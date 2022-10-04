Wild chase through Los Angeles County ends with crash, highway foot pursuit

California Highway Patrol officers arrested four people following a dramatic vehicle chase that began in the San Gabriel Valley and ended in Long Beach Tuesday morning.

The chase began when police say a black BMW fled from a residential burglary in Walnut.

The homeowner told authorities the suspects were in the garage.

The driver then led officers through the San Gabriel Valley, into East Los Angeles on the 210 and 5 freeways, and eventually on the westbound 91 Freeway.

During the chase, the BWM lost its front passenger side tire and was driving on the rim. The driver also collided with another vehicle and was seen throwing what looked like a stack of papers and possibly other items out of the car.

The chase came to an end shortly before 8:30 a.m. when the driver lost control and rear-ended a big rig on the 91 Freeway in Long Beach.

Two suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran across the freeway, even hopping over the center divider before authorities caught up with them in the eastbound lanes.

Two other suspects who had remained in the vehicle were arrested a short time later.

Both directions of the 91 Freeway were closed for the investigation.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore joined the KTLA Morning News shortly after the pursuit and said that a felony pursuit like this can result in state prison time of one to three years and that “there needs to be a consequence from the District Attorney’s Office” for incidents like these.

“It’s not the inconvenience of time. It’s the real risk of life that occurred here,” Moore said.

The chief added he was happy to see that “some of the levers in our criminal justice system are beginning to be reapplied” since the coronavirus pandemic.

Moore also called on the media to be more involved.

“I also need the media to publish what the outcomes of these reckless actions are. Because too often this is lost in the rush of 15 other things to talk about,” Moore said.

