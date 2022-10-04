While Ghostbusters: Afterlife served as the first sequel to the original narrative since 1989's Ghostbusters II, it also introduced audiences to a number of new heroes, including McKenna Grace's Phoebe. A sequel to Afterlife has already been announced, with Grace being just as excited to find out what's in store for her and the rest of the cast as fans are, as she revealed that she is pestering director Jason Reitman about what the next film in the franchise could be exploring. Ghostbusters 4 is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family when it premieres on Peacock on October 6th.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO