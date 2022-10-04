Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
iBerkshires.com
Art Leads Mounties Past Monument Mountain
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. -- Tommy Art carded a 4-over round of 40 Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead the Mount Greylock golf team to a 184-205 win over Monument Mountain at Waubeeka Golf Links. Art's day included a birdie on the eighth hole. Three other Mounties finished in the 40s....
iBerkshires.com
Hopkins, Wildcats Sweep Chicopee Comp
LEE, Mass. – Karalynn Hopkins recorded seven kills Wednesday to help the Lee volleyball team earn a three-set win over Chicopee Comprehensive. Hopkins also pulled up 10 digs and served three aces in the 25-18, 25-14, 25-14 win. Makayla Schuerer had 11 digs and eight assists to go with...
iBerkshires.com
Petropulos, Mounties Qualify for Western Mass
ADAMS, Mass. -- Owen Petropulos carded a 5-over 39 on Monday at Forest Park to earn medalist honors and lead the Mount Greylock golf team to a 177-183 win over Hoosac Valley. The Mounties improved to 7-5 on the season and qualified for the Western Massachusetts Division 3 Champioships. Hoosac...
iBerkshires.com
Steuernagles Lead Mount Everett Girls Past Hampden Charter
CHICOPEE, Mass. – Allison Steuernagle scored a pair of goals Tuesday to lead the Mount Everett girls soccer team to a 5-1 win over Hampden Charter. Emily Steuernagle scored a goal and set up three more, and Ella Gennari and Ainsley Krans each scored a goal in the win.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Volleyball Sweeps Franklin Tech
TURNERS FALLS, Mass. – Jenna Bird passed out eight assists Tuesday as the Wahconah volleyball team posted its second three-set road win in 24 hours. Bird also served three aces in a 25-17, 25-18, 25-10 win over Franklin Tech. McKenzie LaBier followed up her monster night at Lee on...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock Rallies Late to Top Westfield
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. – The Mount Greylock boys soccer team laid the foundation for Tuesday’s last-minute comeback in the first minutes of the second half. Eamon Hetherington scored in the 75th minute to tie Westfield, and Everett Bayliss scored in the 80th minute to give the Mounties a 2-1 win as Mount Greylock (4-3-3) improved to 3-0-1 in its last four outings.
iBerkshires.com
Wahconah Golfers Battle Rain, Top Lee to Go to 12-0
LEE, Mass. – Wahconah’s Pat McLaughlin and Tim Kaley each finished at 29 in a match shortened to seven holes due to heavy rain at Greenock on Thursday as Wahconah earned a 125-157 win over Lee. Kaley birdied the par-5 sixth hole to highlight his day. “All players...
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Rushing touchdown leaders through Week 4
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The following stats have been accumulated through Oct. 3. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newbury St. closed after pole falls in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police had to close down a street after a utility pole fell down. This is Newbury Street in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood. The street was closed overnight, while crews worked to repair the pole. No word yet on what might have caused the pole to come crashing down. 22News […]
iBerkshires.com
Provider Profile: Dr. Ashley Miller
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Dr. Ashley Miller, a orthopaedic surgeon with Berkshire Orthopaedic Associates, wants patients to know the importance of bone health as October is a month to celebrate World Osteoporosis Day. Berkshire Medical Center has received national Star Performer recognition from the American Orthopaedic Association's Own the Bone...
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
West Side Legends' First Home Revitalization Sets Visionary Goal
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The first phase of the West Side Legend's initiative to "Buy Back Our Neighborhood" includes the transformation of an outdated single-family home into two modern, affordable condominiums. An open house was held at 28-30 Daniels Ave. over the weekend so that the community could see what...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple vehicle crash on Route 5 in West Springfield
Two lanes along Route 5 in West Springfield are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.
Crash on I-91 south in West Springfield
The two right lanes on Interstate 91 in West Springfield were closed after a crash Tuesday afternoon.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Parks Commission Considering Options for Renfrew Bleachers
ADAMS, Mass. — The Parks Commission is looking for solutions for the bleachers at Renfrew Field, after debate over their arrangement on the field in recent months. Currently, three sets of bleachers are on the south side of the field, when in previous years, two were on the south side, with two on the north. The bleachers had been arranged that way over the summer, something the board voiced support for in July.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Green Drink to Host Waste Reduction Specialist
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Mary Stucklen will speak at the October Pittsfield Green Drinks event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 6:00 p.m. on Zoom. Stucklen will talk about all things waste: reducing waste, easy ways to reuse, as well as how to compost and recycle effectively. She will also give out some simple tips and tricks that everyone can do to reduce the amount of waste they’re producing.
iBerkshires.com
MCLA Theatre Announces Four Productions for 2022-23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Theatre announces its 2022-2023 season of performances with four productions, featuring visiting professional directors and designers, and a series where students take the lead in experimentation with the writing and production process. This year’s season involves participation by guest...
iBerkshires.com
John Fachini, 88
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — John Fachini, 88 of North Adams, MA died on Tuesday October 4, 2022 at his home. He was born in North Adams, MA on January 2, 1934, a son of Antonio Giuseppe Fachini and Edna Alice (Bratcher) Fachini. He attended local schools. John worked at...
iBerkshires.com
BPAC to Host Slideshow from Oct. 14 to 23
BENNINGTON, Mass. — Bennington Community Theater will present Slideshow, an evening of short plays about family and community, from Oct. 14 to 23, 2022 at Bennington Performing Arts Center (BPAC). Directed by Jennifer Jasper (FULLY COMMITTED, LOVE TRAVELS FAST) and HK Goldstein (BRAND NEW DAY), the evening is like...
Another record breaking year for The Big E
Attendance records fell by the wayside during this year's edition of The Big E during it's seventeen day run that concluded on Sunday.
Comments / 0