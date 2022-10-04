Read full article on original website
Disney On Ice returns to Fresno with family favorites
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The magic of Disney returns to Fresno with Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures in January 2023. This show will take families around the globe to iconic Disney destinations that families will recognize from new and classic Disney stories during eight performances at the Fresno Selland Arena from January 26 […]
John Mellencamp in Fresno, CA – official presale code
The John Mellencamp pre-sale password has just been listed. While the John Mellencamp presale is underway YOU WILL have a great opportunity to order performance tickets before everyone else!!!. If you don’t buy your tickets to John Mellencamp’s performance in Fresno, CA during the presale you might not be able...
What's new at the 2022 Big Fresno Fair
The biggest fall event in the Central Valley just kicked off with your old favorites and some brand-new attractions.
What you need to know before heading out to the Big Fresno Fair
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Big Fresno Fair kicked off on Wednesday, October 5, and will run through Sunday, October 16. On the first day of the fair, county superstar Dwight Yoakam will be taking the stage at the Paul Paul Theatre. There will be 11 other concerts during the fair, including performances from Ice […]
Theresa Caputo’s show in Visalia, CA Jan 28, 2023 – pre-sale code
The Theresa Caputo presale code has been published. During this limited time presale offer you have got the chance to acquire show tickets before the public. You might never have another chance to see Theresa Caputo’s show in Visalia!. Theresa Caputo performance details:. Presale. Start: Tue, 10/04/22 10:00 AM...
One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
The Big Fresno Fair kicks off day 1 with food, fun and performance by Dwight Yoakam
Grammy award winning artist Dwight Yoakam headlines day one of The Big Fresno Fair.
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.
When I think of pizza, I usually want to go to a place with great dough and sauce. For me, the most important element of a pizza is the dough. The sauce is essential, but you can overlook the sauce if the dough is good; if you have tough dough or dough that hasn't been cooked all the way, it will ruin the best sauce and toppings. That's my opinion, and Patti feels the same way.
Touchstone Pistachio Company's Charlotte Avila Discusses Recent Expansions and Growth
FRESNO, CA - Pistachios are one thing you will always find in this writer’s pantry. Ideal for any snacking occasion and a wide variety of creative recipes, this is one nut variety that holds a special place in the heart of consumers. Touchstone Pistachio Company is among those bringing this delightful offering to retail shelves. Now in its fourth year of harvest, the provider is pursuing tactical expansions while wielding the expertise and experience of its leadership to fortify its standing in the pistachio farming industry.
Latest on Valley Animal Center’s efforts to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The Valley Animal Center has raised 30% of its fundraising goal to keep its door open. The valley’s largest no-kill shelter announced in September that it would need $250,000 dollars to stay open for the rest of the year. The animal center announced last year that adoption rates have dropped while […]
The Beginnings of Fresno
Ok, that last historical post about the USS Fresno was sure a lot of fun!. This week we found a full tv episode that documents the founding of Fresno starting with Leland Stanford and the Railroad all the way up to 1966!. It’s a full 25 minutes long but here’s...
Housing Watch: Dip in Valley home prices could be near, experts say
Research shows average home prices around the country have started to dip around the US. Between June and August, the average price of a house in the Golden State dropped by $12,205.
Savannah Bananas coming to Fresno in 2023
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Fresno! The "World Famous Baseball Circus" will take to Chukchansi Park next July.
‘Reimagining neighborhood’: Bid to buy Fresno store
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Neighborhood Industries announced on Wednesday the official kickoff to the public phase of its “Reimagining Neighborhood” capital campaign. The campaign includes purchasing, renovating, and re-investing in 353 E. Olive Ave where Neighborhood Thrift, their headquarters, is located. “The dream of buying our building has been years in the making,” said Anthony Armour, […]
Aztecs Gearing Up for Busy Weekend
SAN DIEGO – After a nearly four-week hiatus, the San Diego State swimming and diving team returns to action this weekend when it travels up the coast to face Pepperdine in a dual meet on Thursday, Oct. 6, before venturing to the Central Valley for the Chick-Fil-A Invitational, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, in Fresno, California.
Helicopter Crashes Into California Neighborhood in Heart-Stopping Video
Heart-stopping footage from a Ring camera captured the moment an out-of-control helicopter crashed into a California neighborhood. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 2 hospitalized after helicopter goes down in Fresno neighborhood (https://youtu.be/fMDkTqOxbzM) As we can see in the shocking clip, the helicopter seemingly just dropped out...
Surveillance video shows delivery driver throwing packages in California
CLOVIS, Calif. (KMPH) — A delivery driver, or drivers, for the company OnTrac, was caught on camera throwing packages on multiple occasions at a home in the foothills east of Clovis, a city in Fresno county, California. The homeowner said he had three separate packages delivered to their house...
Was a pterosaur really spotted in the Fresno sky?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In the summer of 2007, a well-known cryptozoologist reported that he had spotted a prehistoric winged reptile flying in Fresno. Pterodactyls, which are a type of pterosaur in the group Pterosauria, lived over 130 million years ago with the dinosaurs and are believed by the scientific community to have since gone extinct. […]
Horn Photo Rewards Employees by Making Them Co-Owners
A place often visited by photography enthusiasts for top camera equipment and high-quality prints is hoping to leave a legacy in Fresno. The owners of Horn Photo, Stan and Shelly Grosz, decided they would retire and sell the business, but not before handing each employee a new name tag that identifies each of them as “owner.”
Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose
Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
