Hurricane Mills, TN

Loretta Lynn, ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ icon and country singer, dead at 90

By Andrew Court
 2 days ago

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90.

The 4-time Grammy winner — whose glittering career spanned six decades — passed away Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Her family confirmed the news in a statement provided to the Associated Press, but did not disclose a cause of death.

Lynn — who was raised by a coal miner in rural Kentucky — became a worldwide sensation with her 1971 track “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

However, the singer-songwriter used her poverty-stricken Appalachian childhood as the basis for dozens of her other hit songs.

The Country Music Hall of Famer also wrote fearlessly about sex and love, cheating husbands, divorce and birth control — and sometimes got in trouble with radio programmers for material from which even rock performers once shied away.

Lynn’s other hits included “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” and “You’re Looking at Country.”

Lynn is seen posing with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.
AP
Lynn is seen receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Barack Obama in 2013.
Getty Images

Lynn was born Loretta Webb in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky in 1932 — the second of eight children. Her father died at the age of 52 from black lung disease which was caused by long-term exposure to coal dust.

At the age 15, she married Oliver Vanetta Lynn, taking his surname and officially becoming Loretta Lynn.

Shortly after, the couple left Kentucky and moved to Washington state, where the turbulent early years of their marriage inspired Lynn to start songwriting.

At the age of 21, Lynn’s husband bought her her first guitar, which she taught herself how to play over a period of three years.

Lynn was already a mom to four young children at the time, juggling domestic duties with her newfound passion for music.

The brunette eventually began playing in local taverns and soon became a popular figure in the Washington state country music scene. In 1960, at the age of 28, she cut her first record: “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl.”

Lynn is pictured in Nashville in 1962 — two years after she cut her first record.
Michael Ochs Archives
Lynn is sene in a portrait snapped in the 70s. The Academy of Country Music chose Lynn as the artist of that decade.
Getty Images

Lynn and her family relocated to Nashville, where she continued to chart her rise as a prominent female figure in country music. She welcomed twins in 1964, becoming a mom of six.

The plucky songstress often pushed boundaries, writing about birth control with “The Pull” and being widowed by the draft during the Vietnam War “Dear Uncle Sam.” Country music radio stations banned nine of her songs.

Lynn also wrote about her troubled marriage, with her husband allegedly cheating on her regularly, although they never divorced.

In 1971 — the same year that she released “Coal Miner’s Daughter — the star scooped her first Grammy award.

Five years later, she penned her best-selling memoir of the same name which was subsequently turned into an Oscar-winning movie starring Sissy Spacek and Tommy Lee Jones.

Lynn is pictured in 2015.
Terry Wyatt

The Academy of Country Music chose Lynn as the artist of the decade for the 1970s and she was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

