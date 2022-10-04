ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Tesla Motors is the largest holding across all of Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds, and she added to that position as the stock fell on Monday. Roblox and UiPath were hot debutantes when they hit the market in the springtime of 2021, but they're broken IPOs now. Growth is slowing...
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Motorious

CarMax Earnings Plunge Signals Market Shift

Thanks to all the pandemic lockdowns around the world, supply shortages including processor chips, aluminum, even glass crippled new car production. Automakers didn’t predict a surge in demand for new cars, sending the prices of both new and used vehicles soaring. If you’ve been waiting out the market insanity, there have been growing signs prices are and will continue to deflate, including a big one from CarMax.
teslarati.com

Tesla retail investors load up on $500M worth of TSLA in last 5 trading days

Tesla’s vehicle deliveries in Q3 2022 fell short of analysts’ expectations, and it showed on Monday, with TSLA stock closing down 8.6%. Despite the volatility, retail Tesla investors actually increased their purchases of TSLA stock. According to a report from Vanda Research, net purchases of TSLA stock by...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
teslarati.com

Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sells 3,750 shares of company stock

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of company stock, according to a filing with the SEC. The Form 4 from the agency shows Kirkhorn offloaded 3,750 shares at a price of $250.50, amounting to $939,375. Kirkhorn still owns 189,027 shares, valued at over $47 million.
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
teslarati.com

Elon Musk: Tesla Semi deliveries to Pepsi Dec 1

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the start of the production of the long-awaited Tesla Semi truck with deliveries to Pepsi on December first. He added that the Tesla Semi has a 500-mile range and is super fun to drive. In December 2017, Pepsi ordered 100 of the all-electric Class 8 trucks a month after it had been announced.
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
teslarati.com

Toyota’s Model Y fighter, the bZ4X, sells zero units in September amid loose wheel recall

Toyota’s Model Y fighter, the bZ4X, came late to the game, following comparable all-electric crossovers like the Volkswagen ID.4 into the market. But since its launch, the vehicle has been met by notable challenges, the most serious of which is a recall due to the bZ4X’s wheels, which may fall off. The result of this recall was evident in the vehicle’s sales last month.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
teslarati.com

BMW posts record BEV sales for Q3 2022 as demand for all-electric vehicles rise

BMW is starting to see the merit of selling battery electric vehicles (BEV). The legacy automaker set new quarterly benchmarks for battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric cars in the United States during Q3 2022. BMW’s U.S. brand sales increased by 3.2% in the third quarter, partly due to...
