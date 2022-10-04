ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Wow!' Hoskins, Harper, Schwarber React to Phillies Making Playoffs

HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Phillies clinch post-season berth

The Phillies are back in baseball's post-season after an 11 year absence. Philadelphia clinched the National League's third and final wild card spot with a 3-0 win at Houston on Monday night. Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies on the first pitch of the game to give them a 1-0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red October#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Phillies#Diatribe

Comments / 0

Community Policy