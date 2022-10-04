ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 3

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Woman struck and killed by car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Fairfield Wednesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity or...
FAIRFIELD, AL
AL.com

56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash

A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
HUEYTOWN, AL
AL.com

Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield

A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
FAIRFIELD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
City
Birmingham, AL
County
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa man arrested for 2021 fatal crash that killed 3 people

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to a deadly car crash that killed three people one year ago in Cottondale. Tuscaloosa County jail records show that Braxton Connell, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#John Rogers#Traffic Accident
wbrc.com

Birmingham man killed in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
AL.com

26-year-old identified as man shot to death near Birmingham’s Railroad Park

A 26-year-old man has been identified as the person shot to death during an argument on a Birmingham street Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Malik Syrmone Shelton. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 5:01 p.m....
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Fire damages Center Point apartment building

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A fire damaged an apartment building in Center Point. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday at Country Park Apartments on Villa Rica Court. Center Point Fire District firefighters were on scene, as well as crews from the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. It's believed...
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy