Daniel Radcliffe hopes one specific person likes his Weird Al movie
Since leaving the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe has enjoyed a weirdly wonderful career full of fascinating projects. His latest, the Weird Al biopic, looks totally wild, and Radcliffe hopes it gets the approval of one person in particular when it hits our screens. The British actor may be best...
Wonder Woman 3 just got a huge update
Wonder Woman 3 just got a massive update, shared by the DC movie director Patty Jenkins. Jenkins is the director of the two new Wonder Woman movies. The first Wonder Woman movie, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, was met with huge critical acclaim and was a box-office hit. It was praised for its depiction of World War One, and for its inspiring optimism.
Vin Diesel says Groot is getting his own Marvel Planet X movie
Vin Diesel says that Marvel wants to give Groot his own solo MCU movie, and they want it to be about Planet X. Vin Diesel, who is best known for his work on the Fast and Furious movies, also provides the voice work for Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, as well as other movies in which he appears.
Did Werewolf by Night just set up the Midnight Sons?
Does Werewolf by Night set up the Midnight Sons? Michael Giacchino has brought monster movies into the MCU. More than just an MCU movie with some influences from Hammer and Universal, Werewolf by Night has full on terror and gore, and it’s all the better for it. By being...
Werewolf by Night director doesn’t know how it fits into wider MCU
Werewolf by Night’s director, Michael Giacchino, isn’t entirely sure how the TV special fits into the MCU’s wider timeline. Werewolf by Night, which is available to watch now on streaming service Disney Plus, is the latest release from the MCU. Fresh out of its release, critics have...
Why Christian Bale stopped talking to Chris Rock on-set of new movie
Christian Bale and Chris Rock share the screen together on their new mystery thriller movie, Amsterdam – but in between takes, Bale refused to speak to Chris Rock. 2022 is shaping up to be one of the busiest years of Bale’s career. The actor starred as the leading antagonist in MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder, and is the main man in the new movie Amsterdam. Later in the year, he’ll again be taking centre stage in the gothic horror movie The Pale Blue Eye.
New Star Trek movie teased by Patrick Stewart and TNG cast
Patrick Stewart has suggested that he, and the rest of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew, would be up for a new Star Trek movie. Star Trek: Picard season 3 is seeing the entire crew of the Enterprise-D reuniting for the first time since Star Trek: Nemesis. Star Trek:...
Hellraiser (2022) ending explained
Well, Hellraiser fans have been eagerly awaiting 2022’s entry in the long-running franchise and are hoping it’s a return to form for a horror movie series that has had its ups and downs. David Bruckner’s new movie, out now on Hulu, has a reimagined version of Pinhead, played by Jamie Clayton.
Werewolf by Night: what is the Bloodstone?
What is the Bloodstone? Werewolf by Night, the new horror movie special based in the MCU directed by Michael Giacchino, brings in a whole new aesthetic and setting for the franchise. Borrowing from classic Universal monster movies, we follow a selection of hunters who wanted to be the next wielders off the mysterious Bloodstone, currently held by one Ulysses Bloodstone.
Werewolf by Night: Man-Thing explained
Who is Man-Thing? Marvel Studios has been very kind and given us all an early Halloween treat, Werewolf by Night. Based on the comic book of the same name, the Marvel series (Editor: technically, it’s a one-off special) tells the story of Jack Russell, a monster hunter afflicted with a terrible curse.
Black Panther stars suggest fans haven’t guessed who the new hero is
After the death of Chadwick Boseman, the MCU had some pretty big boots to fill as it looked to find a new bearer of the Black Panther crown. With the Black Panther 2 release date just around the corner, many fans think they’ve figured out who will take on the mantle, but the stars of the MCU Phase 4 movie have hinted it may not be that simple.
Mila Kunis asked Family Guy writers to give Meg a makeover
Mila Kunis is probably better known for showing her face on screen in various comedy movies and ‘90s TV shows, but she is also the voice of Family Guy character Meg Griffin. The actor has been speaking about the role recently, and revealed she did ask for her cartoon character to get a makeover once.
You can now watch Michael Myers dance to an iconic Lady Gaga track
Who are the most terrifying, recognisable villains in horror movie history? Freddy Krueger, The Babadook, the Xenomorph, Dracula, and plenty of others are all up there. But, it’s perhaps Michael Myers, with his blue overalls and flayed William Shatner mask who is the most creepy of all. The character...
What is the Flanaverse: Mike Flanagan’s Netflix project explained
What is the Flanaverse? If you’re a fan of horror, you probably know the name Mike Flanagan. Flanagan is the man behind Doctor Sleep, which is the sequel to one of the best movies ever made, The Shining. He’s also known for his original works, and is the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, in addition to Midnight Mass.
Doctor Who centenary special release date confirmed in finale trailer
The release date for Jodie Whittaker’s final episode as the 13th Doctor has been confirmed. Whittaker’s last episode in the sci-fi series, titled The Power of the Doctor, is known as the Doctor Who centenary special as its release coincides with the celebration of the BBC’s 100th anniversary.
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
New Star Trek Picard season 3 trailer reveals returning villains
The newest Star Trek: Picard season 3 trailer has given audiences their first look at the new villain, and some returning ones too. Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be the final season of the Patrick Stewart led sci-fi series, which has continued the adventures of Jean-Luc Picard. Season 1...
Mike Flanagan’s Fall of the House of Usher release date teased
Mike Flanagan has revealed how many episodes will be in The Fall of the House of Usher, and the potential release date for the next Flanaverse horror series has been teased too. Mike Flanagan is currently riding high, with the release of his latest series, The Midnight Club, to streaming service Netflix.
Dwayne Johnson loves “being a daddy” too much to run for president
Dwayne Johnson is gearing up to hit our screens in a departure from the family movies that he has churned out for the last decade. Black Adam will see Johnson playing a violent, vengeful anti-hero. However, thanks to such projects as TV series Young Rock, Johnson’s fans have been wanting to see him in a very different kind of role – as President of the United States.
Robert Englund still has nightmares about Freddy Krueger
Some horror movies are so scary, even those making them get a little creeped out. Or a lot, if you ask Robert Englund, longtime Freddy Krueger actor, who was so shook by his own prosthetics in A Nightmare on Elm Street, he still has bad dreams. As he revealed to...
