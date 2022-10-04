ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL football is making changes heading into Virginia this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Louisville football has struggled to start the season with a 2-3 and being winless in ACC play. After an 0-3 start to ACC play, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield is making some changes. Satterfield announced during a press conference Tuesday he'll have more of a hand...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Wildcats release complete 2022-23 basketball schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team dropped its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Coach John Calipari had been teasing the release of the schedule for a few days building up to the release. The highlights of the non-conference schedule include Coach Scotty Davenport...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Malik Cunningham has “concussion-like symptoms,” and his status for Saturday’s game against Virginia is up in the air. —Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up some closing thoughts on Louisville’s loss to Boston College. —State of Louisville has a great deep...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville

The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#American Football#Cal#The Christian Academy Of#Centurions#Khsaa#Desales
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wave 3

Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

Leading Louisville-area builder Fischer Homes Announces Leadership Changes

ERLANGER, Ky.—Fischer Homes, a leading Louisville-area builder and the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced major changes in the company’s leadership. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and current CEO of The Fischer Group, has been named CEO Emeritus. Tim McMahon has been promoted from...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy