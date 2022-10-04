Read full article on original website
The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
The Phillies are back in baseball's post-season after an 11 year absence. Philadelphia clinched the National League's third and final wild card spot with a 3-0 win at Houston on Monday night. Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies on the first pitch of the game to give them a 1-0...
The Philadelphia Eagles face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:00pm E.T., setting up a potentially massive Sunday for Philadelphia sports fans if the Phillies-Cardinals series goes to a deciding Game 3.
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
The Philadelphia Phillies are playing in the postseason for the first time in 11 years, and the start of their playoff run will air on 6abc.
The final game of the MLB regular season is upon us. For the first time in over a decade, it won't be the Philadelphia Phillies last.
FOCO USA has just released another Philadelphia Phillies bobblehead featuring the Philly Phanatic in honor of making the MLB postseason.
The Philadelphia Phillies broke an 11-year playoff drought Monday. It was an emotional night that linked the players of 2022 with the dynasties of 2007 through 2011.
