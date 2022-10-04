Read full article on original website
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Waived Oskar Steen
Oskar Steen came into training camp and preseason with a lot to prove in order to get a shot at the Bruins’ Opening Night roster. Ultimately, Jim Montgomery and company felt they needed to see more from the young forward. Boston placed Steen on waivers Tuesday afternoon. While it...
Bruins Roster Cuts: Marc McLaughlin Among Those Sent To AHL
The Bruins are getting down to the nitty-gritty of their final roster and made more cuts Thursday afternoon. Boston announced a slew of moves, including sending Marc McLaughlin to Providence. It was a bit of a surprise given how the young forward has performed through training camp and the preseason, but head coach Jim Montgomery noted he wanted McLaughlin to work on some finer details with the P-Bruins.
Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics
Blake Griffin is impressed by the work ethic of his new Boston Celtics teammates. The post Blake Griffin Already Making History With the Boston Celtics appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
According to a press release from Rider men's basketball, NBA veteran Jason Thompson has retired. The 36-year-old spent eight seasons in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
Matt Murray Gave the Maple Leafs a Glimpse of His Old Self Against the Canadiens
It’s hard to put a lot of emphasis on a pre-season game, but Matt Murray’s performance in a 5-1 Toronto Maple Leafs victory against the Montreal Canadiens shouldn’t be discounted. Sure, he got a shutout in a 40-minute effort against the same team earlier in the pre-season....
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
12 people who will define the 2022-23 NHL season
Four NHL players. Two general managers. Two league-office executives. One head coach. One player representative. One team owner. One top prospect. The following isn't a definitive list of the people who will define the 2022-23 season. But it does identify 12 who are tremendously powerful, are the key to their team's success, or find themselves in a sticky situation - in some cases all three labels apply - in the lead-up to opening day Friday. Here we go:
Bruins Left Wing Depth Will Be Tested With Hall’s Injury
It was announced in June that Boston Bruins first line left wing Brad Marchand was going to miss the beginning of the 2022-23 season recovering from offseason surgery. It is expected that the Black and Gold’s leading scorer from a year ago will return sometime in late November or early December, but there is no doubt that it leaves a huge void in the top six.
Where Bruins’ Goalie Tandem Ranks Among League’s Best
For the first time since 2007, the Boston Bruins will enter the season without the possibility of relying on Tuukka Rask in net. They are fully behind the duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark. Though Rask started just four games last season, there was a significant portion of the...
2022-23 Boston Bruins Roster Prediction
With two preseason games remaining, the roster battles continue to smolder as fringe players look to cement their spot on the opening night roster for the Boston Bruins. A.J. Greer has seen his stock skyrocket already, while Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic continue to sink following uninspired and ineffective performances. During the lead-up to the season, the injury bug has struck Boston again, this time knocking Taylor Hall out for at least a week, putting the start to his season in jeopardy. Fabian Lysell also took a knock over the weekend, and fans await his return to see if he can break camp with the big club, especially given the hole in the top-six following Hall’s injury.
Bruins Will Make the 2023 Playoffs If…
Entering the 2022-23 season, the Boston Bruins will be without Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk, who are all recovering from off-season surgeries. It will be a tall order for first-year coach Jim Montgomery to keep his team within striking distance of an Eastern Conference playoff spot until they get healthy.
Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Hall, Steen & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there has been talk in recent days that the club is willing to give David Pastrnak whatever he wants on a contract extension. In other news, Taylor Hall has gotten back to skating after suffering an upper-body injury last week. Meanwhile, Oskar Steen, who many expected to crack the opening night roster, was placed on waivers this Tuesday. Last but not least, Jack Studnicka has not yet made the team, but has given himself a great opportunity to do so thanks to a great training camp.
Bruins Notes: Czech Line Shows Terrific Chemistry Vs. Rangers
With the chemistry they showed on the ice Wednesday night in a 5-4 win over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, it looked like the line of David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, centered by David Krejci, had been playing together for years. But it actually was the first...
NHL Odds: Handicapping the Los Angeles Kings
The 2022-23 National Hockey League season will officially begin when the puck drops at the O2 Arena in Prague, the Czech Republic, on Friday, October 7, 2022. The league’s Global Series will pit the Nashville Predators against the San Jose Sharks in a match-up between Western Conference rivals. Four...
Red Sox players, coaches salute Dennis Eckersley mid-game
The Boston Red Sox players and coaches did their part in saluting Dennis Eckersley on the day he retired from broadcasting in the NESN booth, coming out to applaud Eck during the fifth innin.
Avalanche’s Cale Makar Making Strong Case for Hall of Fame
On the heels of Cale Makar‘s magnificent 2021-22 campaign in which he won his first career Norris Trophy and helped lead the Colorado Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup in franchise history, why not revisit his apparently already sturdy case for the Hall-of-Fame?. Prior to last season, I compared...
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
Lightning’s Mikhail Sergachev exits exhibition game against Panthers
Regardless of the score, the biggest success of a preseason game is coming out of it healthy, and the Lightning had a scare in Thursday’s exhibition game against the Florida Panthers. Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev did not play a shift in the second period. There was no immediate update on...
Mixed messages? Flyers make puzzling decision to cut York
VOORHEES, N.J. — At his end-of-the-season press conference, just four days after a 57-loss season, with fans wondering if there was anything to infuse hope, Chuck Fletcher brought up Cam York. "Cam York, to me, is a young man that's going to have a very bright future in this...
PAUL BISSONNETTE BLASTED OVER HIS LATEST COMMENTS ON LIVE TV
During last night's broadcast of the Rangers-Bruins' preseason game, Paul Bissonnette made a joke about Tyler Seguin's looks, joking that the Stars' forward is responsible for the NHL's increased viewership; particularly among the female audience. In short, he joked that women watch hockey because of how attractive some of the...
