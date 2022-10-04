ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

Onslow County school board to replace two members after one resigned, one removed

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
 2 days ago
Two new Onslow County school board members will take the oath of office Tuesday evening as they get set to fill the positions of one member who was removed from his duties in August and one who is resigning.

Former Onslow County Board of Education member Eric Whitfield was removed from office by amotion on Aug. 31 due to inappropriate and unethical behavior while serving on the board. School board member Joseph Speranza submitted his resignation on Sept. 1 with what he said was a "heavy heart and after a long deliberation with his family."

"This resignation is purely due to medical concerns on my behalf and has absolutely no bearing on the current board or your administration," Speranza stated in his resignation letter to Superintendent Barry Collins. "It has been a long time since I have run across a leader like yourself, you truly care about your staff and the responsibility that has been placed upon you to educate our children in this community."

Speranza's official last day was Sept. 30. In his resignation letter, Speranza said he chose the end of the month to help ensure there would not be a gap on the board and for there to be enough time to find his replacement.

Onslow County Schools Chief Communications Officer Brent Anderson said school board policy to fill any vacancy on the board is done so through consultation with the county executive committee of the party of the vacating board member.

Because Speranza and Whitfield ran as Republicans, the Onslow County GOP executive committee nominated each of their replacements. The board then accepted the replacements.

Anderson said the vacancy created by the removal of Whitfield will be filled by Elbert Garvey, a product of Onslow County Schools who has served as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal during his 30-year career. Garvey fell just short of moving on to the General Election in November during the Onslow County Board of Education Primary Election in May.

The vacancy created by Speranza will be filled by Louis Rogers, who also fell short during the May Primary Elections. Rogers is a former Army Airborne Infantryman.

Garvey and Rogers will finish out Speranza's and Whitfield's terms, which expire in December 2024.

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

