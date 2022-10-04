Read full article on original website
‘Called my mama crying’: Greensboro woman who recently lost father says $143,237 lottery win is a blessing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Knighten, of Greensboro, said she can afford to buy her own home now after winning a $143,237 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We are renting the home we currently live in, and we’d love to buy that,” Knighten said. Knighten bought her winning $5 […]
Greensboro offers Halloween movies and plays
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Autumn is here, and that means seasonal activities have arrived. TheCarolina Theatre in Greensboro is offering scary movies to quench your thirst for spooks this Halloween. Check some of them out:. Hocus Pocus (Carolina Classic Movie) Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $7. Buy here.
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem
Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
It’s National Taco Day! Where are the best places to get tacos in the Triad?
(WGHP) — Happy National Taco Day! Yelp released a list of its 100 best taco spots in the country in order to celebrate all things taco on a great Taco Tuesday! If you’ve got tortillas and meat on the mind, you probably don’t want to fly all the way out to California or Texas, where […]
5 food items that will get you into the Carolina Classic Fair for free!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is well underway and beginning Wednesday, fairgoers can add some giving to their day of fun. Non-profit organization Crisis Control Ministry is teaming up with the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds team to host its 18th annual Food Day at the Fair. “It’s great...
PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism, says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think […]
The Polar Express is coming to North Carolina
SPENCER, N.C. — Grab your hot chocolate and true believers, the Polar Express is coming to North Carolina. Both the North Carolina Transportation Museum and the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad will host officially license Polar Express events. Other venues, like Tweetsie Railroad, will host their own Christmas holiday train events.
SPCA of Triad to host autumn adoption event
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SPCA of the Triad will be hosting a pet adoption event at the Kernersville Pumpkins and Christmas Trees at Grouse Ridge. Watch more headlines in the video above. Starting at 2 p.m., you can meet adoptable pets at 843 Old Winston...
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
This sweet, handsome boy has never met a stranger
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A handsome fun-loving guy has his eye on you!. Berkley is 1 and a half and full of personality and sweetness! He’s still looking for his forever home, and he loves meeting new people and making friends wherever he goes. Recently, he got the...
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
Never pay in cash, up-front and in-full
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A High Point couple got married, took pictures, and had their first dance, but never got to enjoy their ordered wedding cake. Hours before the ceremony, the baker texted them and said she couldn’t deliver what was ordered. 2 Wants To Know hears about all...
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
$2,200 gone after wedding cake baker is a no show on High Point couple's big day
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A wedding day is filled with tradition. The first dance, speeches from the wedding party, and the happy couple cutting the cake. Charity and Darrieon Millner cut a cake at their reception on Saturday...just not the one they ordered. Their baker canceled hours before they...
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
