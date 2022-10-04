Charlotte teachers endorse 2 of 4 CMS school board incumbents. Who else received support?

Mecklenburg County’s largest professional teacher organization is endorsing two of four incumbents running for school board and a handful of new faces.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators (CMAE) released its 2022 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools BOE endorsements last Saturday. It picked: Rhonda Cheek and Melissa Easley in District 1, Monty Witherspoon in District 2, Gregory “Dee” Rankin in District 3, Carol Sawyer in District 4, Trent Merchant in District 5 and Summer Nunn in District 6.

Cheek and Sawyer are incumbents seeking reelection. Thelma Byers-Bailey in District 2 and Sean Strain in District 6 are also incumbents seeking reelection, but they didn’t receive the group’s endorsement.

“I value and consider the voices of educators in my decision making because educators understand the needs of students and their families. “ Sawyer said in a news release.

A total of 18 candidates are vying for six district seats in the Nov. 8 general election . The at-large seats — held by board chair Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Shipp — hold are not up for reelection this year.

BOE members make $1,574.33 per month. The board chairperson makes $1,967.91 per month.

Candidates include: Cheek, Easley, Ro Lawsin, Hamani Fisher, Bill Fountain for District 1; Witherspoon, Juanrique Hall and Byers-Bailey for District 2; Rankin and Steven Rushing for District 3; Sawyer, Clara Kennedy Witherspoon and Stephanie Sneed for District 4; Merchant and Lisa Cline for District 5; and Nunn, Strain and Michael Watson for District 6.

African American Caucus makes its endorsements

The African American Caucus of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party voted at its meeting last week to endorse the following candidates: Easley in District 1, Witherspoon in District 2, Rankin in District 3, Sneed in District 4 and Watson in District 6.

The caucus opted not to endorse a candidate in District 5.

More picks

The Mecklenburg County Republican Party has endorsed Lawsin in District 1, Cline in District 5 and Strain in District 6.

The Black Political Caucus met to make endorsements Sunday, but hasn’t announced its picks yet.