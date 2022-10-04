ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test

Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
UEFA
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, TV, team news

Injury-hit Fulham visits West Ham United on Sunday, hoping to catch weary hosts just back from a midweek trip to Belgium when the sides tangle at London’s Olympic Stadium (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Irons are looking to build on their Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats

Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Jewish fasting affects Maccabi Haifa preparations for Juventus match

Maccabi Haifa is Juventus’ next opponent in the Champions League as the Bianconeri look to recover from their poor start in Europe. They have lost two of two matches so far and they must beat Haifa over two legs to keep their hopes of making the next round alive.
SOCCER
90min

90min

