Hummelstown, PA

Middle Paxton Township, PA
Carlisle, PA
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Hummelstown, PA
North Middleton Township, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Hummelstown, PA
Dauphin, PA
FOX 43

Re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb at battlefield

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses Drake...
WINCHESTER, VA
FOX 43

1 dead, 3 injured in York County crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash with entrapment in Newberry Township, according to police and emergency dispatch. Three people were injured in the crash, and one person -- a 39-year-old Harrisburg woman whose identity has not yet...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Jewelry store owners raise alarm after string of burglaries

HANOVER, Pa. — Jewelry store owners are raising the alarm over a string of burglaries that happened across south central Pennsylvania in the last month and a half. Plywood covers one of the doors to Ashley Lauren Fine Jewelry in Hanover, after a break-in on Sept. 30. Security camera...
HANOVER, PA
FOX 43

Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YORK, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

