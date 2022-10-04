Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Man Charged With Setting Apartment Complex On FireMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
16 Year Old Missing Since 2008 Has Never Been FoundJeffery MacBerkeley, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Samuel Cupples House built in 1888 was restored as a museum in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 6 to October 9
Mural walk, Shaw Art Fair, Halloween at City Museum and more
St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: September 2022
This month saw some tragic losses, but also a few bright spots
KSDK
Jack in the Box locations close across St. Louis area
At least four Jack in the Box locations have recently closed across the St. Louis area. Last year, the owner of 70 restaurants in the area filed for bankruptcy.
KSDK
Frontier Airlines to start new nonstop flight from St. Louis to Jamaica next year
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert airport announced Tuesday that Frontier Airlines will launch a new seasonal service from St. Louis to Jamaica in February 2023. The flight from St. Louis will travel to Sangster International airport in Montego Bay nonstop. Frontier currently services a total of eight nonstop...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX2now.com
Two must see movies you will want to see this weekend
ST. LOUIS — “Amsterdam” is hitting theaters tomorrow, and “Blonde” is on Netflix. Amsterdam has more big stars in it than Marilyn Monroe has diamonds. Speaking of Marilyn, she is the subject of “Blonde.”. See movie critic, Kathy Kaiser’s reasons why you won’t want...
Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Jamaica￼
Frontier Airlines celebrates new flights with low rates
Legendary Fashion Designer Diane Von Fürstenberg To Visit St. Louis
The inventor of the wrap dress will give a talk at WashU and trunk shows at the Contemporary Art Museum
Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines. That's not going to happen. Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psouthtreaty.com
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
Money Saver: Get a deep discount from Kohl’s online
ST. LOUIS – A limited time clearance sale is going on right now at Kohl’s online, offering deep discounts. Save up to as much as 80% after taking an additional 20% off. The discount is automatically applied at checkout. The online price includes the discount. There are deals for $10 or less for men, women, kids, home shoes, and active wear. Grab free shipping with your $49 purchase, or see if in store pickup is available.
flovalleynews.com
25th Anniversary for Florissant Old Town Festival in 2022
Many New events planned at Florissant Fall Festival Oct. 9. October means cooler weather, falling leaves, pumpkins and apples, and famous fall events— none better than the Florissant Old Town Fall Festival, which annually draws over 30,000 people every year’s second Sunday of October. This year the city will celebrate its 25th year of this much-awaited introduction to Fall.
Theme park ride where St. Louis teen died to be destroyed
Orlando Slingshot announced Thursday that the 430-foot-tall FreeFall ride will be taken down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighborhoods in St. Louis area celebrate National Night Out
More than 100 block parties took place all over St. Louis to try and make the area a safer place.
Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile
ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
Alestle
Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best
Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival this weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival will take place this Saturday. The event has been around, and going strong since the 1940s. Spokesperson Kelly Fortell told us what we can expect this year at the Festival, in additon...
St. Louis American
Building on what’s there
For Tenesia Brown, supervising broker with Keys Realty Group, the road to rehabilitating vacant, dilapidated properties in north St. Louis has been paved with mold, and costs that exceed sales. Still, the real estate investor says she's “not a quitter,” and is aiming to work with others to get vacant...
Window smashing at Schnucks in south St. Louis City
Criminals cause destruction in south St. Louis City.
Comments / 0