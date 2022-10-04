Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
David Tennant's Inside Man viewers praise post-credits scene in finale
Inside Man spoilers follow. David Tennant’s Inside Man, which viewers have hailed as a "Shakespearean tragedy", has received rave responses from fans after it aired its final episode on Tuesday (October 4). And it might just have left the doors open for season 2 as there was a post-credits...
Next James Bond: The 20 actors who could replace Daniel Craig as 007
A look at the longlist of actors who could play Bond next
Helena Bonham Carter ‘Really Didn’t Enjoy’ 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene
Which 'Harry Potter' scene did Helena Bonham Carter really not enjoy filming?
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
Washington Examiner
Gay rom-com Bros reveals the insufferable narcissism of the woke Left
The governing premise of Billy Eichner’s new movie Bros is: “Love is not love.” This means, as Eichner’s character Bobby Lieber explains, that gay love is not the same as straight love: “That is a lie we had to make up to convince you idiots to treat us fairly.”
J.K. Rowling Takes a Potshot at Emma Watson Over Trans Youth Charity Fiasco
Renowned author and current anti-trans activist J.K. Rowling took a swipe at trans youth charity Mermaids—and her Harry Potter actress Emma Watson—after a trustee for the organization stepped down amid controversy. The former trustee, Dr. Jacob Breslow, attended a conference in 2011 for another organization that called for reforming how society understands pedophiles. Mermaids disavowed that organization, saying it was “completely at odds” with their values, according to the BBC. But Rowling took to Twitter to admonish Mermaids, a group she’s regularly criticized for its gender-affirming treatment of trans youth, saying the charity had “achieved unprecedented influence in the UK” despite hiring a “paedophilia apologist.” That influence wouldn’t be possible “without the money and public support of certain corporations and celebrities, who eagerly boosted them,” she added, in a likely swipe toward Watson, who has publicly backed Mermaids. Rowling called supporters of the charity “part of an authoritarian, misogynist, homophobic movement.”
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Bond producer reveals age of next actor who will play 007, seemingly ruling out two favourites
James Bond producer Michael G Wilson has revealed the age of the actor who will next play the British spy.Daniel Craig officially stepped down as the character following his performance in 2019’s No Time to Die.The actor, who signed on to play 007 in the 2006 film Casino Royale when he was 38, appeared in five Bond films in total.Now, speculation surrounds who will be cast in the role for future films. According to the Broccolli estate, the producing team behind the long-running film series, this actor is yet to be decided. Despite this, it’s frequently reported that Bridgerton...
CNET
Stephen King Names the Best Miniseries He's Seen This Year
It's an all too familiar question: What should I watch tonight?. Legendary author Stephen King has a suggestion. "FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (Apple+) is the best limited series I've seen this year," King tweeted last week. "Heartbreaking. All episodes are now streaming." Five Days at Memorial is an eight-episode drama...
Harry Potter star Tom Felton recalls Alan Rickman’s terse words after he repeatedly stepped on his cloak
Tom Felton remembered provoking the famous ire of Alan Rickman on the set of the Harry Potter movies.The Draco Malfoy actor gave the anecdote in a new promotional video posted on social media ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard.“Eventually, I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman: ‘Don’t step on my f***ing cloak’,” Felton recalled of the late actor who played Professor Severus Snape across the film saga.“[I] sort of giggled, death eaters and I looked at each other and thought, ‘Is he...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7: 5 Things You May Have Missed, From Aegon and Helaena’s Wedding to the Merling King
A lot happens in House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark.” Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) is laid to rest, Aemond Targaryen (Leo Ashton) claims Vhagar and loses an eye, and Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) finally sleeps with, schemes with, and gets to marry her uncle Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). But in between the fireworks on the beach and those rowdy kids almost killing each other, there were also a lot of quiet, subtle moments in House of the Dragon Episode 7. The latest installment of the HBO hit nodded at the Merling King, an upcoming family wedding, and the inside...
‘House of the Dragon’: Olivia Cooke Knows Why Alicent Resents Rhaenyra so Much, and She Has a Point
'House of the Dragon's new Alicent, Olivia Cooke, explains just how divided Alicent and Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) became during the 10 year time jump.
ETOnline.com
William Shatner Reflects on His Devastating Fallout With Leonard Nimoy Before His Death (Exclusive)
William Shatner is boldly opening up about his life, his loves and his eventual legacy. The Emmy-winning TV legend's new memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, is a candid reflection on the actor's storied life and his journey, through his relationships with his former co-stars and his four marriages.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users lost in the fog of an Oscar-winning supernatural fable that doesn’t skimp on the blood
Given the Tim Burton’s stylistic sensibilities and longtime status as Hollywood’s favorite mainstream outsider, it’s strange to remember that Sleepy Hollow writer Andrew Kevin Walker originally penned the script back in 1993 as a low budget slasher. Naturally, when Burton came aboard the project gained an entirely...
epicstream.com
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Wants Keanu Reeves' Constantine Sequel to Bring Back Fan Favorite Character
There is little doubt that people are already excited about the Constantine sequel after it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves will return as the moody exorcist. Not surprisingly, Gege Akutami is also hyped up about the second film. Moreover, the Jujutsu Kaisen creator added that they are already looking forward to the return of a fan favorite character!
Complex
New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie’s Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years
Velma is at last openly gay in HBO Max’s new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Director/co-writer Audie Harrison’s Halloween-centric film finally cements a reality long known among many Scooby fans. The project was released on demand on Tuesday (it streams on Max starting Oct. 16) and clips circulating on social media show the Kate Micucci-voiced Velma swooning over costume designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), admiring her as “obviously brilliant” with an “amazing turtleneck,” trademark glasses fogging up in the process.
‘Magpie Murders’: Release Date, Cast, Episode Count, and More for New PBS Series
Oscar-nominee Lesley Manville plays a book editor investigating the death of a best-selling author in the new PBS series 'Magpie Murders.'
ComicBook
Lord of the Rings Fans Have Legolas Trending After Galadriel's Fight Scenes in Latest Rings of Power Episode
The Rings of Power Episode 6 seems to be the one that has really struck a chord with Lord of the Rings fans – so much so that discussion of the episode and its big battle sequence has once again become of trending topic on social media. In this case, fans can't seem to get over the battle sequences with Rings of Power's central character, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), who proved why she is the leader of the Elven Northern Armies.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon' Episode 7 Revelation Spawns New Fan Theory
Sunday night's episode of House of the Dragon revealed a detail that wasn't included in George R.R. Martin's book, and fans have already come up with some interesting implications it could have later in the story. Fair warning: there are spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood ahead!
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Featurette Digs Into Jean-Luc and Q's Relationship (Exclusive)
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 brought back John de Lancie as the nearly omnipotent being Q for one last Q-Picard story. Q has always been a significant character in Star Trek. That's not only because de Lancie's performance made Q a delight whenever he appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, or Voyager. Most significantly, Q appeared in both the series premiere and series finale of The Next Generation, bookending the series and framing it as the trial of humanity. In his appearances in between, Q developed a special relationship with Capt. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart).
