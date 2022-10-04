Read full article on original website
Update: Missing, endangered Cumberland County man found in Maryland, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Update, 9:50 a.m.: State Police spokesperson Trooper Megan Frazer said Kenneth Krone has been located in Maryland. Police are searching for a missing Cumberland County man. Authorities say Kenneth Krone, 81, was last seen on Oct. 6 in the area of the 2200 block of...
Pennsylvania State Police have located missing 1-year-old boy
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Update, 4:20 p.m.: Braxton Smith has been found safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Previously: Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 1-year-old boy. Hendrix Smith was last seen with Brandon Smith, 27. Hendrix is about three feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has...
Investigation into drug trafficking in Harrisburg leads to 15 arrests, seizure of guns, drugs, and cash
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro on Friday announced charges against 15 suspects at the conclusion of a six-month investigation into the trafficking of heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs into Harrisburg conducted by the Bureau of Narcotics Investigation. While executing search warrants, agents from the Office of...
Derry Township Police seek help in identifying owner of abandoned cat
HERSHEY, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are attempting to identify the owner of a cat found abandoned in a pet carrier last month. The 2-year-old male cat, named "Carl," was found Sept. 26 on the first block of East Derry Road at about 5:10 p.m. The cat's name...
Two suspects wanted in connection to Harrisburg shooting that injured 4
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday that they are searching for two suspects wanted for a shooting that injured four. Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales (right) and Leuri Bido Bido (left) are wanted in connection to the shooting incident that took place Sunday, Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.
Man dies in Lancaster County after being struck by a vehicle
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Lancaster County on Friday evening. The Lancaster County Chief Deputy Coroner says 27-year-old Brandon Smith of Mountville, was struck by a vehicle on the eastbound lane of Route 30 in West Hempfield Township. Smith...
Police: Scammer posing as Met-Ed worker tried to bluff his way into home in Southern York County
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Southern York County Regional Police are investigating a suspected attempted home invasion that occurred in Stewartstown Wednesday afternoon. Police say the suspect posed as a Met-Ed technician in an attempt to access a resident's home. The incident happened around 1:40 p.m., according to police. The suspect...
Pa. State Police seized 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of meth in third quarter of 2022, stats show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized more than 108 pounds of cocaine, 144 pounds of methamphetamines, 85 pounds of fentanyl, and more than 65,000 pills of assorted narcotics and other illicit drugs across the commonwealth during the third quarter of 2022, according to statistics released Friday. Troopers...
Police: Thieves steal from unlocked vehicles in Spring Garden Township
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in a York County municipality reminded residents Friday to keep their vehicles locked after a vehicle was recently stolen and several items were taken from other unlocked cars. According to Spring Garden Township Police, the incidents occurred in the Hillcroft and Seven Acres neighborhoods.
11 charged with animal cruelty after police investigate undercover PETA video at Pennsylvania farms
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pa. State Police have charged 11 people with animal abuse for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms across Pennsylvania. The following people are facing six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, and 57 related summary offenses:. Bryce...
Re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb at battlefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses Drake...
Police are investigating suspected shooting at Lancaster County hotel
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured at a local hotel. It occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. at the Budget Host Inn on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to East Lampeter Township Police. A female...
Update: Missing Lancaster County man located safely, police say
NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. — Update, 3:45 p.m.: Douglas Martin has been located and is safe, according to State Police. State Police are searching for a missing Lancaster County man. Douglas Martin, 58, of New Providence, was last seen in the area of the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike...
1 dead, 3 injured in York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in Newberry Township, according to police and emergency dispatch. Three people were injured in the crash, and one person -- a 39-year-old Harrisburg woman whose identity has not yet...
Central Dauphin School District clears Landis Field after rumored bomb threat
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — In a letter sent to the Central Dauphin School District community, the district confirmed a rumored bomb threat at Landis Field. Local law enforcement and K-9 units conducted a thorough search of the football field and surrounding areas and have given the "ALL CLEAR" for tonight's game, according to school officials.
Lancaster County police holding item donation event for Hurricane Ian victims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Fraternal Order of Police in Lancaster County- Red Rose Lodge 16 alongside many local businesses are coordinating an effort to collect supplies for Hurricane Ian victims. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, the items will be given to first responders and citizens...
Jewelry store owners raise alarm after string of burglaries
HANOVER, Pa. — Jewelry store owners are raising the alarm over a string of burglaries that happened across south central Pennsylvania in the last month and a half. Plywood covers one of the doors to Ashley Lauren Fine Jewelry in Hanover, after a break-in on Sept. 30. Security camera...
Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl
YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Lancaster County police department offering high-visibility trick-or-treat bags for free
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Columbia Borough Police Department is giving away high-visibility trick-or-treat bags to children 13 years and younger in time for Halloween. The bags were donated by The Chickies Rock Moose, Lodge 307, chapter 724. Those interested in picking up the free bags should stop by the...
Driver in crash that caused Lancaster County power outage charged with suspicion of DUI, police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — The driver in a single-vehicle crash that caused several thousand Lancaster County residents to lose power for nearly 10 hours on Saturday is suspected to have been driving impaired, police in Manheim Township said Monday. George B. Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion...
