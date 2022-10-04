Christian Bale and Chris Rock share the screen together on their new mystery thriller movie, Amsterdam – but in between takes, Bale refused to speak to Chris Rock. 2022 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years of Bale’s career. The actor starred as the leading antagonist in MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder, and is the main man in the new movie Amsterdam. Later in the year, he’ll again be taking centre stage in the gothic horror movie The Pale Blue Eye.

MOVIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO