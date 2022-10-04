ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte teachers endorse 2 of 4 CMS school board incumbents. Who else received support?

By Anna Maria Della Costa
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

Mecklenburg County’s largest professional teacher organization is endorsing two of four incumbents running for school board and a handful of new faces.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Association of Educators (CMAE) released its 2022 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools BOE endorsements last Saturday. It picked: Rhonda Cheek and Melissa Easley in District 1, Monty Witherspoon in District 2, Gregory “Dee” Rankin in District 3, Carol Sawyer in District 4, Trent Merchant in District 5 and Summer Nunn in District 6.

Cheek and Sawyer are incumbents seeking reelection. Thelma Byers-Bailey in District 2 and Sean Strain in District 6 are also incumbents seeking reelection, but they didn’t receive the group’s endorsement.

BE INFORMED: Research 2022 candidates for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education

“I value and consider the voices of educators in my decision making because educators understand the needs of students and their families. “ Sawyer said in a news release.

A total of 18 candidates are vying for six district seats in the Nov. 8 general election . The at-large seats — held by board chair Elyse Dashew, Jennifer De La Jara and Lenora Shipp — hold are not up for reelection this year.

BOE members make $1,574.33 per month. The board chairperson makes $1,967.91 per month.

Candidates include: Cheek, Easley, Ro Lawsin, Hamani Fisher, Bill Fountain for District 1; Witherspoon, Juanrique Hall and Byers-Bailey for District 2; Rankin and Steven Rushing for District 3; Sawyer, Clara Kennedy Witherspoon and Stephanie Sneed for District 4; Merchant and Lisa Cline for District 5; and Nunn, Strain and Michael Watson for District 6.

CLT POLITICS NEWSLETTER: Sign up for unduplicated, exclusive insight and analysis about Charlotte politics

African American Caucus makes its endorsements

The African American Caucus of the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party voted at its meeting last week to endorse the following candidates: Easley in District 1, Witherspoon in District 2, Rankin in District 3, Sneed in District 4 and Watson in District 6.

The caucus opted not to endorse a candidate in District 5.

More picks

The Mecklenburg County Republican Party has endorsed Lawsin in District 1, Cline in District 5 and Strain in District 6.

The Black Political Caucus met to make endorsements Sunday, but hasn’t announced its picks yet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Elections
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Watson
wunc.org

CMS dominates list of North Carolina schools with strongest academic progress

When North Carolina released its test scores and school performance grades last month, most of the attention focused on proficiency levels and low-performing schools. With 50 schools on the low-performing list, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stood out. But CMS also has a disproportionately strong showing at the top of another list: the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Cms#Board Chair#Election Local#Cms School Board
WCNC

Fort Mill Schools are ramping up security

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill Schools is ramping up security and is putting new policies in place to deal with school threats, and some of them are similar to what the secret service uses. This comes just weeks after two students were charged with making threats in the...
FORT MILL, SC
country1037fm.com

Video:Charlotte School Teacher Smoking In The Classroom?

An 8th grader at Randolph Middle School in Charlotte thought something smelled funny. But it took a second for it to register that it was cigarette smoke. What student would dare smoke in school? Apparently it wasn’t a student, it was a teacher. The teacher reportedly stood in the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Ranking reveals top public elementary schools in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Niche.com has released its ninth annual set of rankings aimed at determining the best schools and school districts across the U.S. for the upcoming year. To do so, the Pittsburgh-based research and review site incorporated ratings from current students, alumni and parents with metrics such as test scores and other measures of academic performance, sports, diversity and quality of school administration. The 2023 rankings included data for more than 92,000 public schools, 30,000 private schools and 11,000 school districts nationwide.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
lakenormanpublications.com

Planning board votes against Sunbelt Rentals facility

LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Planning Board voted 6-1 to recommend commissioners deny a rezoning request to permit a Sunbelt Rentals facility on N.C. 16 Business, across from Holy Spirit Catholic Church. TKC Land Development is seeking the rezoning of 2.32 acres from Neighborhood Business to Conditional Zoning-General Industrial....
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
15K+
Followers
459
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy