seminole State
The two-time defending National Champions kicked off the fall exhibition slate in style on Monday night.
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Oklahoma City
The Savannah Bananas are bringing their 'World Famous Baseball Circus' to Oklahoma City on May 26, 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tiffany Jackson dead at 37: Basketball world mourns WNBA star and Texas Longhorns legend
BASKETBALL is mourning the loss of former University of Texas star Tiffany Jackson, who has died at the age of just 37. The Longhorns legend was a three-time All-American and the number five overall pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Jackson's journey to the top began at high school in...
Beto O’Rourke Is Making His Last Stand in Texas
The former congressman and Democratic sensation is still trying to prove he can win statewide in his home state.
KVUE
Concordia University Texas head baseball coach Tommy Boggs dies following battle with cancer
AUSTIN, Texas — Concordia University Texas head baseball coach and former Major League Baseball player Tommy Boggs died on Wednesday following a battle with cancer. Coach Boggs was entering his 13th season as head coach of the program, according to a release from the university. He led the Concordia Tornados to 325 victories, the most victories in the team's history.
UT employee arrested in connection with assaulting Longhorn Band members
He reportedly used false credentials to access the stadium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign
Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
cowboystatedaily.com
Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former University of Wyoming women’s soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
Vote Common God to host Dallas, Fort Worth trainings on how to identify, confront Christian nationalism
AUSTIN, DALLAS, FORT WORTH (Texas): The national evangelical group Vote Common Good (VCG), will host a series of events in Texas starting Monday as part of a growing campaign to mobilize voters of faith to defeat election-denying, insurrection-supporting candidates in November and educate the public about the dangers of Christian Nationalism.
checkoutdfw.com
MAPPED: Here’s an itinerary on where to stop for your next road trip from Dallas to Austin
This is one of my favorite road trips, because both cities have so much to do and there is lots to see along the way. Although this drive is only about 3.5 hours (depending on the unpredictability of movement along IH 35), it can easily be turned into a weekend endeavor of enjoyable moments. At the very least read on to discover some great stops along the way.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2