mymoinfo.com
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
myleaderpaper.com
County couple turns haunting hobby into business
A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
mymoinfo.com
Pie Eating Contest & Corn Maze Part of Saturday’s Caledonia Pumpkin Festival
(Caledonia) Saturday’s Caledonia Pumpkin Festival is sure to bring a lot of smiles to those young and old. Nina Gilliam is the owner of the Old Village Mercantile, an old fashioned candy shop that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Nina also helps organize the pumpkin...
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
psouthtreaty.com
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
Illinois Business Journal
Aerie’s Alpine Coaster debuts on Grafton riverfront, now open year-round
Ribbon cutting set for Tuesday, Oct. 11 for Illinois’ first-ever alpine coaster. Attendees can enjoy a thrill ride like no other in Illinois as Aerie’s Resort in Grafton hosts its grand opening of the Aerie’s Alpine Coaster, 600 Timber Ridge Rd., Grafton at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. A ribbon cutting for the much-anticipated Alpine Coaster, which officially opened for business Sept. 29, will be a part of the grand opening festivities. State and local officials will also be on hand to commemorate the opening of the only alpine coaster ride in Illinois.
feastmagazine.com
This coffee shop went from a mobile camper concept to a brick-and-mortar inside a Hillsboro church
What began as a dream to develop a mobile coffee camper in Hillsboro, Missouri, has elegantly evolved into The Wandering Bean, a quaint and cozy coffee shop. “About four years ago, I had the idea of doing a mobile camper where I could go to different events, maybe different neighborhoods, and be parked and do a drive-thru,” says Megan Bondurant, owner of The Wandering Bean. “I felt like Hillsboro needed it. There isn’t a drive-thru coffee place. So I bought a vintage camper about two years ago and I was going to renovate it, but literally every board ended up being rotten. It was literally down to the frame, so I was like, ‘Okay, what is our next step here?’”
Alestle
Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best
Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
mymoinfo.com
Huge Crowd Turns Out For Farmington Park Grand Opening
(Farmington) Hundreds of people turned out Monday for a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the new, all-inclusive playground at Engler Park in Farmington. Mineral Area College Basketball Coach Luke Strege was the master of ceremonies for the event. He says this playground was a long time coming. Strege...
Foster a bird from St. Louis Avian Rescue
ST. LOUIS – Everyone has heard of dog and cat rescues, but many don’t realize that there is a need for parrot rescue. STAR St Louis Avian Rescue is the only parrot rescue in the St Louis area. STAR is entirely volunteer and foster based (not a single paid employee).
mymoinfo.com
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365
(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up Now For Blood Drive Coming to Belgrade
(Belgrade) The community of Belgrade will host a blood drive later this month. It will be Monday, October 17th at the United Methodist Church. This blood drive will not be led by the Red Cross but another organization. Dave Chambers tells us a little bit about the group and their...
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022
This month saw some tragic losses, but also a few bright spots
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
KMOV
Meet our pet of the week: Polar!
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Our pet of the week is Polar!. If you’re interested in adopting Polar or any other pet from the Humane Society of Missouri, call the Macklind Avenue headquarters at 314-951-1562 or visit hsmo.org/adopt.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
Low Mississippi River levels raising concerns
The Mississippi River levels are low, which raises concerns for river-related businesses, farmers, and Missouri and Illinois residents.
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Steak ’N Shake Demolished Tuesday
Sullivan’s Steak ’N Shake was demolished Tuesday, clearing the way for a Tidal Wave Car Wash. The doors closed at the restaurant in March 2019 and never reopened. It has sat unoccupied at 681 Sycamore since then. The parking lot has been sporadically used by vendors. Steak ’N...
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
