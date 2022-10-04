Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves reveals his dream MCU character to play
Keanu Reeves most recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel was all about comic books. Reeves has collaborated on a successful comic book called BRZRKR and chatted to Kimmel about growing up as a comic book nerd. The conversation inevitably turned to Marvel, with Kimmel trying to weed out of Reeves which character he would like to play.
No Way Home star doesn’t want another MCU Spider-Man movie
One of the biggest Marvel movies ever, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the epitome of wallcrawling fan-service. Tom Holland was joined by Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, for a multiversal action movie for the ages. After all that, one of the stars of the Spider-Man movie is OK with not getting another installment.
Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap
Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay
Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
10 actors who could be the new ‘thirtysomething’ James Bond
Sorry, Tom Holland fans; he may have the chops for Spider-Man, and maybe at least half the chops for Nathan Drake, but it doesn’t look like he or any other young actor will be gunning for the storied role of James Bond any time soon. Indeed, on the 60th...
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actor Excited to Be Returning for Sequel
While Ghostbusters: Afterlife served as the first sequel to the original narrative since 1989's Ghostbusters II, it also introduced audiences to a number of new heroes, including McKenna Grace's Phoebe. A sequel to Afterlife has already been announced, with Grace being just as excited to find out what's in store for her and the rest of the cast as fans are, as she revealed that she is pestering director Jason Reitman about what the next film in the franchise could be exploring. Ghostbusters 4 is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family when it premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
Netflix’s latest Stephen King film is about the horrors of phone addiction
Stephen King’s works are full of all kinds of memorable monsters and villains. The likes of the man in black, Pennywise the clown, and Jack Torrance are ingrained in pop culture. In the latest cinematic adaptation, though, the bad guy isn’t a guy at all: it’s an object. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone is a horror story all about being addicted to your smartphone.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 8 Preview Teases a Major Death and One Last Cast Change
House of the Dragon Episode 7 “Driftmark” ended with a tantalizing tease of the doom that’s about to come. Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) is shoring up her team, the Blacks, by marrying Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and cultivating an aura of danger around herself through faking the murder of Laenor (John Macmillan). Meanwhile, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has quietly embraced Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) as an ally while her son Aemond (Leo Ashton) has claimed Vhagar, the most dangerous dragon alive, for the Greens. So what’s going to happen next? When will the eventual war between Team Rhaenyra and Team Alicent break out? What does HBO’s House of the Dragon Episode 8 preview tease?
‘Spawn’ Is Getting a New Movie (From New Writers)
Todd McFarlane, the creator of the hit ’90s comic Spawn, has been talking about making a new movie based on his signature character for a long time. Five years ago, Blumhouse had McFarlane slotted to direct a new Spawn himself, based on a script that he wrote. The following summer, Jamie Foxx signed on to play the lead hero in the movie. (The original Spawn’s star, Michael Jai White, has voiced somewhat interesting thoughts about the film.)
William Shatner Reflects on His Devastating Fallout With Leonard Nimoy Before His Death (Exclusive)
William Shatner is boldly opening up about his life, his loves and his eventual legacy. The Emmy-winning TV legend's new memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, is a candid reflection on the actor's storied life and his journey, through his relationships with his former co-stars and his four marriages.
14 new movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max and more in October 2022
Spooky season has arrived. That's right, the month of October has muscled September out of the way and, with it, comes a slew of Halloween-inspired content on the world's biggest streamers. From new Netflix movies to highly anticipated Disney Plus shows, there's plenty to get excited about in October 2022....
‘Scooby-Doo’ fans are adamantly thirsting for a franchise veteran to make their live-action return
After confirmation broke that a legendary Mystery Inc. member has finally become a queer icon, Scooby-Doo fans are now exercising their right to call on a franchise veteran to make their return to the fun-filled series. While the classic animated series is heavily beloved by the passionate fanbase, it was the 2002 live-action penned by James Gunn that truly brought the franchise to new heights and established it as a pop culture phenomenon.
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
Ansley Burns The Voice 2022 Audition “Unchained Melody” Righteous Brothers, Season 22
Ansley Burns performs “Unchained Melody” by Righteous Brothers, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Ansley Burns performs Righteous Brothers’ “Unchained Melody” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Ansley Burns The Voice Audition. Contestant: Ansley Burns. Age: 15. Hometown: Easley, South Carolina.
Viewers already calling for second series of new Netflix period drama
Ever since new period drama The Empress landed on Netflix, fans have been calling for a season 2. The steamy show dropped on the streaming platform just days ago, but has already worked its way to a spot in the top 10. You can watch the trailer below:. The addictive...
New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie’s Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years
Velma is at last openly gay in HBO Max’s new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Director/co-writer Audie Harrison’s Halloween-centric film finally cements a reality long known among many Scooby fans. The project was released on demand on Tuesday (it streams on Max starting Oct. 16) and clips circulating on social media show the Kate Micucci-voiced Velma swooning over costume designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), admiring her as “obviously brilliant” with an “amazing turtleneck,” trademark glasses fogging up in the process.
