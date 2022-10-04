Read full article on original website
Brightline at 110MPH and Home Insurance After Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: This week on In Focus with IRSC Public Media, a conversation with Susan Mehiel, the communications officer for the Alliance for Safe Trains. The Alliance has launched a petition drive to postpone Brightline’s plans to start testing its trains at 110 MPH through...
FWC Waives Commercial Spiny Lobster Trap Tag Requirements to Help Fishermen After Ian
Florida - Friday October 7, 2022: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has filed an Executive Order to waive the commercial spiny lobster trap tag requirements for the 2022-2023 license year. This waiver is in response to the significant losses suffered by Florida commercial spiny lobster fishermen as...
Florida Ranchers Say Cattle Lost, Feed Crops Destroyed, Fences Down, and Rural Roads Washed Out by Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: Florida Cattle Ranchers are still totaling their losses from Hurricane Ian. The winds and water knocked down fences, cattle got lost, and some have reportedly died. Worst of all, the heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding of cattle grazing lands leaving cattle stranded and...
USACE: Ian's Record Rain Flowing Into Lake Okeechobee; No Releases Planned at This Time
South Florida - Friday October 7, 2022: Hurricane Ian dumped a record amount of rain over the upper Kissimmee Basin and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to control the flow of all that water into Lake Okeechobee. The water is slowing making its way down the Kissimmee...
St. Lucie County Will Begin Taking Applications for the WPSL Christmas Kids Toy Program on Oct. 17
St. Lucie County - Sunday October 9, 2022: St. Lucie County’s Human Services Division will begin taking applications for the WPSL Christmas Kids Toy program on Monday, Oct. 17 at 8 a.m. The WPSL Christmas Kids Toy program assists children up to 12 years old, who live in St....
USACE: Draft of Federal and State Everglades Restoration Projects to Be Released for Public Review on Oct. 19
South Florida - Friday October 7, 2022: On October 19th, at a meeting of the South Florida Ecosystem Restoration Task Force, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will release for public review the working draft of the 2022 Integrated Delivery Schedule or IDS. The IDS provides the roadmap for sequencing,...
Bluebird Educational Foundation Sponsors a Night of Afro-Cuban-Soul at the Sunrise Oct. 20
St. Lucie County - Saturday October 8, 2022: The Bluebird Educational Foundation, is sponsoring a performance of Latin music by by the group 'Oriente'. Eddy Balzola and his band 'Oriente' play a powerful fusion of Cuban roots and rhythms influenced by blues, jazz, Brazil and Caribbean flavors. They are based in Miami but the band was formed in New Orleans,
