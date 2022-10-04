Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Mill Street Road Construction continues in Festus
Road roller at work. Work of asphalting a road. (Festus) The City of Festus continues it’s work on Mill Street, pouring asphalt, and repairing problem areas. City Administrator Greg Camp gave us some advice about driving in the affected areas. The asphalt treatments should be finished by Friday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Gas Prices Take A Big Jump
(Farmington) Gas prices took a big jump this week in parts of southeast Missouri. On Tuesday morning, the price of a gallon of gas at at station in Farmington stood at $3.09 a gallon. By the end of the day, it was up to $3.39. According to GasBuddy, the price...
mymoinfo.com
Hixson approaching one year anniversary as Pevely City Administrator
(Pevely) Andy Hixson is approaching his first year anniversary since taking the job of City Administrator for the City of Pevely. He says things have been going well and likes some of the future projects that are currently in the works. Hixson was hired as the Pevely City Administrator in...
mymoinfo.com
Public Comment Period Underway for New Washington County Hazard Mitigation Plan
(Potosi) Public comment can be made until October 31st on the Washington County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan can be reviewed on the Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s website, meramecregion.org. The plan update is located under the Hazard Mitigation Plans by county along with the county’s approved 2018 plan.
mymoinfo.com
Local United Way Director Speaks At Statewide Conference
(Farmington) The director of the United Way of St. Francois County is back in the area after speaking at a statewide conference this week in Jefferson City. Cassie Thomas says she wasn’t at the state capitol to speak about the United Way. Instead, she was the keynote speaker at the annual Missouri Center for Independent Living Conference. She says she was there to tell the story of her daughter, Bryar.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County crime lab cost likely to exceed allocated funds
(Jefferson County) The proposed Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office crime lab is still in the early stages of planning. While the likely location will be attached to the evidence storage facility in Pevely, and they have decided on the design team for the project…there are still some questions about the overall cost of it.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Miracle Story Began 20 Years Ago On This Date
(Richwoods) 20 years ago to this day in the small Washington County community of Richwoods, an 11-year-old boy disappeared without a trace. That nightmare event had a storybook ending but that ending took four years and four months to materialize. Luke Turnbough says most know it now as the Missouri...
mymoinfo.com
Ironton Woman Injured in Madison County Crash
(Fredericktown) A woman from Ironton was injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle accident in Madison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Highway 72, seven miles west of Fredericktown when a Peterbilt truck driven by 65-year-old Edward Foley of Granville, Illinois was making a u-turn in the roadway when a Ford Taurus driven by 61-year-old Lori Willis of Ironton struck the rear of the truck.
mymoinfo.com
Water main issues lead to boil order in Pevely
(Pevely) Water main issues have caused the City of Pevely to issue a “boil water order”. City Administrator Andy Hixson has more details. The following streets are still under a boil order until Friday: Alta, El Camino, Westwood, Maple, Oak Avenue, and Oak Trail West. The rest of the city has been lifted from the boil order.
mymoinfo.com
Sign Up Now For Blood Drive Coming to Belgrade
(Belgrade) The community of Belgrade will host a blood drive later this month. It will be Monday, October 17th at the United Methodist Church. This blood drive will not be led by the Red Cross but another organization. Dave Chambers tells us a little bit about the group and their...
mymoinfo.com
Terre du Lac Man’s Games of Catch to Honor Son Will Exceed 365
(Farmington) If you’ve been wondering how a Terre du Lac man’s year-long journey of playing catch has been going recently…it seems to be chugging right along into the last couple months of his journey. Dan Bryan’s original plan was to play a game of catch with 365...
mymoinfo.com
NEXGEN Silica Announces Alignment with Friends of Hawn
Recording equipment in studio. Studio microphone with headphones and mixer background. Elevated view. (Ste. Genevieve County) Interview with Jake Meyer, sales and marketing director for NEXGEN Silica, with the latest on the effort to open a Silica Sand Mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County and their plans to limit pollution.
mymoinfo.com
New Mercy High Ridge Clinic
(High Ridge) Mercy has opened a brand new clinic in High Ridge. It’s the first time Mercy is providing primary care in High ridge. Dr. Sam Engemann is the physician at Mercy Clinic Primary Care High Ridge. He explains why he thought the High Ridge community was a perfect...
mymoinfo.com
Festus Blues and Funk Festival Coming up
Cape Town, South Africa, people celebrating and having fun at city party, jazz band playing. (Jefferson County) Back in July an intense heat wave canceled the “Blues and Funk Festival” sponsored by the Festus Tourism Commission. Fortunately, the “Dr. Zhivegas” band, the “Techno Bubble Bus” and various food...
mymoinfo.com
Nelman Russell – Service 1pm 10/7/22
Nelma Russell of Park Hills died Monday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in the Doe Run Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for Nelma Russell will be 5:30 to 8:30 Thursday at Horton Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington at Central Volleyball on KREI
(Park Hills) The Farmington volleyball team is ranked 6th in Class Four and has gone 17-5-1 this year. They’ve had a busy and challenging last week, losing to Class Three’s top ranked team Ste. Genevieve and the 11th ranked team in Class 5, Jackson. Coach Haley Baker thinks...
mymoinfo.com
J-98 Trading Post Numbers Tuesday, 10/4/22
(Area code is 573 unless noted) ***KJFF TRADING POST AM 1400 9:30 AM TO 10AM. 636-937-5005***. ***********************************************************. PLEASE REMEMBER TO BE BRIEF AND LIMIT YOUR CALLS TO 3 TIMES A WEEK. The Trading Post, Brought To You By Patsy’s Furniture In Park Hills… You’ll Love To Shop At Patsy’s Furniture...
mymoinfo.com
Phillip Bruckerhoff – Service 10/8/22 At 10 A.M.
Phillip Bruckerhoff of Perryville died Wednesday at the age of 63. The funeral service is Saturday morning at 10 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Perryville. Burial will be at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation for Phillip Bruckerhoff is Friday afternoon from 4 until 8 at Ford & Young Funeral Home in...
mymoinfo.com
Brother Leo (Francis) Keigher, C.M. – Service – 10/12/22 at 10:30 a.m.
Brother Leo Keigher of Perryville died October 2nd at the age of 92. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning, October 12th at 10:30 at Mary, Mother of God Chapel at St. Mary’s of the Barrens in Perryville. Burial will be at the Vincentian Community Cemetery in Perryville. Visitation...
mymoinfo.com
Patricia “Patti” Ann (Lattray) McNiff – Graveside Service Pending
Patricia “Patti” Ann McNiff of Bloomsdale died Wednesday at the age of 76. A graveside service will be for a later date at the Valle Spring Cemetery in Ste. Genevieve.
