ABC 33/40 News
Woman struck and killed by car in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Fairfield Wednesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity or...
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday afternoon in Hueytown. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Perry Grant Copeland. He was 56 and lived in Hueytown. The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. in the 1900 block of Virginia Lane. Authorities said Copeland’s vehicle left...
ABC 33/40 News
One killed, one injured in shooting at convenience store in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a market and convenience store in Birmingham Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened at the Georgia Road Market on Georgia Road in the Gate City neighborhood. Police said two people were sitting...
Female pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Fairfield
A pedestrian was fatally struck Wednesday night in Fairfield. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office officials say they were dispatched at 9:52 p.m. to the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Once on the scene, witnesses told them the female victim was walking in an unlit area of the road when...
Head-on crash on I-59 in St. Clair County leaves Tennessee man dead
A Tennessee man died following a multi-vehicle crash in St. Clair County. Alabama State Troopers identified the fatality victim as Sean D. McKnight. He was 29. The crash happened at 4:10 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 59 about two miles south of Springville. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said McKnight was driving...
Man shot to death by Birmingham tow truck driver ruled justifiable homicide
The fatal shooting of a man at a Birmingham towing business in September has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the police department announced today. Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, Birmingham was shot to death Sept. 29 at Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South. “Investigators presented the information gathered to...
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
Tuscaloosa man arrested for 2021 fatal crash that killed 3 people
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made Monday in connection to a deadly car crash that killed three people one year ago in Cottondale. Tuscaloosa County jail records show that Braxton Connell, 34, was arrested and charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He has […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham man killed in car crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
Pedestrian killed after being struck by train Tuesday afternoon in southwest Birmingham
A pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after they were struck by a train in southwest Birmingham, authorities said. Birmingham Fire Rescue Service personnel responded to the 1000th block of 15th Place SW around 4:51 p.m. Tuesday on a call of a pedestrian struck, said Capt. Orlando Reynolds. Fire officials pronounced...
wbrc.com
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about a 25-year-old Birmingham mother who was killed over the weekend. Police said Asia Monique Johnson was shot dead with bullet from a pellet gun. The Jefferson County Coroner said this case is unusual, because death from a pellet gun is not...
Woman convicted in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim in Facebook videos
A 23-year-old Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2021 death of an innocent motorist who was killed during a street racing crash. A Jefferson County jury found Carmesia Flannigan guilty of reckless manslaughter. Killed in the March 21, 2021, incident was 52-year-old Brandy Ballard. Flannigan took the stand in...
25-year-old Bessemer woman ID’d as victim found slain in Birmingham intersection
Authorities have released the name of a woman found slain in Birmingham Friday night. Birmingham police on Sunday identified the victim as Asia Johnson. She was 25 and lived in Bessemer. Officers responded at 7:46 p.m. Friday to a 911 call reported an unresponsive woman in the intersection of 71st...
26-year-old identified as man shot to death near Birmingham’s Railroad Park
A 26-year-old man has been identified as the person shot to death during an argument on a Birmingham street Sunday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the homicide victim as Malik Syrmone Shelton. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 5:01 p.m....
Tuscaloosa Man Arrested for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend’s Tire After Breakup
A Tuscaloosa man faces felony charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend's car tire following a breakup Monday evening. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to a residence in Hay Court Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 7:15 p.m. where police found 31-year-old Ronald Bernard Williams, Jr. at the scene.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
ABC 33/40 News
14-year-old golden retriever rescued after hours long operation in Vestavia Hills
A rescue operation was underway late Wednesday night in the 600 block of Paden Drive in Vestavia Hills after a family returned home and found its dog stuck in a 14-inch pipe. The owner said the dog was likely stuck in the pipe for more than a day. The dog,...
wvtm13.com
Fire damages Center Point apartment building
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A fire damaged an apartment building in Center Point. It happened just before 8:00 p.m. Monday at Country Park Apartments on Villa Rica Court. Center Point Fire District firefighters were on scene, as well as crews from the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service. It's believed...
wvtm13.com
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
