NFL Fans React to Rams’ Bobby Wagner Tackling Protester on Field
A protester certainly expected something when they stormed the Monday Night Football field with a pink smoke canister in hand, but it probably wasn’t getting leveled by Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. When an attendee at Levi’s Stadium ran out at top speed, L.A. defensive end Takk McKinley chased them...
LOOK: Rams' Bobby Wagner destroys fan who ran on field during Monday night matchup vs. 49ers
It's not advised to run on the field during an NFL game. It's illegal and a decision you will probably come to regret -- not to mention there are large professional athletes wearing pads that are paid millions of dollars to violently take down other large professional athletes wearing pads. And sometimes, they will turn their focus to the fans interrupting their game.
Protester who Rams' Bobby Wagner tackled during game vs. 49ers files police report
Perhaps the most eventful part of the Monday Night Football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams came when a protester for Direct Action Everywhere ran onto the field with a smoke bomb. The protester was eventually taken down by a pair of Rams players, and he has now filed a police report over the incident, per TMZ Sports.
Rams' Wagner absolutely decks protestor during 49ers game
Bobby Wagner has more combined tackles than anyone since he entered the NFL in 2012. On "Monday Night Football," the Rams' linebacker had yet another takedown with an unlikely foe hitting the ground. It wasn't a 49ers player, but a protestor running on the field at Levi's Stadium with a pink smoke bomb.
Takeaways From The 49ers win over the LA Rams
With week four over, the Monday night football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams ended in a blowout, with the Niners winning 24-9 in Levi Stadium. The game asserts that the 49ers are playoff contenders when the pieces fall into place. With the Niners having a six-game winning streak over the Rams since 2019, the 49ers flexed their strength throughout the game. San Francisco shows their might to LA with the offense showing their skills, with Deebo Samuel and Jeff Wilson having a great night. Along with the running game and wideouts being great, the Niners’ defense also stomped down the Rams’ offense. San Francisco shows that they can win against playoff contenders with a chance to do more this season.
