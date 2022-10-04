Read full article on original website
Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League
All the latest team news and details of how to watch Liverpool take on Rangers.
CBS Sports
Inter Milan vs. Barcelona score: Live Champions League Matchday 3 updates as Inzaghi's squad faces big test
Tuesday's UEFA Champions League slate features a doozy as Inter Milan host Barcelona on Matchday 3. These two sides will play each other on the following matchday next week. The next two showdowns could take one of these teams out of contention for the knockout stages with Bayern Munich expected to top the group. Both teams are dealing with a litany of injuries which means young players with limited minutes may just have to step up in a big spot. You can watch the match live at 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+.
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, TV, team news
Injury-hit Fulham visits West Ham United on Sunday, hoping to catch weary hosts just back from a midweek trip to Belgium when the sides tangle at London’s Olympic Stadium (watch live, 9am ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Irons are looking to build on their Premier...
Bournemouth vs Leicester: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Bournemouth's Premier League meeting with Leicester, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Yardbarker
Verratti Lauds Messi as the ‘Best in History’ Following PSG’s Champions League Fixture vs. Benfica
Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is now the latest player to laud Lionel Messi as the best player of all-time. Verratti took some time following PSG’s UEFA Champions League 1-1 draw result against Benfica to speak to RMC Sport, where he singled out the Argentine forward as the best player to ever play the sport.
Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League match online, lineups
The Chelsea vs AC Milan live stream sees the table-topping Rossoneri travel to West London. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting which team Graham Potter could pick for Chelsea's vital Champions League clash against AC Milan.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
Predicting the PSG lineup to face Benfica in the Champions League.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Getafe - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Getafe.
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Latest Champions League updates – stream, TV channel info
SEVILLA host Borussia Dortmund in matchday three of the Champions League, with all to play for as three teams in Group G chase Manchester City. The La Liga side sit bottom of the group, with one point after a 0-0 draw against Copenhagen last time out. Borussia Dortmund have three...
Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League LIVE: Graham Potter's side look to prise themselves from bottom of Group E, with Edouard Mendy expected to be fit
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Champions League group stage clash between Chelsea and AC Milan.
Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
BBC
Man Utd v Omonia Nicosia: Key stats
Manchester United will be the third English Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in major Uefa competition, after Arsenal in the 1994-95 Cup Winners’ Cup and Manchester City in the 2008-09 Uefa Cup. The Cypriot side lost all four matches. This will be Manchester United’s first ever European...
'I can see why teams are interested' - Ezra Hendrickson addresses Jhon Duran Liverpool, Chelsea rumors
Chicago Fire boss Ezra Hendrickson is hoping Jhon Duran will remain at the club in 2023 but admits he's not surprised to see interest from Europe. The 18-year-old Colombian - capped twice for his country at senior level - has enjoyed a promising debut year in MLS, scoring eight goals in 26 appearances (13 starts), including five in his last four games.
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk: Player ratings as Los Blancos extend perfect group stage start
Match report and player ratings from Real Madrid's Champions League meeting with Shakhtar Donetsk
Phil Neville says Inter Miami striker Gonzalo Higuain is 'one of the best' he's worked with
Inter Miami head coach Phil Neville has described striker Gonzalo Higuain as 'one of the best' he's ever worked with in professional soccer. Despite hitting strong form for the Herons, scoring 14 goals in 26 MLS appearances this season, including six in his last six games, Higuain announced his shock retirement on Monday, effective at the end of the 2022 campaign.
Yardbarker
Jewish fasting affects Maccabi Haifa preparations for Juventus match
Maccabi Haifa is Juventus’ next opponent in the Champions League as the Bianconeri look to recover from their poor start in Europe. They have lost two of two matches so far and they must beat Haifa over two legs to keep their hopes of making the next round alive.
Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt: Player ratings as Fabio Vieira inspires routine victory
Match report & player ratings from Arsenal 3-0 Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.
Omonia vs Manchester United Confirmed Lineups
Manchester United face Omonia in the UEFA Europa League. Here you can find the confirmed lineups.
