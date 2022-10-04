Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Mill Street Road Construction continues in Festus
Road roller at work. Work of asphalting a road. (Festus) The City of Festus continues it’s work on Mill Street, pouring asphalt, and repairing problem areas. City Administrator Greg Camp gave us some advice about driving in the affected areas. The asphalt treatments should be finished by Friday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
County couple turns haunting hobby into business
A Jefferson County couple is living their dream, but it might cause others to have nightmares. Jeannie and Jeff Sengheiser own Graveyard Ghoul Productions, producing and selling Halloween-themed costumes and props for homeowners and those who run haunted houses and similar attractions. The couple also owns and operates Hell Harvest...
Miss Augusta yacht to offer Missouri River cruises
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – You can now sit back and relax while cruising down the Missouri River. The newly renovated Miss Augusta yacht set sail today. It offers daily public cruises, private charters, weddings and more from its dock at Klondike Park boat ramp in Augusta, Missouri. The yacht...
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT Open House on I-55 Improvements
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking input from residents and highway users regarding the I-55 Corridor Improvement Project. The proposal includes the cities of Pevely, Herculaneum, Festus and Crystal City. The project call for the addition of third southbound lane from Pevely to U-S Highway 67. MoDot...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
Washington Missourian
Highway 47 concerns hold up rail transfer station
A motion to recommend a zoning change to allow for a rail transfer station off Highway 47 died because of a lack of a second at Monday’s Union Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. Missouri Eastern Railroad President Darin Price asked the board to change the zoning on property the...
Low Mississippi River levels raising concerns
The Mississippi River levels are low, which raises concerns for river-related businesses, farmers, and Missouri and Illinois residents.
KMOV
Homeless encampment boarded up in South City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis City is boarding up a homeless encampment in an abandoned South City property following a News 4 investigation. Neighbors witnessed squatters moving in and making dinner from their backyards. “It’s declining and it’s frustrating. It makes me think, like, do I want to stay...
KSDK
MoDOT to close Manchester this weekend for Oktoberfest, warns drivers of other ongoing closures
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation released a list of ongoing road closures drivers should be aware of now until spring 2023 in the St. Louis area. According to the release, a section of Manchester Road will be closed this weekend due to Oktoberfest. The road will be closed starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, until 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9. The road will be closed between Taylor Avenue and Newstead Avenue.
Homes evacuated after south St. Louis natural gas leak
First responders are at the intersection of South Grand and Klocke for a report of a natural gas leak.
myleaderpaper.com
Archdiocese buys small parcel next to cemetery
The St. John Cemetery in High Ridge has grown a little bit bigger. The St. Louis Archdiocese has agreed to buy a 0.25-acre piece of property off West Rock Creek Road next to the cemetery. The west entrance to the cemetery is on that small piece of property, which Benjamin...
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival this weekend
Fall festival vintage badge with forest autumn colorful leaves arrangement. (Hillsboro) The Hillsboro Horse Show and Fall Festival will take place this Saturday. The event has been around, and going strong since the 1940s. Spokesperson Kelly Fortell told us what we can expect this year at the Festival, in additon...
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
mymoinfo.com
Public Comment Period Underway for New Washington County Hazard Mitigation Plan
(Potosi) Public comment can be made until October 31st on the Washington County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan can be reviewed on the Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s website, meramecregion.org. The plan update is located under the Hazard Mitigation Plans by county along with the county’s approved 2018 plan.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County crime lab cost likely to exceed allocated funds
(Jefferson County) The proposed Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office crime lab is still in the early stages of planning. While the likely location will be attached to the evidence storage facility in Pevely, and they have decided on the design team for the project…there are still some questions about the overall cost of it.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365
(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
mymoinfo.com
Water main issues lead to boil order in Pevely
(Pevely) Water main issues have caused the City of Pevely to issue a “boil water order”. City Administrator Andy Hixson has more details. The following streets are still under a boil order until Friday: Alta, El Camino, Westwood, Maple, Oak Avenue, and Oak Trail West. The rest of the city has been lifted from the boil order.
mymoinfo.com
Ironton Woman Injured in Madison County Crash
(Fredericktown) A woman from Ironton was injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle accident in Madison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 72, seven miles west of Fredericktown when a Peterbilt truck driven by 65-year-old Edward Foley of Granville, Illinois was making a u-turn in the roadway when a Ford Taurus driven by 61-year-old Lori Willis of Ironton struck the rear of the truck.
