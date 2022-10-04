ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian

Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
Bluebird Educational Foundation Sponsors a Night of Afro-Cuban-Soul at the Sunrise Oct. 20

St. Lucie County - Saturday October 8, 2022: The Bluebird Educational Foundation, is sponsoring a performance of Latin music by by the group 'Oriente'. Eddy Balzola and his band 'Oriente' play a powerful fusion of Cuban roots and rhythms influenced by blues, jazz, Brazil and Caribbean flavors. They are based in Miami but the band was formed in New Orleans,
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL

