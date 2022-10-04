Read full article on original website
Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
UofL football is making changes heading into Virginia this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Louisville football has struggled to start the season with a 2-3 and being winless in ACC play. After an 0-3 start to ACC play, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield is making some changes. Satterfield announced during a press conference Tuesday he'll have more of a hand...
Kentucky Wildcats release complete 2022-23 basketball schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team dropped its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Coach John Calipari had been teasing the release of the schedule for a few days building up to the release. The highlights of the non-conference schedule include Coach Scotty Davenport...
UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 2.5. —Malik Cunningham has “concussion-like symptoms,” and his status for Saturday’s game against Virginia is up in the air. —Matt McGavic of Louisville Report serves up some closing thoughts on Louisville’s loss to Boston College. —State of Louisville has a great deep...
Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Adjusts Coaching Responsibilities
The head coach of the Cardinals will be more involved in the defensive game plan moving forward, and is also giving up a share of the play calling duties.
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
Topgolf announces target deadline for opening in Louisville
The Topgolf being finished in Louisville has announced a target opening deadline. A representative for the sports entertainment venue revealed on Tuesday morning that they now hope to open before Thanksgiving. In the video player above, you can see some footage of how close to being complete it is. The...
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
The Vault: 20th anniversary documentary of Louisville's 1937 flood
Digging in our archives, WHAS11 News found yet another gem. Our news crew in 1957 revisited the 1937 flood and its impact on the city of Louisville.
Legal battle for the Waverly Hills Sanatorium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fight for Waverly Hills. It sounds like a historical battle, but it’s happening now. But this battle field is in the court room. October is the time of the year when thrill-chasers and horror-lovers can get their fill. One of the most popular spots to get scared is the Waverly Hills Sanatorium.
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
Hunter's Moon is almost here: When to look up around Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — October's full moon, the Hunter's Moon, will rise this weekend. You'll be able to see it on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the eastern sky right around sunset, but it will appear full as early as Saturday and last several days. As the moon drifts over the...
Southern Indiana Kroger hosting monster truck meet and greet on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bigfoot will be hosting a meet and greet at a southern Indiana Kroger on Friday. Hot Wheels Monster Truck "Bigfoot" will be set up at the Kroger in Jeffersonville, Indiana, on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Kroger is located at 1027 Jeffersonville Commons Boulevard.
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Kentucky
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Kentucky is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Leading Louisville-area builder Fischer Homes Announces Leadership Changes
ERLANGER, Ky.—Fischer Homes, a leading Louisville-area builder and the nation’s 30th largest home builder, announced major changes in the company’s leadership. Bob Hawksley, a 28-year veteran of Fischer Homes and current CEO of The Fischer Group, has been named CEO Emeritus. Tim McMahon has been promoted from...
502 Black Eats Week showcases some of Louisville's Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's 502 Black Eats Week, and participating restaurants are offering deals to encourage you to eat out. The event runs through Saturday, Oct. 8, showcasing 25 of Louisville's Black-owned restaurants. 502 Black Eats Week is another marketing campaign with the same concept as 502 Black Business...
Belle of Louisville introduces haunted 'Ghost Cruise' to its fall events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville riverboat is adding a spooky cruise to its fall river trips. Oct. 29, the Belle will embark on its "Ghost Cruise." Louisville's famous steamboat will be temporarily renamed Idlewild for the event as passengers step back in time to Oct. 31, 1947.
