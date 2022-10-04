ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Rhys Hoskins teary-eyed as Phillies finally end playoff drought

By Justin Tasch
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpQAS_0iLUgcla00

The Phillies have waited a long time for this.

They finally ended their 10-year playoff drought Monday night when they clinched a wild-card spot , a clearly emotional moment for some of the team’s veterans like Rhys Hoskins – Philadelphia’s longest-tenured position player who has never been to the postseason.

“This is why we play,” a teary-eyed Hoskins told NBC Sports Philadelphia after the Phillies’ 3-0 win over the Astros. “A lot of blood, lot of sweat, lot of tears. It’s a great group, man. It’s a great group. I’m just excited. I don’t even know what to say. What a group of guys, what a group of coaches, all of the staff, the whole traveling party, all the media guys, it’s a group effort. Without anybody that’s here right now, we don’t get here. So it’s a beautiful thing.”

Rhys Hoskins, the longest tenured Phillies position player, gets emotional while reflecting on the Phillies clinching a playoff berth.
pic.twitter.com/gntLTGKc3w

— Phillies Nation (@PhilliesNation) October 4, 2022

The Phillies (87-73), who won four of their last five after a five-game skid put their playoff hopes in jeopardy , are one of the beneficiaries of the expanded MLB playoffs. They currently hold the No. 6 seed in the National League, one game behind the Padres. But Philly still has a chance at facing the Mets in the wild-card round if they pass San Diego (Philadelphia has the tiebreaker) and the Mets lose the NL East.

It was fitting for the Phillies that Aaron Nola, the longest-tenured member of the roster, pitched the team into the playoffs with 6 ⅔ dominant shutout innings, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out nine. He took a perfect game into the seventh, retiring the first 20 batters he faced before consecutive singles saw him get lifted.

“It was just like, he had this thing,” said interim Phillies manager Rob Thomson, Nola’s fourth manager in eight years. “It just looked like he was going to get it done. There was nothing that was going to stop him.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rg2ib_0iLUgcla00
Rhys Hoskins (l.) and Kyle Schwarber (r.) celebrate after the Phillies clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB Playoffs on Oct. 3, 2022.
AP

The playoff berth marks the first in the careers of Jean Segura, who’s played 1,327 career games, and J.T. Realmuto, who has 1,004 games under his belt.

“I was feeling some pressure on myself like I’m probably never going to get to the postseason,” Segura said, per the Associated Press. “It was a long ride. I’ve been waiting so many years for this opportunity and I guarantee I’m not going to let it go by.”

Thomson is counting on it.

“We’re not done,” the manager told his players, according to ESPN . “After Wednesday, we’ve got 13 more wins and we’re world champions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

‘Wow!' Hoskins, Harper, Schwarber React to Phillies Making Playoffs

HOUSTON -- Around the Phillies, it was simply known as The Drought, 10 years of no playoffs. It hung like a weight around the organization's neck and got heavier and heavier the last few seasons as ownership wrote big check after big check for top free agents, only to see other teams play in October.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Ruben Amaro Jr.: Aaron Nola doubters 'can kiss my ass'

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched MLB's final berth for the 2022 postseason on Monday night behind 6 2/3 two-hit, shutout innings by Aaron Nola in a 3-0 blanking of the Houston Astros. Nola began the contest by setting down the first 20 Astros hitters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh, but the Philadelphia bullpen was able to close out the clinching victory.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Phillies clinch post-season berth

The Phillies are back in baseball's post-season after an 11 year absence. Philadelphia clinched the National League's third and final wild card spot with a 3-0 win at Houston on Monday night. Kyle Schwarber homered for the Phillies on the first pitch of the game to give them a 1-0...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm out of Phillies' Wednesday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Houston Astros. Bohm will take a break after Dalton Guthrie was aligned at third base and Nick Castellanos was postioned in right field. Per Baseball Savant on 486 batted balls this season, Bohm has recorded a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Phillies clinch final playoff spot

The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's where the...
MLB
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper receives Wednesday off

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Harper will rest on the road after J.T. Realmuto was chosen as Philadelphia's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 290 batted balls this season, Harper has produced a 12.8% barrel rate and a .380 expected...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Kyle Schwarber
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
53K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy