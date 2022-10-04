ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Saint Louis, MO
FOX2now.com

Two must see movies you will want to see this weekend

ST. LOUIS — “Amsterdam” is hitting theaters tomorrow, and “Blonde” is on Netflix. Amsterdam has more big stars in it than Marilyn Monroe has diamonds. Speaking of Marilyn, she is the subject of “Blonde.”. See movie critic, Kathy Kaiser’s reasons why you won’t want...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
psouthtreaty.com

The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s

In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
VALLEY PARK, MO
FOX2Now

Money Saver: Get a deep discount from Kohl’s online

ST. LOUIS – A limited time clearance sale is going on right now at Kohl’s online, offering deep discounts. Save up to as much as 80% after taking an additional 20% off. The discount is automatically applied at checkout. The online price includes the discount. There are deals for $10 or less for men, women, kids, home shoes, and active wear. Grab free shipping with your $49 purchase, or see if in store pickup is available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flovalleynews.com

25th Anniversary for Florissant Old Town Festival in 2022

Many New events planned at Florissant Fall Festival Oct. 9. October means cooler weather, falling leaves, pumpkins and apples, and famous fall events— none better than the Florissant Old Town Fall Festival, which annually draws over 30,000 people every year’s second Sunday of October. This year the city will celebrate its 25th year of this much-awaited introduction to Fall.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

Windows smashed again at south St. Louis Boost Mobile

ST. LOUIS – For a second consecutive night, a south St. Louis business had its front windows smashed, but it appeared the suspect left empty-handed. A Boost Mobile store on South Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Park had its windows smashed at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Police said they have surveillance video that shows the would-be burglar […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed

MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
Alestle

Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best

Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival this weekend

Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival will take place this Saturday. The event has been around, and going strong since the 1940s. Spokesperson Kelly Fortell told us what we can expect this year at the Festival, in additon...
HILLSBORO, MO
St. Louis American

Building on what’s there

For Tenesia Brown, supervising broker with Keys Realty Group, the road to rehabilitating vacant, dilapidated properties in north St. Louis has been paved with mold, and costs that exceed sales. Still, the real estate investor says she's “not a quitter,” and is aiming to work with others to get vacant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

