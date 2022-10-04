ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro woman can buy her home after jackpot win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Katie Knighten said she can afford to buy her home now after winning a Fast Play jackpot. "We are renting the home we currently live in and we'd love to buy that," she said. Knighten brought her lucky $5 Safari Bingo ticket on September 23 from...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro offers Halloween movies and plays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Autumn is here, and that means seasonal activities have arrived. TheCarolina Theatre in Greensboro is offering scary movies to quench your thirst for spooks this Halloween. Check some of them out:. Hocus Pocus (Carolina Classic Movie) Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7. Buy here.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Entertainment
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
macaronikid.com

Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem

Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jurassic World Live#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Early Access
FOX8 News

PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina

SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPENCER, NC
WXII 12

SPCA of Triad to host autumn adoption event

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SPCA of the Triad will be hosting a pet adoption event at the Kernersville Pumpkins and Christmas Trees at Grouse Ridge. Watch more headlines in the video above. Starting at 2 p.m., you can meet adoptable pets at 843 Old Winston...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
WFMY NEWS2

The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

This sweet, handsome boy has never met a stranger

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A handsome fun-loving guy has his eye on you!. Berkley is 1 and a half and full of personality and sweetness! He’s still looking for his forever home, and he loves meeting new people and making friends wherever he goes. Recently, he got the...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Never pay in cash, up-front and in-full

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point couple got married, took pictures, and had their first dance, but never got to enjoy their ordered wedding cake. Hours before the ceremony, the baker texted them and said she couldn’t deliver what was ordered. 2 Wants To Know hears about all...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

How to get into the fair for free

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wschronicle.com

A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair

Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy