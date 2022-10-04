ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
hot969boston.com

Average Cost to Rent an Apartment in Boston Increases Again, See the Breakdown by Neighborhood

Boston is considered one of the most expensive cities to live in, in the country. The cost of living here is astronomical and to rent an apartment, one has to comfortably earn close to six figures or more. The website Zumper.com has analyzed rent throughout the Boston area to determine average cost for 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, 3 bedroom and 4 bedroom apartments. One of the alarming statistics discovered: The average rent for a 1-bedroom apartment in Boston, MA is currently $3,100. This is a 19% increase compared to the previous year.
BOSTON, MA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

New specialty grocery store debuts Friday in Boston

Clover Food Lab, a Massachusetts’ cult-favorite vegetarian, fast-casual food chain, will open its 15th location restaurant, but its first location to include a grocery store, on Friday. CloverROW, located at 330 Foley Street in Somerville, Massachusetts, a suburb just northwest of Boston, will open its doors with its signature...
SOMERVILLE, MA
livability.com

Eat Your Way Around Quincy, MA

Quincy's dining and entertainment landscape shine with culinary and musical superstars. Far more than a Boston bedroom community, Quincy is a vibrant and diverse community made up of can’t-miss restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. From fresh, locally sourced seafood to ethnic specialties, Quincy’s restaurant scene thrives on diversity. Burke’s...
QUINCY, MA
94.9 HOM

Book Your Stay in the Hocus Pocus Cottage in Salem, Massachusetts, via Airbnb

Hocus Pocus is having a serious moment right now, with the sequel just being released to Disney Plus! My newsfeed is full of friends hosting Hocus Pocus viewing parties, and it's becoming more evident than ever that when it comes to Halloween movies, Hocus Pocus is THE fan favorite (despite what my co-host Logan thinks, over there sipping his hater-ade).
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
CBS Boston

Canton sisters growing local business with international flair

CANTON - Carla and Ruth Wahnon  gathered around the kitchen table in their late mother's home in Canton, the same place they shared countless meals and meetings, to discuss their business. "Banana Samba" is the combination of eight years of hard work. Pouring their heart and soul into the brand, the sisters created a company that has their Brazilian roots at its core. The banana-based treats feature a familiar recipe for Brazilians. They're made by combining bananas, sugar and lime juice through a series of blending and baking to get the perfect bite-sized treat. "There are two types of people," said Carla Wahnon....
CANTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Mass and Cass, a blight on Boston

There is no neighborhood in Boston that homeowners believe can be improved by the location there of homeless people or drug addicts, even those in the process of becoming healthy because of treatment. However, there are undoubtedly some Black citizens who may be tolerant of the assignment of such residents as their neighbors. The generations of racial abuse in America have made Black people more sympathetic to those who suffer because the American dream has been a nightmare for them.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Destinations#Frozen Encanto#The Disney On Ice#Ma Multiple
Boston

Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29

The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Window washer dies after fall inside J.F.K. Library

Authorities said the incident appears to be a tragic accident but they are investigating. A man working as a window washer inside the J.F.K. Library died Wednesday morning after falling and suffering what authorities described as a “traumatic injury.”. Boston police said officers responded around 10:32 a.m. to 220...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Popular Breakfast Spot in Boston's North End Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood spot in the North End of Boston that was known in part for its breakfasts has shut down. According to multiple source, including @aaharrington, Anthony's Cafe on the Waterfront closed its doors on Friday, though we have also heard from sources that the Commercial Street has been sold. It isn't yet known what might go into its space, but if we hear anything, we will post an update here.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Boston

Low-threshold day spaces will open in Roxbury, Back Bay, part of Boston’s effort to address Mass. and Cass

“These steps move us closer to ensuring that every person impacted by substance use is connected to city services and has a path to a safe, stable recovery.”. Two new low-threshold day spaces will open in Boston, aimed at providing access to harm reduction services, food, water, and bathrooms to unsheltered individuals struggling with addiction or mental health issues in the city.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Sweet Tooth Bakery has closed its doors

It appears that Sweet Tooth Bakery located on West Broadway has closed it doors. From one CIS reader, “There is nothing in the windows and there is sign taped to the door that reads Thank You.”. On Sweet Tooth Bakery’s website – you can find the message:
BOSTON, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
HANOVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy