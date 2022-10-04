Rhys Hoskins teary-eyed as Phillies finally end playoff drought

The Phillies have waited a long time for this.

They finally ended their 10-year playoff drought Monday night when they clinched a wild-card spot , a clearly emotional moment for some of the team’s veterans like Rhys Hoskins – Philadelphia’s longest-tenured position player who has never been to the postseason.

“This is why we play,” a teary-eyed Hoskins told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the Phillies’ 3-0 win over the Astros. “A lot of blood, lot of sweat, lot of tears. It’s a great group, man. It’s a great group. I’m just excited. I don’t even know what to say. What a group of guys, what a group of coaches, all of the staff, the whole traveling party, all the media guys, it’s a group effort. Without anybody that’s here right now, we don’t get here. So it’s a beautiful thing.”

Rhys Hoskins, the longest tenured Phillies position player, gets emotional while reflecting on the Phillies clinching a playoff berth.

The Phillies (87-73), who won four of their last five after a five-game skid put their playoff hopes in jeopardy , are one of the beneficiaries of the expanded MLB playoffs. They currently hold the No. 6 seed in the National League, one game behind the Padres. But Philly still has a chance at facing the Mets in the wild-card round if they pass San Diego (Philadelphia has the tiebreaker) and the Mets lose the NL East.

It was fitting for the Phillies that Aaron Nola, the longest-tenured member of the roster, pitched the team into the playoffs with 6 ⅔ dominant shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out nine. He took a perfect game into the seventh, retiring the first 20 batters he faced before consecutive singles saw him get lifted.

“It was just like, he had this thing,” said interim Phillies manager Rob Thomson, Nola’s fourth manager in eight years. “It just looked like he was going to get it done. There was nothing that was going to stop him.”

Rhys Hoskins (l.) and Kyle Schwarber (r.) celebrate after the Phillies clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB Playoffs on Oct. 3, 2022. AP

The playoff berth marks the first in the careers of Jean Segura, who’s played 1,327 career games, and J.T. Realmuto, who has 1,004 games under his belt.

“I was feeling some pressure on myself like I’m probably never going to get to the postseason,” Segura said, per the Associated Press. “It was a long ride. I’ve been waiting so many years for this opportunity and I guarantee I’m not going to let it go by.”

Thomson is counting on it.

“We’re not done,” the manager told his players, according to ESPN . “After Wednesday, we’ve got 13 more wins and we’re world champions.