HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Harrisburg Bureau of Police announced Friday that they are searching for two suspects wanted for a shooting that injured four. Yunio L. Fernandez-Morales (right) and Leuri Bido Bido (left) are wanted in connection to the shooting incident that took place Sunday, Sept. 25 in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO